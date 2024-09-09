Anders Albertson betting profile: Procore Championship
1 Min Read
KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Anders Albertson plays his shot on the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Anders Albertson looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities when he tees off in Napa, California, USA, for the 2024 Procore Championship .
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- Albertson has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Procore Championship.
- Albertson missed the cut (with a score of 4-over) in his most recent appearance at the Procore Championship in 2022.
- When Sahith Theegala won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second).
- Theegala averaged 302.6 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 73.61% (25th), and attempted 25.75 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Albertson's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/15/2022
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|10/4/2018
|MC
|74-71
|+1
Albertson's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Albertson has finished in the top 20 once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Albertson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Anders Albertson has averaged 295.4 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Albertson is averaging -0.119 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Albertson is averaging -2.670 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Albertson's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|294.1
|295.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|59.40%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|27.92
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|19.66%
|21.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.60%
|13.10%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Albertson's best finishes
- Albertson participated in nine tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those nine events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 44.4%.
- Last season Albertson's best performance came when he shot 1-under and finished 63rd at the Myrtle Beach Classic.
- Albertson collected 34 points last season, placing 222nd in the FedExCup standings.
Albertson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.933
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.259
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.640
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.670
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Albertson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|63
|68-71-72-72
|-1
|3
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Albertson as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.