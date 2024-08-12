Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
TROON, SCOTLAND - JULY 20: Matt Fitzpatrick of England lines up a putt on the 17th green during day three of The 152nd Open championship at Royal Troon on July 20, 2024 in Troon, Scotland. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Matt Fitzpatrick shot 4-over and finished 66th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at TPC Southwind Aug. 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship.
The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Fitzpatrick's average finish has been 36th, and his average score 4-under, over his last four appearances at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
- Fitzpatrick finished 66th (with a score of 4-over) in his most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship (in 2023).
- Lucas Glover finished with 0.986 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 2.227 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Glover's average driving distance was 300.9 (37th in field), he hit 63.89% of greens in regulation (37th), with 26 putts per round (fifth) en route to his win last year.
Fitzpatrick's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/10/2023
|66
|73-68-71-72
|+4
|8/11/2022
|5
|68-66-67-68
|-11
|8/19/2021
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|8/20/2020
|MC
|77-66
|+1
Fitzpatrick's recent performances
- In his last five events, Fitzpatrick has an average finish of 47th.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
- Fitzpatrick has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of 1 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Matt Fitzpatrick has averaged 297.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Fitzpatrick is averaging 1.731 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Fitzpatrick is averaging 0.161 Strokes Gained: Total.
Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings
- Fitzpatrick owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.090 (81st) this season, while his average driving distance of 299.4 yards ranks 87th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fitzpatrick owns a -0.062 mark (116th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Fitzpatrick has registered a 0.363 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 29th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 22nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.41, and he ranks 83rd by breaking par 25.57% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|87
|299.4
|297.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|128
|64.46%
|52.92%
|Putts Per Round
|22
|28.41
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|83
|25.57%
|17.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|73
|15.08%
|14.91%
Fitzpatrick's best finishes
- Fitzpatrick has participated in 20 tournaments this season, and he has earned two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
- With 1074 points, Fitzpatrick currently ranks 40th in the FedExCup standings.
Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he produced a 3.987 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 15th in that event.
- Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 4.406 (he finished fifth in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fitzpatrick delivered his best performance this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 14th in the field at 3.330. In that event, he finished 10th.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Fitzpatrick recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.295, which ranked second in the field). In that event, he finished fifth.
- Fitzpatrick delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, which ranked fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|81
|0.090
|0.202
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|116
|-0.062
|-1.385
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|80
|0.051
|-0.388
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|29
|0.363
|1.731
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|58
|0.442
|0.161
Fitzpatrick's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|2
|66-67-66-66
|-15
|980
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|67-68-71-68
|-6
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|4
|70-68-65-70
|-15
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|69-64-69-68
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|69-68-76
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|15
|69-66-70-68
|-11
|54
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|70-67-70-67
|-10
|37
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|5
|66-69-68-69
|-16
|300
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|71-74-70-67
|-6
|68
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|71-73-73-75
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|70-66-70-70
|-8
|50
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-68-65-69
|-20
|31
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|74-73-78-67
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|5
|73-70-74-69
|-2
|275
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|64
|73-72-79-69
|+13
|7
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|36
|74-65-63-69
|-9
|23
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|39
|67-69-66-70
|-8
|14
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|50
|70-78-73-72
|+9
|11
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|W/D
|73-64-81
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.