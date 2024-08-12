17M AGO
Emiliano Grillo betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Emiliano Grillo enters the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship Aug. 15-18 after a 59th-place finish in the Wyndham Championship in his last competition.
The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Grillo's average finish has been 34th, and his average score 5-under, over his last seven appearances at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
- Grillo last played at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in 2023, finishing 20th with a score of 8-under.
- With numbers of 0.986 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in field), 2.227 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 in SG: Putting (12th), Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Glover posted an average driving distance of 300.9 (37th in field), hit 63.89% of greens in regulation (37th), and took 26 putts per round (fifth).
Grillo's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/10/2023
|20
|65-67-69-71
|-8
|8/11/2022
|31
|67-66-72-69
|-6
|8/19/2021
|MC
|70-72
|E
|8/20/2020
|44
|69-64-73-70
|-8
|8/8/2019
|MC
|73-69
|E
|8/23/2018
|48
|69-70-72-70
|-3
Grillo's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Grillo has an average finish of 42nd.
- Grillo has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 1-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Emiliano Grillo has averaged 297.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Grillo has an average of 0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Grillo has an average of 1.801 in his past five tournaments.
Grillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Grillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.050, which ranks 91st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (291.4 yards) ranks 153rd, and his 65.6% driving accuracy average ranks 41st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Grillo has a 0.241 average that ranks 62nd on TOUR. He ranks 111th with a 65.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Grillo has registered a 0.122 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 77th on TOUR, while he ranks 109th with a putts-per-round average of 29.04. He has broken par 22.22% of the time (160th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|153
|291.4
|297.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|111
|65.37%
|37.96%
|Putts Per Round
|109
|29.04
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|160
|22.22%
|18.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|102
|15.75%
|12.96%
Grillo's best finishes
- Although Grillo hasn't won any of the 22 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned two top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 19 times (86.4%).
- Grillo, who has 684 points, currently ranks 70th in the FedExCup standings.
Grillo's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Sentry, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.493 (he finished 43rd in that tournament).
- Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 5.960 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Grillo's best effort this season was in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.550. He finished 24th in that event.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Grillo delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.869 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
- Grillo posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. That ranked seventh in the field.
Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|91
|0.050
|1.499
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|62
|0.241
|-1.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|170
|-0.463
|1.294
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|77
|0.122
|0.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|112
|-0.050
|1.801
Grillo's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|31
|73-69-71-67
|E
|100
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|29
|73-72-70-71
|+6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|10
|65-71-68-71
|-5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|43
|66-68-72-71
|-15
|18
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|7
|71-66-63-66
|-14
|85
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|67-69-73-72
|-7
|41
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|66-69-71
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|71-68-73-63
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|70-71-74-69
|E
|16
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|69-67-67-73
|-8
|21
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|69-70-74-71
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|69-71-69-77
|-2
|9
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-83
|+15
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|64
|70-71-69-75
|+1
|7
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|64
|76-74-74-72
|+12
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|64
|74-68-73-71
|+6
|4
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|70-78-76-69
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|70-72-73-73
|+8
|17
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|69-71-68-68
|-4
|9
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|43
|71-74-72-75
|+8
|16
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|68-68-70-69
|-9
|31
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|43
|66-75-75-68
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|59
|69-66-72-70
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.