Head vs. heart at year’s final major championship

Heart says: Don’t you want the suffering to be over? It is now a decade since McIlroy won his last major championship and he’s had 21 top-10s since, including the heart-breaking loss at the most recent championship, the U.S. Open. McIlroy missed two short putts down the stretch to miss out but what better revenge than winning his home major in front of his adoring fans. Nothing worse than T15 in last seven starts including two wins, was T4 and trending last week and has seven top-10s in the Open including a win in 2014 and a fifth at Royal Troon in 2016. Ranked inside top-11 for GIR in the last two Open’s.