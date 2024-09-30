Odds Outlook: Wide open race at Sanderson Farms Championship
4 Min Read
Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott
After a two-week hiatus, the FedExCup Fall returns at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi, with oddsmakers hinting at a wide-open race for the title.
Just hours after the Presidents Cup concluded in Montreal, Mackenzie Hughes (+2200) heads to The Country Club of Jackson in search of his second victory in three years on the 7,461-yard. par-72 layout. Picking up one point from four matches on home soil in his Presidents Cup appearance, the Canadian champion from 2022 will look to replicate his form on his own ball on a course he enjoys. Cashing T4 at the Procore Championship and making the cut for the seventh event in a row, the 33-year-old sits No. 51 in the FedExCup Fall. Twice a winner on TOUR, both victories occurred in October and November (The RSM Classic).
Keith Mitchell (+2200) ranks in the top 10 in both Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (4th) and SG: Approach (8th) and enters the event in solid form. Cashing T12 at Wyndham to end the 2024 regular season, the 2019 winner at PGA National – another demanding driving test – cashed solo 12th at the Procore Championship to begin the FedExCup Fall. Playing for the fifth time here, the former Georgia Bulldog has never played the weekend.
Maverick McNealy (+2200) joins Hughes and Mitchell as co-favorites but is the only one of the three yet to lift a trophy on the PGA TOUR. Ranking in the top 30 in every Strokes-Gained category minus Approach (123rd), the former Stanford man will enjoy targeting the above-average Bermudagrass greens. Measuring 6,200 feet on average, the putting surfaces are ample targets. Making his fourth start, he will look to improve on T17, his best finish in his last visit in 2021.
The last time Seamus Power (+2500) teed it up on Bermudagrass, he picked up T10 at the FedEx St Jude Championship, his first top-10 result in 22 starts of 2024. Cashing in six straight events to close the 2024 season, the Irishman sits at No. 56 in the FedExCup Fall and enjoys golf in Mississippi. Teeing it up for the seventh time in eight years, the two-time winner on TOUR has cashed T30 or better in four of his previous six starts at The Country Club of Jackson, but nothing better than T18.
Attempting to go wire-to-wire for his first TOUR victory in the 2023 edition, Ben Griffin (+2800) missed a 9-foot putt on the 72nd hole for par and lost in a playoff by Luke List (+6600). Making his third start here, the North Carolina native cashed T24 on debut in 2022 before his disappointing finish last year. Making his first start of the FedExCup Fall, the 2024 runner-up at the RBC Canadian Open hit the top 10 four times in the regular season, buoyed by his solid approach play and short-game skills.
Nick Dunlap (+2800) is the only man in the field with two wins on the PGA TOUR this year. The former Alabama man procured his first at The American Express as an amateur but could not collect the top prize or earn any FedExCup points. The second title was at the Barracuda Championship in July playing as a professional, he could enjoy all the benefits. The 20-year-old cashed T5 in his first FedExCup Playoff event and pushed him into the top 50, making him eligible for every event in 2025. He’s the only player in the top 50 in the field this week.
Nick Dunlap tours University of Alabama golf facility
After missing the cut in seven of his first eight starts, Patrick Fishburn (+2800) flipped the switch when the calendar turned from spring to summer. Cashing in five of his last seven events resulted in T25 or better money. The 32-year-old from Utah racked up solo third twice and T6 in three of his previous four starts, including a podium at the Procore Championship to start the FedExCup Fall. Making his first appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, only Scottie Scheffler and Jhonattan Vegas (+4000) hit more Greens in Regulation in 2024.
The 2024 season for J.J. Spaun (+3000) did not get rolling until the end of June. The San Diegan did not pick up his first top-25 payday until T10 on the final day of the sixth month at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The next six events produced five results of T29 or better, including T9 at the 3M Open and T3 at the Wyndham Championship, the last time he was on Bermudagrass. Sadly, that grandstand finish wasn’t enough to boost him into the FedExCup Playoffs, but T26 at the Procore Championship has not muted his excellent run. Taking home T34 after the 2018 edition is his best result from five starts in Mississippi.
Here's a look at other notable odds via BetMGM.
Notes: Procore Championship winner Patton Kizzire (+6000) will look to make it two wins from two starts in the FedExCup Fall. … Other past champions in the field this week include Cameron Champ (+5000), Ryan Armour (+50000), Cody Gribble (+35000) and Peter Malnati (+15000).
- +3300: Chan Kim, Stephan Jaeger, Adam Svensson
- +3500: Patrick Rodgers
- +4000: Eric Cole, Jhonattan Vegas, Matt Kuchar, Matt McCarty
- +4500: Beau Hossler, Harris English
- +5000: Mac Meissner, Rico Hoey
- +5500: Justin Lower, Lucas Glover, Mark Hubbard, Ryan Fox, Sam Stevens
- +6000: Andrew Novak, Doug Ghim, Emiliano Grillo, Taylor Moore, C.T. Pan
- +6600: Chandler Phillips, Charley Hoffman, Jacob Bridgeman, Luke List, Chris Gotterup, Greyson Sigg, Henrik Norlander, Rickie Fowler
- +8000: Brandon Wu, Garrick Higgo, Joe Highsmith, Michael Thorbjornsen, Zac Blair, Matti Schmid
- +9000: Alex Smalley, Sami Valimaki
How the Sanderson Farms Championship works:
- A field of 132 players.
- The OWGR is represented by 28 of the top 100 players. At No. 34, Nick Dunlap is the highest-ranked player entered.
- After 36 holes, the field will be cut to the top 65 and ties.
- The purse of $7.6 million will see the winner take home $1.37 million plus 500 FedExCup points.
Odds courtesy of BETMGM
