PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

C.T. Pan betting profile: Black Desert Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

C.T. Pan betting profile: Black Desert Championship

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship, C.T. Pan struggled, missing the cut at The Country Club of Jackson. He is trying for better results in Ivins, Utah, USA, at the 2024 Black Desert Championship from Oct. 10-13.

    Latest odds for Pan at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Pan's recent performances

    • Pan has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Pan has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • In his last five tournaments, he finished -8 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • Off the tee, C.T. Pan has averaged 297.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Pan has an average of -0.767 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Pan has an average of -1.283 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Pan .

    Pan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pan's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.051 ranks 112th on TOUR this season, and his 62.8% driving accuracy average ranks 67th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pan ranks 83rd on TOUR with a mark of 0.132.
    • On the greens, Pan has registered a -0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 104th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 107th with a putts-per-round average of 29.06, and he ranks 95th by breaking par 23.92% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance143293.1297.6
    Greens in Regulation %8366.55%38.33%
    Putts Per Round10729.0629.4
    Par Breakers9523.92%21.67%
    Bogey Avoidance13415.76%15.00%

    Pan's best finishes

    • Although Pan hasn't won any of the 20 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has secured two top-five finishes.
    • In those 20 tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
    • Currently, Pan ranks 93rd in the FedExCup standings with 455 points.

    Pan's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Pan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 2.157 mark ranked 16th in the field.
    • Pan's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 5.709 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 42nd in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pan's best performance this season was at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.577 (he finished second in that event).
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Pan posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.656, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 28th in that tournament.
    • Pan posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.694) at the John Deere Classic, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that tournament).

    Pan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee112-0.0510.039
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green830.1320.528
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green120.354-1.084
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting104-0.058-0.767
    Average Strokes Gained: Total600.377-1.283

    Pan's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenW/D75E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC68-70-4--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicW/D42+6--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta371-67-67-65-14145
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2866-68-70-71-927
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5171-70-78-74+513
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4269-68-70-76-518
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5171-72-73-72E7
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2864-70-62-75-1385
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonW/D72+1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-69E--
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-69E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3769-70-68-74+116
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3570-70-68-69-318
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC69-73-2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic265-63-68-64-24208
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC79-72+9--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition1869-65-72-70-8--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipW/D67-3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipW/D74+2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-70-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pan as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.