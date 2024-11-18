2024 PGA TOUR Season to conclude at The RSM Classic
8 Min Read
Top 125, Aon Next 10, other competitive implications at stake during final week of FedExCup Fall
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – The 2024 PGA TOUR Season comes to a conclusion Sunday at The RSM Classic in St. Simons Island, Georgia, marking the final event of the FedExCup Fall. The top 125 for the following PGA TOUR season will once again be finalized at The RSM Classic, among other competitive consequences set to be determined at week’s end – including the Aon Next 10 and PGA TOUR Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year nominations.
The RSM Classic is the eighth and final official PGA TOUR event of the FedExCup Fall, all featuring winner’s benefits – a two-year PGA TOUR exemption, 500 FedExCup points, and invitations to The Sentry, THE PLAYERS Championship, Masters Tournament and PGA Championship in 2025 – as well as the opportunity for players to lock up or improve positions in the priority ranking for the 2025 PGA TOUR Season. Players who qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs earned fully exempt status for 2025 and qualified for THE PLAYERS, while those who advanced to the BMW Championship (Nos. 1-50) qualified for all eight Signature Events in 2025. The top 50 locked their position in the FedExCup, and all players ranked No. 51 and beyond continued to accumulate FedExCup points through the FedExCup Fall.
Eligibility already finalized for the 2025 season includes 30 players from the Korn Ferry Tour, which concluded in October, as well as 10 players from the 2024 Race to Dubai Rankings as determined at last week’s DP World Tour Championship (DP World Tour Top 10). Following The RSM Classic, the last opportunity to earn PGA TOUR membership for the 2025 season is the Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry (Dec. 12-15), at which the final TOUR cards will be distributed to the top five players (and ties). Final Stage will be held at TPC Sawgrass’ Dye’s Valley Course and Sawgrass Country Club in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
Top 125
The RSM Classic, the final event of the 2024 PGA TOUR Season, is the last opportunity for players to secure top-125 status, which gives players access to all Full-Field Events and THE PLAYERS Championship next season. Nos. 126-150 will earn full Korn Ferry Tour status and conditional status on TOUR, unless otherwise exempt.
All 19 players from Nos. 122-140 in the FedExCup Fall standings entering the week are in the field: Sam Ryder (122), Zac Blair (123), Joel Dahmen (124), Wesley Bryan (125), Henrik Norlander (126), Daniel Berger (127), Hayden Springer (128), Pierceson Coody (129), S.H. Kim (130), Dylan Wu (131), Kevin Tway (132), Matt Wallace (133), Carl Yuan (134), Garrick Higgo (135), Alejandro Tosti (136), Taylor Montgomery (137), Michael Thorbjornsen (138), Gary Woodland (139) and Kevin Streelman (140).
Aon Next 10
The Aon Next 10 is an eligibility pathway to earn access into Signature Events (outside of The Sentry), recognizing the top 10 players, not otherwise exempt, from the FedExCup standings. Nos. 51-60 in the final FedExCup Fall standings at the conclusion of The RSM Classic will serve as the Aon Next 10 for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational.
Seven of the 10 players currently in position for one of the spots in Aon Next 10 are in the field: Mackenzie Hughes (51), Maverick McNealy (52), Patrick Rodgers (53), Harris English (54), Seamus Power (55), Ben Griffin (56) and Nico Echavarria (59).
Seven of the players between Nos. 61-70 are in the field: Kevin Yu (61), Lucas Glover (62), Mark Hubbard (63), Jake Knapp (64), Taylor Moore (67), Justin Lower (68) and Andrew Novak (70).
With his victory at the 2023 RSM Classic, Ludvig Åberg moved from No. 96 in the FedExCup Fall standings to No. 53, earning a spot in the Aon Next 10 with entry into the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational in 2024. Åberg finished second at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and qualified for all remaining Signature Events via the Aon Next 10. The Swede went on to finish No. 16 in the FedExCup as one of three winners in the 2023 FedExCup Fall to qualify for the TOUR Championship.
Signature Events are limited-field tournaments with increased prize money and FedExCup points and include players who finished in the top 50 in the previous season’s FedExCup standings, with remaining spots determined by players who play their way in through the events leading up to the next Signature Event (Aon Next 10 and Aon Swing 5), tournament winners, PGA TOUR members in the top 30 of the Official World Golf Ranking and sponsor exemptions. New in 2025, Signature Events after The Sentry will have a minimum field size of 72 players (80 for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am), and the field will be filled (if necessary) using positions 11 and beyond in the Aon Next 10 standings.
Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Players who finish outside the top 125 in the FedExCup Fall standings can earn or improve their status for 2025 through Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, with the top five players (and ties) earning PGA TOUR cards for 2025.
Exempt categories for Final Stage include the top 40 available players below No. 125 in the FedExCup Fall standings and non-members whose FedExCup points are greater than or equal to No. 150 in the FedExCup Fall standings. Players in the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking published on Monday, Nov. 18, are also exempt for Final Stage.
Final Stage of Q-School will be contested Thursday, Dec. 12, through Sunday, Dec. 15, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, at Dye’s Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass and Sawgrass Country Club. The top five finishers (and ties) will earn TOUR cards, giving players without status an opportunity to earn or re-gain TOUR membership and players in the 126-150 category or below a chance to improve their status.
Last week for consideration for PGA TOUR Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year
The RSM Classic is the final event of consideration for the Jack Nicklaus Award (Player of the Year) and Arnold Palmer Award (Rookie of the Year). Jake Knapp, one of four rookies to win on TOUR in 2024, will compete in The RSM Classic, his 23rd start of the season and first since the first FedExCup Playoffs event at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. A 2023 Korn Ferry Tour graduate, Knapp has posted four top-10 finishes in 2024, including his win at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
At No. 64 in the FedExCup Fall standings, Knapp will look to move between Nos. 51-60 at the conclusion of The RSM Classic to earn spots in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational via the Aon Next 10.
Other rookies to win in 2024 include Nick Dunlap (The American Express, Barracuda Championship), Matthieu Pavon (Farmers Insurance Open) and Matt McCarty (Black Desert Championship). Dunlap became the first player to win a PGA TOUR event as an amateur and a professional in the same season, while Pavon, who earned PGA TOUR membership through the inaugural DP World Tour Top 10, was the only PGA TOUR rookie to qualify for the TOUR Championship.
McCarty will make his first appearance at The RSM Classic and third TOUR start since earning PGA TOUR membership in August through the Korn Ferry Tour’s Three-Victory Promotion. In his second start as a TOUR member, McCarty won the Black Desert Championship, becoming the second player to win on the PGA TOUR in the same season after earning the Korn Ferry Tour’s Three-Victory Promotion (Jason Gore, 2005 84 Lumber Classic). It marked his fourth win in 10 starts between the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR.
Nominees for PGA TOUR Player of the Year and PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year will be announced following The RSM Classic, with the awards presented at a later date.
DP World Tour Top 10
At last week’s DP World Tour Championship, the final event in the 2024 Race to Dubai, the top 10 players, not otherwise exempt, in the final 2024 Race to Dubai Rankings earned PGA TOUR membership via the DP World Tour Top 10:
DP World Tour Top 10
|Rank
|Player
|Country
|1
|Rasmus Højgaard
|Denmark
|2
|Thriston Lawrence
|South Africa
|3
|Paul Waring
|England
|4
|Jesper Svensson
|Sweden
|5
|Niklas Nørgaard
|Denmark
|6
|Matteo Manassero
|Italy
|7
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|Denmark
|8
|Antoine Rozner
|France
|9
|Rikuya Hoshino
|Japan
|10
|Tom McKibbin
|Northern Ireland
With his runner-up finish at the DP World Tour Championship, Rasmus Højgaard overtook Thriston Lawrence as the No. 1 player among the 10 that earned PGA TOUR cards. Højgaard, who will join twin brother Nicolai on TOUR, will earn two additional eligibility benefits for the 2025 season, including a spot in THE PLAYERS Championship and being exempt from reshuffles during the 2025 season. The remaining nine players will be placed at the top of the same category as Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry graduates, with the first reshuffle taking place the Monday of the Masters Tournament.
Rasmus Højgaard also earned a spot in two Signature Events in 2025 – the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational – by virtue of being the top finisher in the 2024 Race to Dubai Rankings who did not finish in the top 50 in this season’s FedExCup standings.
France’s Antoine Rozner (T3) and Northern Ireland’s Tom McKibbin (T11) moved inside the top 10 with their play at the DP World Tour Championship to earn PGA TOUR membership.