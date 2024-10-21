Seamus Power betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
ST GEORGE, UTAH - OCTOBER 11: Seamus Power of Ireland plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Black Desert Championship 2024 at Black Desert Resort on October 11, 2024 in St George, Utah. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Seamus Power enters play in Chiba, JPN, seeking better results Oct. 23-26 in the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP after missing the cut in his most recent outing, the Shriners Children's Open.
The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
- Location: Chiba, JPN
- Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
- Purse: $8.5M
- Previous winner: Collin Morikawa
At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
- This is Power's first time competing at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in the past five years.
- When Collin Morikawa won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 324.3 (15th in the field), 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.5 putts per round (sixth).
Power's recent performances
- Power has earned one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Power has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has finished with an average score of -13 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Seamus Power has averaged 316.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Power has an average of 1.494 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Power has an average of 4.839 in his past five tournaments.
Power's advanced stats and rankings
- Power owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.043 (96th) this season, while his average driving distance of 301.1 yards ranks 94th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Power has a 0.259 average that ranks 56th on TOUR. He ranks 68th with a 67.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Power's -0.028 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 100th this season, while he averages 28.82 putts per round (70th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|94
|301.1
|316.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|68
|67.69%
|71.30%
|Putts Per Round
|70
|28.82
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|155
|21.71%
|25.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|21
|12.45%
|8.33%
Power's best finishes
- Power has participated in 25 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-10.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 19 times (76%).
- With 703 points, Power currently ranks 67th in the FedExCup standings.
Power's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Power's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where his 3.703 mark ranked best in the field.
- Power's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.869.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Power's best mark this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he posted a 2.676 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 66th in that event.
- At the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, Power recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.903, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished 10th in that event).
- Power delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.694) at the John Deere Classic (which ranked him 17th in the field). In that event, he finished 17th.
Power's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|96
|0.043
|1.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|56
|0.259
|1.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|85
|0.055
|1.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|100
|-0.028
|1.494
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|68
|0.329
|4.839
Power's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|50
|71-71-71-67
|-12
|13
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|72-66-69-72
|-1
|2
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|72-69-68
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|71-69-74-69
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|74-68-67-71
|-4
|38
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|72-74-69-72
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|72-69-78-69
|E
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|68-69-68-76
|-3
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|65-70-66-72
|-11
|136
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|72-71-70-70
|-1
|110
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|69-74-73-77
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-76
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|20
|67-70-67-63
|-13
|95
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|17
|64-70-66-65
|-19
|51
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|65
|69-67-73-68
|-3
|4
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|69-68-69-71
|-7
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|28
|66-70-69-66
|-9
|28
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|10
|67-70-66-67
|-10
|290
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|11
|66-67-69-68
|-18
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|72-64-68-65
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.