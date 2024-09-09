David Lipsky betting profile: Procore Championship
1 Min Read
BLAINE, MINNESOTA - JULY 26: David Lipsky of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the second round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2024 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
When he takes the course Sept. 12-15, David Lipsky will aim to improve upon his last performance in the Procore Championship. In 2023, he shot 7-under and placed 30th at Silverado Resort (North Course).
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- Over his last three trips to the Procore Championship, Lipsky has an average score of 9-under, with an average finish of 26th.
- Lipsky last participated in the Procore Championship in 2023, finishing 30th with a score of 7-under.
- Sahith Theegala finished with 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Theegala posted an average driving distance of 302.6 (23rd in field), hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), and took 25.75 putts per round (first).
Lipsky's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/14/2023
|30
|69-69-75-68
|-7
|9/15/2022
|MC
|69-82
|+7
|9/16/2021
|22
|73-64-70-71
|-10
Lipsky's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Lipsky has an average finish of 49th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Lipsky has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of -11 those two times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, David Lipsky has averaged 289.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Lipsky has an average of -1.750 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lipsky is averaging -1.008 Strokes Gained: Total.
Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings
- Lipsky has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.313, which ranks 141st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (288.2 yards) ranks 153rd, and his 61.3% driving accuracy average ranks 92nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lipsky ranks 58th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.226, while he ranks 57th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.35%.
- On the greens, Lipsky's -0.708 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 161st this season, while he averages 29.88 putts per round (155th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|153
|288.2
|289.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|57
|67.35%
|73.50%
|Putts Per Round
|155
|29.88
|30.9
|Par Breakers
|145
|21.54%
|21.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|140
|16.44%
|11.97%
Lipsky's best finishes
- Lipsky has participated in 21 tournaments this season, earning one top-10 finish.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut seven times (33.3%).
- Lipsky, who has 132 points, currently sits 165th in the FedExCup standings.
Lipsky's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Lipsky delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 27th in the field at 1.897. In that event, he finished 58th.
- Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 10.676 (he finished ninth in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.574.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Lipsky posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.291). That ranked in the field.
- Lipsky delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, a performance that ranked him ninth in the field.
Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|141
|-0.313
|-0.596
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|58
|0.226
|1.210
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|86
|0.020
|0.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|161
|-0.708
|-1.750
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|154
|-0.774
|-1.008
Lipsky's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|69-69-75-68
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|70-67-71-73
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|70-73-67-75
|+5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|13
|67-66-67-68
|-16
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-70-72
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|65-78
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|68-71-66-72
|-7
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|42
|73-70-69-71
|-5
|18
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|71-74-74-70
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|61-70-68-71
|-141
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|70-69-66-71
|-4
|75
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|W/D
|73
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|65-71-68-72
|-8
|4
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|37
|69-67-68-71
|-13
|10
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.