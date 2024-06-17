Rory McIlroy withdraws from Travelers Championship

"Yesterday was a tough day, probably the toughest l've had in my nearly 17 years as a professional golfer," McIlory wrote Monday on Instragram, adding his congratuations to winner Bryson DeChambeau. "... As I reflect on my week, l'll rue a few things over the course of the tournament, mostly the 2 missed putts on 16 and 18 on the final day. But, as I always try to do, l'll look at the positives of the week that far outweigh the negatives. ... I'm going to take a few weeks away from the game to process everything and build myself back up for my defense of the Genesis Scottish Open and The Open at Royal Troon. See you in Scotland."