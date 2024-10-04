PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
JUST NOW

Inside the Field: Black Desert Championship

3 Min Read

Inside the Field

Loading...
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The PGA TOUR's FedExCup Fall continues with the inaugural Black Desert Championship. The FedExCup Fall features an opportunity for players to compete for titles and purses at prestigious events while also improving their ranking in the FedExCup standings ahead of the start of the 2025 season.

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Scroll below to see the field list and updates.

    Winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the Memorial Tournament or The Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption )
    Kurt Kitayama

    PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
    Daniel Berger
    Ryan Brehm
    Cameron Champ
    Nico Echavarria
    Harris English
    Brice Garnett
    Lucas Glover
    Emiliano Grillo
    Harry Hall
    Nick Hardy
    Lee Hodges
    Stephan Jaeger
    Chris Kirk
    Kevin Kisner
    Patton Kizzire
    K.H. Lee
    Luke List
    Peter Malnati
    Trey Mullinax
    Seamus Power
    Chad Ramey
    Chez Reavie
    J.J. Spaun
    Adam Svensson
    Nick Taylor
    Erik van Rooyen
    Camilo Villegas

    Sponsor exemption (DP World Tour/Korn Ferry Tour/Q-School category)
    Bowen Mauss
    Max McGreevy

    Sponsor exemption (PGA TOUR member not otherwise exempt)
    Brandt Snedeker
    Mike Weir

    Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
    Kihei Akina
    Jay Don Blake
    Zac Jones
    Peter Kuest

    PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year
    Dustin Volk

    Top 70 on prior year's FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
    Patrick Rodgers
    Taylor Montgomery
    Alex Smalley
    Brandon Wu
    Beau Hossler
    Hayden Buckley
    Sam Ryder
    Ben Griffin
    Keith Mitchell
    Mark Hubbard
    Matthew NeSmith

    Top 125 on prior year's FedExCup Fall Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
    S.H. Kim
    Justin Suh
    Joel Dahmen
    Tyler Duncan
    Michael Kim
    Ben Taylor
    Garrick Higgo
    Robby Shelton
    Callum Tarren
    Dylan Wu
    Nate Lashley
    Greyson Sigg
    Will Gordon
    David Lipsky
    Justin Lower
    Carson Young
    Tyson Alexander
    Kevin Streelman
    Chesson Hadley
    Zac Blair
    Aaron Baddeley
    Joseph Bramlett
    Kevin Yu
    Martin Laird
    Ryan Moore
    Matti Schmid
    Andrew Novak
    Doug Ghim
    Troy Merritt
    Carl Yuan

    Major medical extension
    C.T. Pan
    Vince Whaley
    Bud Cauley
    J.B. Holmes

    Leading points winner from Korn Ferry Tour
    Ben Kohles

    Players 2-30 from prior year's Korn Ferry Tour Points List, Top 10 from prior year's DP World Tour and top five and ties from PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
    Ryo Hisatsune
    Mac Meissner
    Chan Kim
    Chandler Phillips
    Sami Valimaki
    Richard Hoey
    Patrick Fishburn
    Ryan Fox
    David Skinns
    Pierceson Coody
    Jacob Bridgeman
    Hayden Springer
    Alejandro Tosti
    Trace Crowe
    Michael Thorbjornsen
    Rafael Campos
    Joe Highsmith
    Parker Coody
    Adrien Dumont de Chassart
    Alexander Björk
    Ryan McCormick
    Roger Sloan
    Paul Barjon
    Tom Whitney
    Kevin Dougherty
    Norman Xiong
    William Furr
    Nicholas Lindheim
    Blaine Hale, Jr.
    Scott Gutschewski
    Raul Pereda
    Josh Teater
    Anders Albertson
    Tim Wilkinson
    Philip Knowles

    Three-Victory Promotion from Korn Ferry Tour
    Matt McCarty

    Reshuffle within categories 37-44
    Kevin Tway
    Erik Barnes
    Martin Trainer
    Henrik Norlander
    Wesley Bryan
    Kevin Chappell
    Lanto Griffin
    S.Y. Noh
    Kelly Kraft