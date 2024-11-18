2024 PGA TOUR Season to conclude at The RSM Classic

The RSM Classic is the eighth and final official PGA TOUR event of the FedExCup Fall, all featuring winner’s benefits – a two-year PGA TOUR exemption, 500 FedExCup points, and invitations to The Sentry, THE PLAYERS Championship, Masters Tournament and PGA Championship in 2025 – as well as the opportunity for players to lock up or improve positions in the priority ranking for the 2025 PGA TOUR Season. Players who qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs earned fully exempt status for 2025 and qualified for THE PLAYERS, while those who advanced to the BMW Championship (Nos. 1-50) qualified for all eight Signature Events in 2025. The top 50 locked their position in the FedExCup, and all players ranked No. 51 and beyond continued to accumulate FedExCup points through the FedExCup Fall.