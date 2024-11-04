Santiago De la Fuente betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Santiago De la Fuente is set to compete at for the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship from Nov. 7-10 in Los Cabos, MEX, at El Cardonal at Diamante.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In the past five years, this is De la Fuente's first time playing at the World Wide Technology Championship.
- With a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field), a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third), Erik van Rooyen took him the title in this tournament in 2023.
De la Fuente's recent performances
- In his last five events, De la Fuente finished outside the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- De la Fuente finished 46th in his only finish over his last five events.
- He finished 6-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Santiago De la Fuente has averaged 292.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, De la Fuente is averaging -2.034 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- De la Fuente is averaging -4.269 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
De la Fuente's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|46
|67-69-72-70
|-6
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-78
|+10
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-75
|+13
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-78
|+14
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-79
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for De la Fuente as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
