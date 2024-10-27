Points and payouts: Nico Echavarria wins $1.53M, 500 FedExCup points at ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

Echavarria’s second career title on the PGA TOUR also is his first top 10 in an individual competition since his breakthrough victory at the 2023 Puerto Rico Open. Unlike that one for the Additional Event (that awards 300 FedExCup points for the victory), he banks the full 500 FedExCup points for this one and climbs to 65th in the FedExCup, 81.788 points outside the top bubble of the Aon Next 10. The payday is worth $1,530,000. He also collects exemptions into the 2025 editions of The Sentry, THE PLAYERS Championship, the Masters and the PGA Championship.