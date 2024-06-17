Rory McIlroy withdraws from Travelers Championship
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Rory McIlroy announced on social media he will withdraw from the Travelers Championship.
The move comes on the heels of an excruciating runner-up finish at the U.S. Open, his 11th top-five in a major since he last won one (2014 PGA Championship).
"Yesterday was a tough day, probably the toughest l've had in my nearly 17 years as a professional golfer," McIlory wrote Monday on Instragram, adding his congratuations to winner Bryson DeChambeau. "... As I reflect on my week, l'll rue a few things over the course of the tournament, mostly the 2 missed putts on 16 and 18 on the final day. But, as I always try to do, l'll look at the positives of the week that far outweigh the negatives. ... I'm going to take a few weeks away from the game to process everything and build myself back up for my defense of the Genesis Scottish Open and The Open at Royal Troon. See you in Scotland."
McIlroy missed two putts from inside 4 feet on the final three holes at Pinehurst No. 2, and the mistakes opened the door for DeChambeau to win with a tough up-and-down par on 18.
Rory McIlroy announced his withdraw from the Travelers Championship on Instagram Monday following his runner-up finish at the 124th U.S. Open. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty)
Sunday marked the second U.S. Open title for DeChambeau (2020).
McIlroy, who finished a shot back, is a decade into a vexing drought in the majors.
Northeast native Keegan Bradley won last year’s Travelers Championship, the final Signature Event of the 2024 PGA TOUR season and the only TOUR event in Connecticut (Hartford).
Absent McIlroy, the Travelers field still features world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, with his five victories already this season, plus Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Åberg, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, Sahith Theegala, Max Homa, Wyndham Clark and more.
McIlroy, 35, boasts top-20 finishes in all five of his starts at TPC River Highlands, with his best-ever finish a T7 last year. He shot an opening-round 62 and finished T19 in 2022. His career average in 20 rounds at the birdie-friendly course is 67.15.
It’s been an especially active last few months for McIlroy, a 26-time PGA TOUR winner whose runner-up finish at the U.S. Open moved him up to FedExCup No. 3 and world No. 2. He is on a run of six straight top-15 finishes, including victories at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans (with partner Shane Lowry) and Wells Fargo Championship (his fourth victory in that event).
McIlroy will be the defending champion at next month’s Genesis Scottish Open, which he won in thrilling fashion last summer, making an unlikely birdie at the last hole to edge the Scotland's Robert MacIntyre. The Open Championship at Troon is the following week.