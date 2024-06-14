Draws and Fades: Ranking the eight players who can still win the U.S. Open

You can see one man, Schauffele, is amongst the top odds despite not being inside the top eight on the leaderboard. Call him the wildcard if you will. He’s ranked second in the field in Strokes Gained: Approach but is 72nd of the cut makers in SG: Off-the-Tee. He was near the rear end of the entire 156-man field in the metric. So unless he finds a way to straighten up off the tee, he won’t be able to make up the ground.