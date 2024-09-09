PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
David Lipsky betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

BLAINE, MINNESOTA - JULY 26: David Lipsky of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the second round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2024 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    When he takes the course Sept. 12-15, David Lipsky will aim to improve upon his last performance in the Procore Championship. In 2023, he shot 7-under and placed 30th at Silverado Resort (North Course).

    Latest odds for Lipsky at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • Over his last three trips to the Procore Championship, Lipsky has an average score of 9-under, with an average finish of 26th.
    • Lipsky last participated in the Procore Championship in 2023, finishing 30th with a score of 7-under.
    • Sahith Theegala finished with 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Theegala posted an average driving distance of 302.6 (23rd in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), and took 25.75 putts per round (first).

    Lipsky's recent history at the Procore Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/14/20233069-69-75-68-7
    9/15/2022MC69-82+7
    9/16/20212273-64-70-71-10

    Lipsky's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Lipsky has an average finish of 49th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Lipsky has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He has finished with an average score of -11 those two times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, David Lipsky has averaged 289.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Lipsky has an average of -1.750 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Lipsky is averaging -1.008 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lipsky has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.313, which ranks 141st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (288.2 yards) ranks 153rd, and his 61.3% driving accuracy average ranks 92nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lipsky ranks 58th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.226, while he ranks 57th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.35%.
    • On the greens, Lipsky's -0.708 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 161st this season, while he averages 29.88 putts per round (155th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance153288.2289.1
    Greens in Regulation %5767.35%73.50%
    Putts Per Round15529.8830.9
    Par Breakers14521.54%21.37%
    Bogey Avoidance14016.44%11.97%

    Lipsky's best finishes

    • Lipsky has participated in 21 tournaments this season, earning one top-10 finish.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut seven times (33.3%).
    • Lipsky, who has 132 points, currently sits 165th in the FedExCup standings.

    Lipsky's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Lipsky delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 27th in the field at 1.897. In that event, he finished 58th.
    • Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 10.676 (he finished ninth in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.574.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Lipsky posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.291). That ranked in the field.
    • Lipsky delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, a performance that ranked him ninth in the field.

    Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee141-0.313-0.596
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green580.2261.210
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green860.0200.128
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting161-0.708-1.750
    Average Strokes Gained: Total154-0.774-1.008

    Lipsky's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3069-69-75-68-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5170-67-71-73-7--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC74-72+4--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5170-73-67-75+5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship1367-66-67-68-16--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-75+6--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-70-72-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-71E--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC65-78+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4168-71-66-72-713
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4273-70-69-71-518
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-78+9--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC76-72+8--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5871-74-74-70+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2361-70-68-71-1419
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-73-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-73+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge970-69-66-71-475
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-72+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicW/D73+1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6165-71-68-72-84
    July 11-14ISCO Championship3769-67-68-71-1310
    July 25-283M OpenMC68-76+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-68E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.