Points and payouts: Nico Echavarria wins $1.53M, 500 FedExCup points at ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
Talk about an October surprise!
Fittingly, the last PGA TOUR event before Election Day in the United States was too close to call until the results of the final precinct were official. The biggest differences between this contest and what will transpire on Tuesday, Nov. 5, is that the winner of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP is a Colombian in Japan who was a 200-to-1 shot.
Nico Echavarria walked off ACCORDIA GOLF Narashino Country Club on Sunday with a one-stroke victory over Justin Thomas and Max Greyserman. And indeed, Echavarria was available for +20000 to prevail at BetMGM within the last hour before the tournament started on Wednesday evening in the U.S. He’s the longest to capture a PGA TOUR victory since Davis Riley at +25000 ahead of the Charles Schwab Challenge five months ago.
The 30-year-old from Medellin, Colombia, opened the final round in Chiba, Japan, with a two-stroke lead and posted 20-under 260. Both Thomas (66) and Greyserman (65) were bogey-free in the finale. Echavarria burned the entirety of his opening margin until slamming the door with a birdie from just 37 inches at the par-5 finisher.
Echavarria’s second career title on the PGA TOUR also is his first top 10 in an individual competition since his breakthrough victory at the 2023 Puerto Rico Open. Unlike that one for the Additional Event (that awards 300 FedExCup points for the victory), he banks the full 500 FedExCup points for this one and climbs to 65th in the FedExCup, 81.788 points outside the top bubble of the Aon Next 10. The payday is worth $1,530,000. He also collects exemptions into the 2025 editions of The Sentry, THE PLAYERS Championship, the Masters and the PGA Championship.
At +2000 to win, Thomas was sixth-shortest in the field of 78 for the no-cut contest. (Only 77 are shown in the table below because Maverick McNealy withdrew after one round due to an illness.) Greyserman was tied for 19th-longest at +5000. That’s rather tasty given he enjoyed consecutive runner-up finishes at the 3M Open and Wyndham Championship this summer. At the time, they punctuated a surge for the rookie who’d go two stops deep in the FedExCup Playoffs and finish 48th for exemptions into all Signature Events in 2025.
Like Echavarria, Rickie Fowler (+5500) also hadn’t connected for a top 10 since he rose for his victory at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic, but that drought ended on Sunday with a solo fourth, three shots back of the champ.
Xander Schauffele (+450) was the favorite and never recovered from a quadruple-bogey 8 on the par-4 ninth hole in his opening-round 73. He settled for a five-way share of 41st. So, a T9 in 2022 will remain his personal best at Narashino for another year.
Defending champion Collin Morikawa was second-shortest at +700 and settled for a T54. Japan’s top-ranked talent and 2021 winner of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Hideki Matsuyama, was next-longest at just +800 and placed T46.
Because golfers who finished inside the top 50 of the FedExCup are not playing for FedExCup points in the FedExCup Fall, those who make the cut are noted as “n/a (Top 50)” in the column illustrating FedExCup points in the table below.
NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Nico Echavarria (+20000)
|260/ -20
|500.000
|$1,530,000.00
|T2
|Max Greyserman (+5000)
|261/ -19
|n/a (Top 50)
|$748,000.00
|T2
|Justin Thomas (+2000)
|261/ -19
|n/a (Top 50)
|$748,000.00
|4
|Rickie Fowler (+5500)
|263/ -17
|135.000
|$408,000.00
|5
|Kurt Kitayama (+2500)
|265/ -15
|110.000
|$340,000.00
|T6
|Eric Cole (+4500)
|267/ -13
|n/a (Top 50)
|$266,050.00
|T6
|Si Woo Kim (+3500)
|267/ -13
|n/a (Top 50)
|$266,050.00
|T6
|C.T. Pan (+8000)
|267/ -13
|86.000
|$266,050.00
|T6
|J.J. Spaun (+4500)
|267/ -13
|86.000
|$266,050.00
|T6
|Yuta Sugiura (+50000)
|267/ -13
