David Lipsky betting profile: Procore Championship

In his last five tournaments, Lipsky has an average finish of 49th.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.

Lipsky has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has finished with an average score of -11 those two times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, David Lipsky has averaged 289.1 yards in his past five starts.

Lipsky has an average of -1.750 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.