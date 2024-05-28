PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
51M AGO

Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 12: Tommy Fleetwood of England looks over a putt on the second hole during the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club on May 12, 2024 in Clifton, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Tommy Fleetwood hits the links in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open May 30 - June 2 coming off a 26th-place finish in the PGA Championship in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Fleetwood at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • Fleetwood's average finish has been fourth, and his average score 24-under, over his last two appearances at the RBC Canadian Open.
    • In Fleetwood's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2023, he finished second after posting a score of 32-under.
    • With numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Taylor posted an average driving distance of 294.5 (59th in field), hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 27 putts per round (10th).

    Fleetwood's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/8/2023270-70-64-67-32
    7/26/2018666-71-68-67-16

    Fleetwood's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Fleetwood has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • Fleetwood has finished with a better-than-average score in four of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 5-under.
    • Tommy Fleetwood has averaged 301.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Fleetwood has an average of -0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Fleetwood has an average of 4.155 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Fleetwood .

    Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fleetwood owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.189 (64th) this season, while his average driving distance of 296.6 yards ranks 107th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fleetwood ranks 165th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.492, while he ranks 126th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.11%.
    • On the greens, Fleetwood's 0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 73rd on TOUR this season, and his 28.16 putts-per-round average ranks 20th. He has broken par 21.02% of the time (164th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance107296.6301.8
    Greens in Regulation %12664.11%62.22%
    Putts Per Round2028.1627.9
    Par Breakers16421.02%18.06%
    Bogey Avoidance1912.46%10.83%

    Fleetwood's best finishes

    • Fleetwood has participated in 10 tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut nine times (90%).
    • Currently, Fleetwood has 824 points, ranking him 37th in the FedExCup standings.

    Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he produced a 3.563 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
    • Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.503 mark ranked 14th in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fleetwood's best performance this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.500 (he finished 13th in that tournament).
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Fleetwood recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.379, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 35th in that event.
    • Fleetwood recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, which ranked seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that event.

    Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee640.1891.797
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green165-0.4920.158
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green130.4292.365
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting730.115-0.165
    Average Strokes Gained: Total760.2414.155

    Fleetwood's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open270-70-64-67-32300
    June 15-18U.S. Open573-69-70-63-5110
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open670-66-63-72-986
    July 20-22The Open Championship1066-71-71-72-477
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship366-66-66-68-14650
    August 17-20BMW Championship2570-67-69-71-3133
    August 24-27TOUR Championship671-70-65-66-8--
    January 4-7The Sentry4770-70-69-70-1314
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3169-72-68-731
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1070-68-71-67-8150
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC73-80+9--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3570-72-69-71-622
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open771-69-72-68-885
    April 11-14Masters Tournament372-71-72-69-4325
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4971-72-69-69-312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1371-70-71-70-2135
    May 16-19PGA Championship2672-69-69-65-950

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

