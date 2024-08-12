Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

This season Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he produced a 3.987 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 15th in that event.

Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 4.406 (he finished fifth in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fitzpatrick delivered his best performance this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 14th in the field at 3.330. In that event, he finished 10th.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Fitzpatrick recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.295, which ranked second in the field). In that event, he finished fifth.