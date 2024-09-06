Inside the Field: Procore Championship
4 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The PGA TOUR returns for the start of the FedExCup Fall at the Procore Championship in Napa, California, at Silverado Resort. The FedExCup Fall features an opportunity for players to compete for titles and purses at prestigious events while also improving their ranking in the FedExCup standings ahead of the start of the 2025 season.
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scroll below to see the field list and updates.
U.S. Open winner (five-year exemption)
Wyndham Clark
Gary Woodland
THE PLAYERS Championship winner (five-year exemption)
Webb Simpson
The Genesis Invitational winner (three-year exemption)
Max Homa
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
Daniel Berger
Ryan Brehm
Cameron Champ
Stewart Cink
Corey Conners
Nico Echavarria
Harris English
Lucas Glover
Chris Gotterup
Nick Hardy
Lee Hodges
Tom Hoge
Mackenzie Hughes
Kevin Kisner
K.H. Lee
Trey Mullinax
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
J.J. Spaun
Adam Svensson
Nick Taylor
Sahith Theegala
Brendon Todd
Jhonattan Vegas
Camilo Villegas
Career money exemption
Charley Hoffman
Sponsor's exemption (DP World Tour, Korn Ferry Tour, Q-School category)
Jeffrey Guan
Ben James
Sponsor's exemption (PGA TOUR member not otherwise exempt)
Brandt Snedeker
Mike Weir
Sponsor's exemption (unrestricted)
Luke Clanton
Wenyi Ding
Neal Shipley
PGA Section Champion\Player of the Year.
Tom Johnson
Top 30 on prior year's FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Adam Schenk
Top 70 on prior year's FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Andrew Putnam
Eric Cole
Patrick Rodgers
Taylor Montgomery
Alex Smalley
Brandon Wu
Beau Hossler
Hayden Buckley
Sam Ryder
Keith Mitchell
Samuel Stevens
Matt Kuchar
Matthew NeSmith
Top 125 on prior year's FedExCup Fall Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
S.H. Kim
Justin Suh
Joel Dahmen
Tyler Duncan
Michael Kim
Ben Taylor
Garrick Higgo
Robby Shelton
Callum Tarren
Dylan Wu
Nate Lashley
Greyson Sigg
Will Gordon
David Lipsky
Justin Lower
Carson Young
Tyson Alexander
Danny Willett
Kevin Streelman
Chesson Hadley
Zac Blair
Aaron Baddeley
Joseph Bramlett
Martin Laird
Ryan Moore
Matti Schmid
Doug Ghim
Troy Merritt
Carl Yuan
Top 125 on prior year's FedExCup Fall Playoffs & Eligibility Points List (prior season nonmember).
Min Woo Lee
Major medical extension
Maverick McNealy
C.T. Pan
Vince Whaley
Bud Cauley
J.B. Holmes
Leading points winner from Korn Ferry Tour
Ben Kohles
Top 10 qualifiers from DP World Tour, Korn Ferry Tour graduates and Q-School qualifiers category (reordered)
Mac Meissner
Chan Kim
Chandler Phillips
Richard Hoey
Patrick Fishburn
David Skinns
Ben Silverman
Pierceson Coody
Jacob Bridgeman
Hayden Springer
Alejandro Tosti
Trace Crowe
Michael Thorbjornsen
Rafael Campos
Joe Highsmith
Parker Coody
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Ryan McCormick
Roger Sloan
Paul Barjon
Tom Whitney
Kevin Dougherty
Norman Xiong
William Furr
Nicholas Lindheim
Blaine Hale, Jr.
Scott Gutschewski
Raul Pereda
Josh Teater
Anders Albertson
Tim Wilkinson
Philip Knowles
Reorder categories 37 through 44
Kevin Tway
Erik Barnes
Patton Kizzire
Martin Trainer
Henrik Norlander
Wesley Bryan
Kevin Chappell
Lanto Griffin
S.Y. Noh
Kelly Kraft
Austin Cook
Sean O'Hair
Austin Smotherman
Ryan Palmer
Cody Gribble
Bill Haas
James Hahn
Nick Watney
William McGirt