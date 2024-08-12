PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
17M AGO

Emiliano Grillo betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Emiliano Grillo betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

    Emiliano Grillo enters the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship Aug. 15-18 after a 59th-place finish in the Wyndham Championship in his last competition.

    Latest odds for Grillo at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
    • Course: TPC Southwind
    • Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • Grillo's average finish has been 34th, and his average score 5-under, over his last seven appearances at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
    • Grillo last played at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in 2023, finishing 20th with a score of 8-under.
    • With numbers of 0.986 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 2.227 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 in SG: Putting (12th), Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Glover posted an average driving distance of 300.9 (37th in field), hit 63.89% of greens in regulation (37th), and took 26 putts per round (fifth).

    Grillo's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/10/20232065-67-69-71-8
    8/11/20223167-66-72-69-6
    8/19/2021MC70-72E
    8/20/20204469-64-73-70-8
    8/8/2019MC73-69E
    8/23/20184869-70-72-70-3

    Grillo's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Grillo has an average finish of 42nd.
    • Grillo has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 1-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Emiliano Grillo has averaged 297.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Grillo has an average of 0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Grillo has an average of 1.801 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Grillo .

    Grillo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Grillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.050, which ranks 91st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (291.4 yards) ranks 153rd, and his 65.6% driving accuracy average ranks 41st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Grillo has a 0.241 average that ranks 62nd on TOUR. He ranks 111th with a 65.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Grillo has registered a 0.122 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 77th on TOUR, while he ranks 109th with a putts-per-round average of 29.04. He has broken par 22.22% of the time (160th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance153291.4297.7
    Greens in Regulation %11165.37%37.96%
    Putts Per Round10929.0430.3
    Par Breakers16022.22%18.83%
    Bogey Avoidance10215.75%12.96%

    Grillo's best finishes

    • Although Grillo hasn't won any of the 22 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 19 times (86.4%).
    • Grillo, who has 684 points, currently ranks 70th in the FedExCup standings.

    Grillo's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Sentry, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.493 (he finished 43rd in that tournament).
    • Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 5.960 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Grillo's best effort this season was in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.550. He finished 24th in that event.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Grillo delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.869 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
    • Grillo posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. That ranked seventh in the field.

    Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee910.0501.499
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green620.241-1.163
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green170-0.4631.294
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting770.1220.172
    Average Strokes Gained: Total112-0.0501.801

    Grillo's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 17-20BMW Championship3173-69-71-67E100
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2973-72-70-71+6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1065-71-68-71-5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    January 4-7The Sentry4366-68-72-71-1518
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii771-66-63-66-1485
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2067-69-73-72-741
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1466-69-71-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2271-68-73-63-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4470-71-74-69E16
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3369-67-67-73-821
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard869-70-74-71-4191
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5469-71-69-77-29
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC76-83+15--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6470-71-69-75+17
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6476-74-74-72+127
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6474-68-73-71+64
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2770-78-76-69+553
    June 13-16U.S. Open4170-72-73-73+817
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5569-71-68-68-49
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-68E--
    July 18-20The Open Championship4371-74-72-75+816
    July 25-283M Open2468-68-70-69-931
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition4366-75-75-68E--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5969-66-72-70-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.