Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 12: Tommy Fleetwood of England looks over a putt on the second hole during the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club on May 12, 2024 in Clifton, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Tommy Fleetwood hits the links in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open May 30 - June 2 coming off a 26th-place finish in the PGA Championship in his last tournament.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Fleetwood's average finish has been fourth, and his average score 24-under, over his last two appearances at the RBC Canadian Open.
- In Fleetwood's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2023, he finished second after posting a score of 32-under.
- With numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Taylor posted an average driving distance of 294.5 (59th in field), hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 27 putts per round (10th).
Fleetwood's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/8/2023
|2
|70-70-64-67
|-32
|7/26/2018
|6
|66-71-68-67
|-16
Fleetwood's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Fleetwood has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- Fleetwood has finished with a better-than-average score in four of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 5-under.
- Tommy Fleetwood has averaged 301.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Fleetwood has an average of -0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Fleetwood has an average of 4.155 in his past five tournaments.
Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings
- Fleetwood owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.189 (64th) this season, while his average driving distance of 296.6 yards ranks 107th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fleetwood ranks 165th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.492, while he ranks 126th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.11%.
- On the greens, Fleetwood's 0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 73rd on TOUR this season, and his 28.16 putts-per-round average ranks 20th. He has broken par 21.02% of the time (164th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|107
|296.6
|301.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|126
|64.11%
|62.22%
|Putts Per Round
|20
|28.16
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|164
|21.02%
|18.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|19
|12.46%
|10.83%
Fleetwood's best finishes
- Fleetwood has participated in 10 tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut nine times (90%).
- Currently, Fleetwood has 824 points, ranking him 37th in the FedExCup standings.
Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he produced a 3.563 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
- Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.503 mark ranked 14th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fleetwood's best performance this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.500 (he finished 13th in that tournament).
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Fleetwood recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.379, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 35th in that event.
- Fleetwood recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, which ranked seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|64
|0.189
|1.797
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|165
|-0.492
|0.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|13
|0.429
|2.365
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|73
|0.115
|-0.165
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|76
|0.241
|4.155
Fleetwood's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|2
|70-70-64-67
|-32
|300
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|5
|73-69-70-63
|-5
|110
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|6
|70-66-63-72
|-9
|86
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|10
|66-71-71-72
|-4
|77
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|3
|66-66-66-68
|-14
|650
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|25
|70-67-69-71
|-3
|133
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|6
|71-70-65-66
|-8
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|47
|70-70-69-70
|-13
|14
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|69-72-68
|-7
|31
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|70-68-71-67
|-8
|150
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|73-80
|+9
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|70-72-69-71
|-6
|22
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|7
|71-69-72-68
|-8
|85
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|3
|72-71-72-69
|-4
|325
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|71-72-69-69
|-3
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|13
|71-70-71-70
|-2
|135
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|72-69-69-65
|-9
|50
All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.