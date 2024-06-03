DFS Dish: Value lies behind Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy at the Memorial

Rory McIlroy ($11,100): Like Scheffler, McIlroy has never won at Muirfield Village. Unlike Scheffler, who has finished third in the last two editions, the Ulsterman has never hit the podium. Course history is just a piece of the puzzle. With room to work the driver off the tee, both should gain strokes on most of the field. With the best, slickest greens on TOUR, the one who has the most success with the putter should be left standing on Sunday. With 28 of the top 30 in the Official World Golf Ranking entered this week, I can also make the case to load up elsewhere.

