C.T. Pan betting profile: Black Desert Championship

This season Pan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 2.157 mark ranked 16th in the field.

Pan's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 5.709 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 42nd in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pan's best performance this season was at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.577 (he finished second in that event).

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Pan posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.656, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 28th in that tournament.