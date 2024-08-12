Tony Finau betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
After he finished 64th in this tournament in 2023, Tony Finau has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, Aug. 15-18.
The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
- Course: TPC Southwind
- Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Finau has entered the FedEx St. Jude Championship seven times of late, with one win. His average score has been 11-under, and his average finish has been 26th.
- In Finau's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2023, he finished 64th after posting a score of 2-over.
- When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.986 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 2.227 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 SG: Putting (12th).
- In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 300.9 (37th in field), he hit 63.89% of greens in regulation (37th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (fifth).
Finau's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/10/2023
|64
|67-73-69-73
|+2
|8/11/2022
|5
|64-68-69-68
|-11
|8/19/2021
|1
|67-64-68-65
|-40
|8/20/2020
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|8/8/2019
|30
|65-73-70-70
|-6
|8/23/2018
|2
|69-67-66-68
|-14
Finau's recent performances
- Finau has posted two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes over his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Finau has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 9-under.
- Off the tee, Tony Finau has averaged 301.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Finau is averaging 2.058 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Finau is averaging 9.729 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Finau's advanced stats and rankings
- Finau owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.168 (63rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 306.9 yards ranks 34th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Finau ranks second on TOUR with a mark of 0.890.
- On the greens, Finau's -0.142 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 124th on TOUR this season, and his 29.07 putts-per-round average ranks 114th. He has broken par 25.87% of the time (69th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|34
|306.9
|301.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|24
|68.99%
|66.36%
|Putts Per Round
|114
|29.07
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|69
|25.87%
|23.46%
|Bogey Avoidance
|34
|13.93%
|12.04%
Finau's best finishes
- Finau has played 19 tournaments this season, and he has come away with three top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
- Currently, Finau sits 14th in the FedExCup standings with 1635 points.
Finau's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Finau's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.073. He finished second in that tournament.
- Finau put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking second in the field at 7.030. In that event, he finished sixth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Finau's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.462. He finished second in that tournament.
- At the 3M Open in July 2024, Finau recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.465, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 24th in the field (he finished 12th in that event).
- Finau recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked second in the field.
Finau's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|63
|0.168
|0.427
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|2
|0.890
|4.674
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|14
|0.331
|2.570
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|124
|-0.142
|2.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|8
|1.248
|9.729
Finau's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|37
|74-68-69-71
|+2
|72
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|20
|70-68-70-68
|-4
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|4
|67-71-68-67
|-15
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|4
|56-70-67
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|38
|69-66-71-69
|-17
|22
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|68-67-67-67
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|6
|69-66-74-69
|-10
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|72-72-67
|-5
|13
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|70-67-70-71
|-6
|95
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|69-67-69-68
|-11
|54
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|69-72-69-74
|-4
|14
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|69-62-72-66
|-11
|167
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|55
|71-78-72-80
|+13
|10
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|70-69-69-65
|-11
|136
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|72-73-73-74
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|65-69-69-70
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|66-69-68-75
|-2
|45
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|8
|71-70-73-73
|-1
|191
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|3
|68-69-72-67
|-4
|338
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|5
|65-67-64-66
|-18
|263
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-81
|+10
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|67-69-70-67
|-11
|56
All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.