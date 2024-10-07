C.T. Pan betting profile: Black Desert Championship
At the Sanderson Farms Championship, C.T. Pan struggled, missing the cut at The Country Club of Jackson. He is trying for better results in Ivins, Utah, USA, at the 2024 Black Desert Championship from Oct. 10-13.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Pan's recent performances
- Pan has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Pan has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- In his last five tournaments, he finished -8 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Off the tee, C.T. Pan has averaged 297.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Pan has an average of -0.767 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Pan has an average of -1.283 in his past five tournaments.
Pan's advanced stats and rankings
- Pan's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.051 ranks 112th on TOUR this season, and his 62.8% driving accuracy average ranks 67th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pan ranks 83rd on TOUR with a mark of 0.132.
- On the greens, Pan has registered a -0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 104th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 107th with a putts-per-round average of 29.06, and he ranks 95th by breaking par 23.92% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|143
|293.1
|297.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|83
|66.55%
|38.33%
|Putts Per Round
|107
|29.06
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|95
|23.92%
|21.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|134
|15.76%
|15.00%
Pan's best finishes
- Although Pan hasn't won any of the 20 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has secured two top-five finishes.
- In those 20 tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
- Currently, Pan ranks 93rd in the FedExCup standings with 455 points.
Pan's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Pan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 2.157 mark ranked 16th in the field.
- Pan's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 5.709 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 42nd in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pan's best performance this season was at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.577 (he finished second in that event).
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Pan posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.656, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 28th in that tournament.
- Pan posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.694) at the John Deere Classic, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that tournament).
Pan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|112
|-0.051
|0.039
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|83
|0.132
|0.528
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|12
|0.354
|-1.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|104
|-0.058
|-0.767
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|60
|0.377
|-1.283
Pan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|W/D
|75
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|W/D
|42
|+6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|71-67-67-65
|-14
|145
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|66-68-70-71
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|51
|71-70-78-74
|+5
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|42
|69-68-70-76
|-5
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|71-72-73-72
|E
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|64-70-62-75
|-138
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|W/D
|72
|+1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|69-70-68-74
|+1
|16
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|70-70-68-69
|-3
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|2
|65-63-68-64
|-24
|208
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-72
|+9
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|18
|69-65-72-70
|-8
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|67
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|W/D
|74
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Pan as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
