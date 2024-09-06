PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Inside the Field: Procore Championship

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The PGA TOUR returns for the start of the FedExCup Fall at the Procore Championship in Napa, California, at Silverado Resort. The FedExCup Fall features an opportunity for players to compete for titles and purses at prestigious events while also improving their ranking in the FedExCup standings ahead of the start of the 2025 season.

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Scroll below to see the field list and updates.

    U.S. Open winner (five-year exemption)
    Wyndham Clark
    Gary Woodland

    THE PLAYERS Championship winner (five-year exemption)
    Webb Simpson

    The Genesis Invitational winner (three-year exemption)
    Max Homa

    PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
    Daniel Berger
    Ryan Brehm
    Cameron Champ
    Stewart Cink
    Corey Conners
    Nico Echavarria
    Harris English
    Lucas Glover
    Chris Gotterup
    Nick Hardy
    Lee Hodges
    Tom Hoge
    Mackenzie Hughes
    Kevin Kisner
    K.H. Lee
    Trey Mullinax
    Chad Ramey
    Chez Reavie
    J.J. Spaun
    Adam Svensson
    Nick Taylor
    Sahith Theegala
    Brendon Todd
    Jhonattan Vegas
    Camilo Villegas

    Career money exemption
    Charley Hoffman

    Sponsor's exemption (DP World Tour, Korn Ferry Tour, Q-School category)
    Jeffrey Guan
    Ben James

    Sponsor's exemption (PGA TOUR member not otherwise exempt)
    Brandt Snedeker
    Mike Weir

    Sponsor's exemption (unrestricted)
    Luke Clanton
    Wenyi Ding
    Neal Shipley

    PGA Section Champion\Player of the Year.
    Tom Johnson

    Top 30 on prior year's FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
    Adam Schenk

    Top 70 on prior year's FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
    Andrew Putnam
    Eric Cole
    Patrick Rodgers
    Taylor Montgomery
    Alex Smalley
    Brandon Wu
    Beau Hossler
    Hayden Buckley
    Sam Ryder
    Keith Mitchell
    Samuel Stevens
    Matt Kuchar
    Matthew NeSmith

    Top 125 on prior year's FedExCup Fall Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
    S.H. Kim
    Justin Suh
    Joel Dahmen
    Tyler Duncan
    Michael Kim
    Ben Taylor
    Garrick Higgo
    Robby Shelton
    Callum Tarren
    Dylan Wu
    Nate Lashley
    Greyson Sigg
    Will Gordon
    David Lipsky
    Justin Lower
    Carson Young
    Tyson Alexander
    Danny Willett
    Kevin Streelman
    Chesson Hadley
    Zac Blair
    Aaron Baddeley
    Joseph Bramlett
    Martin Laird
    Ryan Moore
    Matti Schmid
    Doug Ghim
    Troy Merritt
    Carl Yuan

    Top 125 on prior year's FedExCup Fall Playoffs & Eligibility Points List (prior season nonmember).
    Min Woo Lee

    Major medical extension
    Maverick McNealy
    C.T. Pan
    Vince Whaley
    Bud Cauley
    J.B. Holmes

    Leading points winner from Korn Ferry Tour
    Ben Kohles

    Top 10 qualifiers from DP World Tour, Korn Ferry Tour graduates and Q-School qualifiers category (reordered)
    Mac Meissner
    Chan Kim
    Chandler Phillips
    Richard Hoey
    Patrick Fishburn
    David Skinns
    Ben Silverman
    Pierceson Coody
    Jacob Bridgeman
    Hayden Springer
    Alejandro Tosti
    Trace Crowe
    Michael Thorbjornsen
    Rafael Campos
    Joe Highsmith
    Parker Coody
    Adrien Dumont de Chassart
    Ryan McCormick
    Roger Sloan
    Paul Barjon
    Tom Whitney
    Kevin Dougherty
    Norman Xiong
    William Furr
    Nicholas Lindheim
    Blaine Hale, Jr.
    Scott Gutschewski
    Raul Pereda
    Josh Teater
    Anders Albertson
    Tim Wilkinson
    Philip Knowles

    Reorder categories 37 through 44
    Kevin Tway
    Erik Barnes
    Patton Kizzire
    Martin Trainer
    Henrik Norlander
    Wesley Bryan
    Kevin Chappell
    Lanto Griffin
    S.Y. Noh
    Kelly Kraft
    Austin Cook
    Sean O'Hair
    Austin Smotherman
    Ryan Palmer
    Cody Gribble
    Bill Haas
    James Hahn
    Nick Watney
    William McGirt