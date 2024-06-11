Horses for Courses: Only most well-rounded candidates will thrive at Pinehurst

The first challenge will be finding the fairways. With landing areas averaging 35 to 45 yards, the penalty for missing the short grass can be severe. The 2011 restoration peeled off the Bermuda rough. Natural wire grass litters the landscape and provides uncertain lies on recovery shots. Additional wire grass was planted in the sandy areas leading up to the event to increase the difficulty. The 6,500 square-foot putting complexes look inviting from the middle of the fairway but require full concentration. The pushed-up greens run off on all sides, and only the most quality iron shots will hold the proper landing areas. Players who can hit it high and control the spin will have the best chances at making a par and moving on.