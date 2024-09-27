Inside the Field: Sanderson Farms Championship
3 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The PGA TOUR's FedExCup Fall continues with the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi, at The Country Club of Jackson. The FedExCup Fall features an opportunity for players to compete for titles and purses at prestigious events while also improving their ranking in the FedExCup standings ahead of the start of the 2025 season.
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scroll below to see the field list and updates.
U.S. Open winner (five-year exemption)
Gary Woodland
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
Daniel Berger
Ryan Brehm
Cameron Champ
Nick Dunlap
Nico Echavarria
Harris English
Rickie Fowler
Brice Garnett
Lucas Glover
Chris Gotterup
Emiliano Grillo
Nick Hardy
Lee Hodges
Mackenzie Hughes
Stephan Jaeger
Patton Kizzire
K.H. Lee
Luke List
Peter Malnati
Taylor Moore
Trey Mullinax
Seamus Power
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
Davis Riley
J.J. Spaun
Adam Svensson
Jhonattan Vegas
Camilo Villegas
Career money exemption
Charley Hoffman
Zach Johnson
Sponsor exemption (PGA TOUR member not otherwise exempt)
Ryan Armour
Brandt Snedeker
Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
Cody Gribble
Bill Haas
Hunter Logan
Henrik Norlander
PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year
Reed Hughes
Top 30 on prior year's FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Adam Schenk
Top 70 on prior year's FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Eric Cole
Patrick Rodgers
Taylor Montgomery
Alex Smalley
Brandon Wu
Hayden Buckley
Sam Ryder
Ben Griffin
Keith Mitchell
Sam Stevens
Matt Kuchar
Mark Hubbard
Matt NeSmith
Top 125 on prior year's FedExCup Fall Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
S.H. Kim
Justin Suh
Joel Dahmen
Tyler Duncan
Michael Kim
Ben Taylor
Garrick Higgo
Robby Shelton
Callum Tarren
Dylan Wu
Nate Lashley
Greyson Sigg
Will Gordon
David Lipsky
Justin Lower
Carson Young
Tyson Alexander
Kevin Streelman
Chesson Hadley
Zac Blair
Aaron Baddeley
Joseph Bramlett
Kevin Yu
Martin Laird
Matti Schmid
Andrew Novak
Doug Ghim
Troy Merritt
Carl Yuan
Major medical extension
Maverick McNealy
C.T. Pan
Vince Whaley
Bud Cauley
J.B. Holmes
Leading points winner from Korn Ferry Tour
Ben Kohles
Top 10 and ties from previous event
Patrick Fishburn
Austin Smotherman
Players 2-30 from prior year's Korn Ferry Tour Points List, Top 10 from prior year's DP World Tour and top five and ties from PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Ryo Hisatsune
Mac Meissner
Chan Kim
Chandler Phillips
Sami Valimaki
Rico Hoey
Ryan Fox
David Skinns
Pierceson Coody
Jacob Bridgeman
Hayden Springer
Alejandro Tosti
Trace Crowe
Rafael Campos
Joe Highsmith
Parker Coody
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Ryan McCormick
Roger Sloan
Paul Barjon
Tom Whitney
Kevin Dougherty
Norman Xiong
Wilson Furr
Nicholas Lindheim
Blaine Hale Jr.
Scott Gutschewski
Raul Pereda
Josh Teater
Anders Albertson
Tim Wilkinson
Philip Knowles
Three-Victory Promotion from Korn Ferry Tour
Matt McCarty
No. 1 player PGA TOUR University (current year)
Michael Thorbjornsen
Reshuffle within categories 37-44
Kevin Tway