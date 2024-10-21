Seamus Power betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

This season Power's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where his 3.703 mark ranked best in the field.

Power's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.869.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Power's best mark this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he posted a 2.676 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 66th in that event.

At the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, Power recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.903, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished 10th in that event).