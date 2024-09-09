Anders Albertson betting profile: Procore Championship

Over his last five tournaments, Albertson has finished in the top 20 once.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Albertson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Anders Albertson has averaged 295.4 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Albertson is averaging -0.119 Strokes Gained: Putting.