Robert MacIntyre takes four-stroke lead into the final round of the RBC Canadian Open

MacIntyre played the first 13 holes in 1-over, making three birdies and four bogeys. After a bogey on the par-3 13th, he began the late charge with a 13-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th. He ran in a 50-footer on the par-4 15th and a 10-footer on the par-3 16th before holing the eagle putt on No. 17.