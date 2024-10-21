McClure Meissner betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

Over his last five events, Meissner has finished in the top 20 once.

He's made the cut in four of his last five events.

Meissner has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.

He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.

McClure Meissner has averaged 304.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Meissner is averaging -0.792 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.