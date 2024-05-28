Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

This season Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he produced a 3.563 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.

Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.503 mark ranked 14th in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fleetwood's best performance this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.500 (he finished 13th in that tournament).

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Fleetwood recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.379, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 35th in that event.