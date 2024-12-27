Inside the Field: The Sentry
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The 2025 PGA TOUR season is almost upon us and the Opening Drive begins with The Sentry, which will be played Jan. 2-5 from the Plantation Course at Kapalua on Maui.
Opening Drive is a two-week kick-off to the TOUR’s schedule, and it will start by showcasing an elite field on a venue that stands alone for its creative design and scenic views. The Sentry also is the first of eight Signature Events on the 2025 schedule.
This year, The Sentry field is comprised of all tournament winners from 2024 as well as the top 50 in last season’s FedExCup standings. Two-time major champion Xander Schauffele highlights the 60-man field at Kapalua. FedExCup champion and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will miss out on the season opener after undergoing surgery on his right hand.
Inside the Field provides a closer look at the players scheduled to compete in the season opener and how they earned their spot in the field.
Current tournament winners
- Akshay Bhatia
- Keegan Bradley
- Rafael Campos
- Wyndham Clark
- Cam Davis
- Nick Dunlap
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Brice Garnett
- Chris Gotterup
- Harry Hall
- Billy Horschel
- Stephan Jaeger
- Chris Kirk
- Patton Kizzire
- Jake Knapp
- Robert MacIntyre
- Peter Malnati
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Matt McCarty
- Maverick McNealy
- Matthieu Pavon
- Taylor Pendrith
- J.T. Poston
- Aaron Rai
- Davis Riley
- Xander Schauffele
- Nick Taylor
- Davis Thompson
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Kevin Yu
Top 50 on prior season's FedExCup
- Collin Morikawa
- Sahith Theegala
- Russell Henley
- Adam Scott
- Sungjae Im
- Sam Burns
- Viktor Hovland
- Justin Thomas
- Ludvig Åberg
- Patrick Cantlay
- Byeong Hun An
- Tony Finau
- Sepp Straka
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Tom Hoge
- Brian Harman
- Si Woo Kim
- Jason Day
- Denny McCarthy
- Alex Noren
- Will Zalatoris
- Corey Conners
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Thomas Detry
- Cameron Young
- Max Homa
- Adam Hadwin
- Max Greyserman
- Eric Cole