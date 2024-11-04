PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Santiago De la Fuente betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Santiago De la Fuente is set to compete at for the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship from Nov. 7-10 in Los Cabos, MEX, at El Cardonal at Diamante.

    Latest odds for De la Fuente at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Los Cabos, MEX
    • Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
    • Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
    • Purse: $7.2M
    • Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • In the past five years, this is De la Fuente's first time playing at the World Wide Technology Championship.
    • With a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field), a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third), Erik van Rooyen took him the title in this tournament in 2023.

    De la Fuente's recent performances

    • In his last five events, De la Fuente finished outside the top 20.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • De la Fuente finished 46th in his only finish over his last five events.
    • He finished 6-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • Santiago De la Fuente has averaged 292.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, De la Fuente is averaging -2.034 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • De la Fuente is averaging -4.269 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    De la Fuente's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta4667-69-72-70-6--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC76-78+10--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC78-75+13--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC78-78+14--
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-79+7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for De la Fuente as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.