Norman Xiong betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

Norman Xiong betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

    After he finished 26th in this tournament in 2018, Norman Xiong has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi, USA, Oct. 3-6.

    Latest odds for Xiong at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    The Sanderson Farms Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 3-6, 2024
    • Location: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
    • Course: The Country Club of Jackson
    • Par: 72 / 7,461 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Luke List

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • Xiong has played the Sanderson Farms Championship once recently (in 2018), posting a score of 8-under and finishing 26th.
    • With numbers of 2.173 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (19th in field), 0.109 in SG: Approach the Green (47th), and 6.002 in SG: Putting (seventh), Luke List won this tournament in 2023.
    • List also posted numbers of 312.9 in average driving distance (10th in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 27.75 putts per round (16th).

    Xiong's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/25/20182668-67-76-69-8

    Xiong's recent performances

    • He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts
    • Xiong has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Norman Xiong has averaged 301.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Xiong is averaging 0.437 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Xiong has an average of -1.476 in his past five tournaments.
    Xiong's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-304.1301.9
    Greens in Regulation %-61.56%45.68%
    Putts Per Round-28.4029.4
    Par Breakers-28.00%19.75%
    Bogey Avoidance-18.89%14.81%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Xiong's best finishes

    • Xiong has played 12 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-10.
    • In those 12 tournaments, he had a 25% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).

    Xiong's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.376
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---2.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.280
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.437
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.476

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Xiong's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7966-71-72-71E2
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC73-66-65-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-70-2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-74+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-72E--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open965-69-70-68-1645
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5470-71-72-72+16
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-78+8--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-75+3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-73-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonW/D68-3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-69-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Xiong as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.