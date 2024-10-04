Inside the Field: Black Desert Championship
Staff @PGATOUR
The PGA TOUR's FedExCup Fall continues with the inaugural Black Desert Championship. The FedExCup Fall features an opportunity for players to compete for titles and purses at prestigious events while also improving their ranking in the FedExCup standings ahead of the start of the 2025 season.
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scroll below to see the field list and updates.
Winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the Memorial Tournament or The Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption )
Kurt Kitayama
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
Daniel Berger
Ryan Brehm
Cameron Champ
Nico Echavarria
Harris English
Brice Garnett
Lucas Glover
Emiliano Grillo
Harry Hall
Nick Hardy
Lee Hodges
Stephan Jaeger
Chris Kirk
Kevin Kisner
Patton Kizzire
K.H. Lee
Luke List
Peter Malnati
Trey Mullinax
Seamus Power
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
J.J. Spaun
Adam Svensson
Nick Taylor
Erik van Rooyen
Camilo Villegas
Sponsor exemption (DP World Tour/Korn Ferry Tour/Q-School category)
Bowen Mauss
Max McGreevy
Sponsor exemption (PGA TOUR member not otherwise exempt)
Brandt Snedeker
Mike Weir
Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
Kihei Akina
Jay Don Blake
Zac Jones
Peter Kuest
PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year
Dustin Volk
Top 70 on prior year's FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Patrick Rodgers
Taylor Montgomery
Alex Smalley
Brandon Wu
Beau Hossler
Hayden Buckley
Sam Ryder
Ben Griffin
Keith Mitchell
Mark Hubbard
Matthew NeSmith
Top 125 on prior year's FedExCup Fall Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
S.H. Kim
Justin Suh
Joel Dahmen
Tyler Duncan
Michael Kim
Ben Taylor
Garrick Higgo
Robby Shelton
Callum Tarren
Dylan Wu
Nate Lashley
Greyson Sigg
Will Gordon
David Lipsky
Justin Lower
Carson Young
Tyson Alexander
Kevin Streelman
Chesson Hadley
Zac Blair
Aaron Baddeley
Joseph Bramlett
Kevin Yu
Martin Laird
Ryan Moore
Matti Schmid
Andrew Novak
Doug Ghim
Troy Merritt
Carl Yuan
Major medical extension
C.T. Pan
Vince Whaley
Bud Cauley
J.B. Holmes
Leading points winner from Korn Ferry Tour
Ben Kohles
Players 2-30 from prior year's Korn Ferry Tour Points List, Top 10 from prior year's DP World Tour and top five and ties from PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Ryo Hisatsune
Mac Meissner
Chan Kim
Chandler Phillips
Sami Valimaki
Richard Hoey
Patrick Fishburn
Ryan Fox
David Skinns
Pierceson Coody
Jacob Bridgeman
Hayden Springer
Alejandro Tosti
Trace Crowe
Michael Thorbjornsen
Rafael Campos
Joe Highsmith
Parker Coody
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Alexander Björk
Ryan McCormick
Roger Sloan
Paul Barjon
Tom Whitney
Kevin Dougherty
Norman Xiong
William Furr
Nicholas Lindheim
Blaine Hale, Jr.
Scott Gutschewski
Raul Pereda
Josh Teater
Anders Albertson
Tim Wilkinson
Philip Knowles
Three-Victory Promotion from Korn Ferry Tour
Matt McCarty
Reshuffle within categories 37-44
Kevin Tway
Erik Barnes
Martin Trainer
Henrik Norlander
Wesley Bryan
Kevin Chappell
Lanto Griffin
S.Y. Noh
Kelly Kraft