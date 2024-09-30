Odds Outlook: Wide open race at Sanderson Farms Championship

The 2024 season for J.J. Spaun (+3000) did not get rolling until the end of June. The San Diegan did not pick up his first top-25 payday until T10 on the final day of the sixth month at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The next six events produced five results of T29 or better, including T9 at the 3M Open and T3 at the Wyndham Championship, the last time he was on Bermudagrass. Sadly, that grandstand finish wasn’t enough to boost him into the FedExCup Playoffs, but T26 at the Procore Championship has not muted his excellent run. Taking home T34 after the 2018 edition is his best result from five starts in Mississippi.