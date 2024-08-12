PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Tony Finau betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

    After he finished 64th in this tournament in 2023, Tony Finau has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, Aug. 15-18.

    Latest odds for Finau at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    The FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
    • Course: TPC Southwind
    • Par: 70 / 7,243 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • Finau has entered the FedEx St. Jude Championship seven times of late, with one win. His average score has been 11-under, and his average finish has been 26th.
    • In Finau's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2023, he finished 64th after posting a score of 2-over.
    • When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.986 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 2.227 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 3.058 SG: Putting (12th).
    • In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 300.9 (37th in field), he hit 63.89% of greens in regulation (37th), and he averaged 26 putts per round (fifth).

    Finau's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/10/20236467-73-69-73+2
    8/11/2022564-68-69-68-11
    8/19/2021167-64-68-65-40
    8/20/2020MC72-69-1
    8/8/20193065-73-70-70-6
    8/23/2018269-67-66-68-14

    Finau's recent performances

    • Finau has posted two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes over his last five events.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Finau has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 9-under.
    • Off the tee, Tony Finau has averaged 301.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Finau is averaging 2.058 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Finau is averaging 9.729 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Finau's advanced stats and rankings

    • Finau owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.168 (63rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 306.9 yards ranks 34th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Finau ranks second on TOUR with a mark of 0.890.
    • On the greens, Finau's -0.142 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 124th on TOUR this season, and his 29.07 putts-per-round average ranks 114th. He has broken par 25.87% of the time (69th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance34306.9301.9
    Greens in Regulation %2468.99%66.36%
    Putts Per Round11429.0728.6
    Par Breakers6925.87%23.46%
    Bogey Avoidance3413.93%12.04%

    Finau's best finishes

    • Finau has played 19 tournaments this season, and he has come away with three top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
    • Currently, Finau sits 14th in the FedExCup standings with 1635 points.

    Finau's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Finau's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.073. He finished second in that tournament.
    • Finau put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking second in the field at 7.030. In that event, he finished sixth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Finau's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.462. He finished second in that tournament.
    • At the 3M Open in July 2024, Finau recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.465, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 24th in the field (he finished 12th in that event).
    • Finau recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked second in the field.

    Finau's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee630.1680.427
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green20.8904.674
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green140.3312.570
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting124-0.1422.058
    Average Strokes Gained: Total81.2489.729

    Finau's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 17-20BMW Championship3774-68-69-71+272
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2070-68-70-68-4--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge467-71-68-67-15--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational456-70-67E--
    January 4-7The Sentry3869-66-71-69-1722
    January 18-21The American Express2568-67-67-67-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open669-66-74-69-1092
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4772-72-67-513
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1970-67-70-71-695
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1369-67-69-68-1154
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4569-72-69-74-414
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-75+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open269-62-72-66-11167
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5571-78-72-80+1310
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1270-69-69-65-11136
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5272-73-73-74+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship1865-69-69-70-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1766-69-68-75-245
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday871-70-73-73-1191
    June 13-16U.S. Open368-69-72-67-4338
    June 20-23Travelers Championship565-67-64-66-18263
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC71-81+10--
    July 25-283M Open1267-69-70-67-1156

    All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

