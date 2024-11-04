Santiago De la Fuente betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

In his last five events, De la Fuente finished outside the top 20.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

De la Fuente finished 46th in his only finish over his last five events.

He finished 6-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.

Santiago De la Fuente has averaged 292.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, De la Fuente is averaging -2.034 Strokes Gained: Putting.