Tony Finau betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

This season, Finau's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.073. He finished second in that tournament.

Finau put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking second in the field at 7.030. In that event, he finished sixth.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Finau's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.462. He finished second in that tournament.

At the 3M Open in July 2024, Finau recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.465, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 24th in the field (he finished 12th in that event).