|n/a (non-member)
|$266,050.00
|T11
|Taylor Moore (+6600)
|268/ -12
|67.500
|$204,000.00
|T11
|Jhonattan Vegas (+6600)
|268/ -12
|67.500
|$204,000.00
|T13
|Harry Hall (+5000)
|269/ -11
|57.333
|$163,880.00
|T13
|Sungjae Im (+1400)
|269/ -11
|n/a (Top 50)
|$163,880.00
|T13
|Seamus Power (+4500)
|269/ -11
|57.333
|$163,880.00
|T16
|Lee Hodges (+12500)
|270/ -10
|48.000
|$121,210.00
|T16
|Nate Lashley (+15000)
|270/ -10
|48.000
|$121,210.00
|T16
|Luke List (+15000)
|270/ -10
|48.000
|$121,210.00
|T16
|Andrew Novak (+8000)
|270/ -10
|48.000
|$121,210.00
|T16
|Taisei Shimizu (+30000)
|270/ -10
|n/a (non-member)
|$121,210.00
|T16
|Kevin Yu (+8000)
|270/ -10
|48.000
|$121,210.00
|T22
|Ben Griffin (+6000)
|271/ -9
|37.300
|$79,560.00
|T22
|Rico Hoey (+6600)
|271/ -9
|37.300
|$79,560.00
|T22
|Yuto Katsuragawa (+40000)
|271/ -9
|n/a (non-member)
|$79,560.00
|T22
|Sam Stevens (+6600)
|271/ -9
|37.300
|$79,560.00
|T22
|Ren Yonezawa (+75000)
|271/ -9
|n/a (non-member)
|$79,560.00
|T27
|Doug Ghim (+4000)
|272/ -8
|28.750
|$57,035.00
|T27
|Max Homa (+4500)
|272/ -8
|n/a (Top 50)
|$57,035.00
|T27
|Ryosuke Kinoshita (+17500)
|272/ -8
|n/a (non-member)
|$57,035.00
|T27
|Min Woo Lee (+3000)
|272/ -8
|28.750
|$57,035.00
|T27
|Mac Meissner (+6600)
|272/ -8
|28.750
|$57,035.00
|T27
|Andrew Putnam (+5000)
|272/ -8
|28.750
|$57,035.00
|T33
|Victor Perez (+8000)
|273/ -7
|21.625
|$44,922.50
|T33
|Chandler Phillips (+12500)
|273/ -7
|21.625
|$44,922.50
|T33
|Nick Taylor (+9000)
|273/ -7
|21.625
|$44,922.50
|T33
|Gary Woodland (+4500)
|273/ -7
|21.625
|$44,922.50
|T37
|Patrick Fishburn (+6600)
|274/ -6
|17.500
|$37,060.00
|T37
|Takumi Kanaya (+8000)
|274/ -6
|n/a (non-member)
|$37,060.00
|T37
|Matt Kuchar (+6000)
|274/ -6
|17.500
|$37,060.00
|T37
|Carson Young (+15000)
|274/ -6
|17.500
|$37,060.00
|T41
|Joel Dahmen (+17500)
|275/ -5
|13.000
|$29,410.00
|T41
|Mark Hubbard (+9000)
|275/ -5
|13.000
|$29,410.00
|T41
|Naoyuki Kataoka (+75000)
|275/ -5
|n/a (non-member)
|$29,410.00
|T41
|Xander Schauffele (+450)
|275/ -5
|n/a (Top 50)
|$29,410.00
|T41
|Will Zalatoris (+3300)
|275/ -5
|n/a (Top 50)
|$29,410.00
|T46
|Zac Blair (+25000)
|276/ -4
|8.750
|$20,357.50
|T46
|Kensei Hirata (+10000)
|276/ -4
|n/a (non-member)
|$20,357.50
|T46
|Ryo Hisatsune (+6600)
|276/ -4
|8.750
|$20,357.50
|T46
|S.H. Kim (+30000)
|276/ -4
|8.750
|$20,357.50
|T46
|Hideki Matsuyama (+800)
|276/ -4
|n/a (Top 50)
|$20,357.50
|T46
|Chad Ramey (+12500)
|276/ -4
|8.750
|$20,357.50
|T46
|Ben Silverman (+9000)
|276/ -4
|8.750
|$20,357.50
|T46
|Adam Svensson (+6600)
|276/ -4
|8.750
|$20,357.50
|T54
|Chan Kim (+5500)
|277/ -3
|6.250
|$17,595.00
|T54
|Collin Morikawa (+700)
|277/ -3
|n/a (Top 50)
|$17,595.00
|T56
|Tom Hoge (+5000)
|278/ -2
|n/a (Top 50)
|$16,830.00
|T56
|Beau Hossler (+3300)
|278/ -2
|5.200
|$16,830.00
|T56
|Shugo Imahira (+12500)
|278/ -2
|n/a (non-member)
|$16,830.00
|T56
|Ryo Ishikawa (+35000)
|278/ -2
|n/a (non-member)
|$16,830.00
|T56
|Ben Kohles (+15000)
|278/ -2
|5.200
|$16,830.00
|T56
|Justin Lower (+10000)
|278/ -2
|5.200
|$16,830.00
|T56
|Sahith Theegala (+1800)
|278/ -2
|n/a (Top 50)
|$16,830.00
|63
|K.H. Lee (+6600)
|279/ -1
|4.400
|$16,150.00
|64
|Satoshi Kodaira (+35000)
|280/ E
|4.200
|$15,980.00
|T65
|Ryan Fox (+6600)
|281/ 1
|3.900
|$15,725.00
|T65
|Charley Hoffman (+10000)
|281/ 1
|3.900
|$15,725.00
|T67
|Patrick Rodgers (+5000)
|282/ 2
|3.400
|$15,300.00
|T67
|Adam Schenk (+17500)
|282/ 2
|3.400
|$15,300.00
|T67
|Sami Välimäki (+25000)
|282/ 2
|3.400
|$15,300.00
|70
|Hiroshi Iwata (+75000)
|283/ 3
|n/a (non-member)
|$14,960.00
|T71
|Chris Gotterup (+12500)
|284/ 4
|2.850
|$14,705.00
|T71
|Takahiro Hataji (+40000)
|284/ 4
|n/a (non-member)
|$14,705.00
|73
|Davis Riley (+15000)
|288/ 8
|2.700
|$14,450.00
|74
|Takashi Ogiso (+30000)
|289/ 9
|n/a (non-member)
|$14,280.00
|75
|Brendon Todd (+12500)
|290/ 10
|2.500
|$14,110.00
|76
|David Skinns (+25000)
|291/ 11
|2.400
|$13,940.00
|77
|Kaito Onishi (+35000)
|296/ 16
|n/a (non-member)
|$13,770.00
