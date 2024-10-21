McClure Meissner betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
1 Min Read
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
McClure Meissner hits the links Oct. 23-26 in the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club after a 25th-place finish in the Black Desert Championship, which was his most recent tournament.
The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
- Location: Chiba, JPN
- Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
- Purse: $8.5M
- Previous winner: Collin Morikawa
At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
- In the past five years, this is Meissner's first time playing at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
- Collin Morikawa won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 324.3 yards (15th in the field) with a 36.54% driving accuracy (67th) and 27.5 putts per round (sixth).
Meissner's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Meissner has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
- Meissner has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
- McClure Meissner has averaged 304.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Meissner is averaging -0.792 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Meissner has an average of 2.378 in his past five tournaments.
Meissner's advanced stats and rankings
- Meissner owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.145 (70th) this season, while his average driving distance of 303.1 yards ranks 76th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Meissner ranks 18th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.472, while he ranks 26th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.85%.
- On the greens, Meissner has delivered a -0.072 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 109th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 127th with a putts-per-round average of 29.26, and he ranks 35th by breaking par 26.06% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|76
|303.1
|304.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|26
|69.85%
|76.23%
|Putts Per Round
|127
|29.26
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|35
|26.06%
|23.46%
|Bogey Avoidance
|44
|13.24%
|9.57%
Meissner's best finishes
- Although Meissner has not won any of the 23 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 14 times.
- Currently, Meissner has 475 points, placing him 89th in the FedExCup standings.
Meissner's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Meissner's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.771 (he finished 57th in that event).
- Meissner's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Black Desert Championship, where his 7.363 mark ranked third in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Meissner's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.593.
- At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Meissner delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.478), which ranked 11th in the field.
- Meissner recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.337) in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, which ranked fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|70
|0.145
|0.768
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|18
|0.472
|3.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|50
|0.165
|-0.790
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|109
|-0.072
|-0.792
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|29
|0.710
|2.378
Meissner's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|65-68-75
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|53
|72-68-70-69
|-5
|7
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|73-65-71-67
|-12
|20
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|73-68-73-67
|-3
|30
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|72-73-68-69
|-6
|68
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|63-70-65-72
|-18
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|13
|70-68-68-65
|-13
|31
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|5
|71-70-66-68
|-5
|96
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|57
|67-73-68-72
|E
|5
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-77
|+9
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|20
|67-68-66-66
|-17
|43
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|16
|69-66-68-68
|-17
|29
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|59
|71-69-67-74
|-3
|5
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|65-70-67-67
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|37
|67-71-66-71
|-13
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|66-69-70-66
|-13
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.