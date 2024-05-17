PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Inside the Field: Charles Schwab Challenge

3 Min Read

Inside the Field

Loading...
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The PGA TOUR returns to Texas for the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club where the PGA TOUR's best will take on a historic Fort Worth course that was recently renovated to restore its original character..

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Scroll below to see the field list and updates.

    Former winners of the Charles Schwab Challenge
    Berger, Daniel
    Browne, Olin
    Grillo, Emiliano
    Kirk, Chris
    Rose, Justin
    Scott, Adam
    Spieth, Jordan

    THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
    Scheffler, Scottie

    U.S. Open (five-year exemption)
    Woodland, Gary

    PGA Championship (five-year exemption)
    Morikawa, Collin

    The Open Championship (five-year exemption)
    Harman, Brian

    FedExCup Champion (five-year exemption)
    Hovland, Viktor

    Winner of the Memorial Tournament (three-year exemption)
    Horschel, Billy

    PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
    Bhatia, Akshay
    Bradley, Keegan
    Dunlap, Nick
    Eckroat, Austin
    Fowler, Rickie
    Glover, Lucas
    Gotterup, Chris
    Hodges, Lee
    Jaeger, Stephan
    Kim, Tom
    List, Luke
    Malnati, Peter
    Murray, Grayson
    Norrman, Vincent
    Straka, Sepp
    Villegas, Camilo

    Member of most recent U.S. Ryder Cup team
    Homa, Max

    Member of most recent European Ryder Cup team
    Højgaard, Nicolai
    MacIntyre, Robert

    Member of most recent U.S.Presidents Cup team
    Finau, Tony
    Kisner, Kevin

    Member of most recent International Presidents Cup team
    Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
    Davis, Cam
    Im, Sungjae
    Kim, Si Woo
    Lee, K.H.

    Players selected by winners of Charles Schwab Challenge
    Coody, Parker
    Greyserman, Max

    Top 15 and ties from previous year's Charles Schwab Challenge
    Schenk, Adam
    Hall, Harry
    Haley II, Paul
    Kim, Michael
    Hubbard, Mark
    Streelman, Kevin
    English, Harris
    Ramey, Chad
    Rai, Aaron

    Sponsor's exemption (DP World Tour/Korn Ferry Tour/Q-School)
    Coody, Pierceson
    Springer, Hayden

    Sponsor's exemption (unrestricted)
    Block, Michael
    Johnson, Zach
    Meissner, Mac
    Simpson, Webb

    Sponsor's exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
    Palmer, Ryan
    Sabbatini, Rory
    Smotherman, Austin
    Snedeker, Brandt
    Walker, Jimmy
    Whitney, Tom

    Top 50 in Official World Golf Ranking
    McCarthy, Denny
    Lee, Min Woo
    Cole, Eric
    Poston, J.T.

    Top 125 on prior year's FedExCup points list
    Moore, Taylor
    Putnam, Andrew
    Svensson, Adam
    Hoge, Tom
    Todd, Brendon
    Rodgers, Patrick
    Hossler, Beau
    Griffin, Ben
    Kuchar, Matt
    Hardy, Nick
    Spaun, J.J.
    Ryder, Sam
    Smalley, Alex
    Detry, Thomas
    Wu, Brandon
    Riley, Davis
    Kim, S.H.
    Mitchell, Keith
    Buckley, Hayden
    NeSmith, Matt
    Suh, Justin
    Stevens, Sam
    Thompson, Davis
    Dahmen, Joel
    Duncan, Tyler
    Taylor, Ben
    Higgo, Garrick
    Shelton, Robby
    Tarren, Callum
    Wu, Dylan
    Lashley, Nate
    Sigg, Greyson
    Lipsky, David
    Lower, Justin
    Young, Carson
    Alexander, Tyson
    Hadley, Chesson
    Blair, Zac
    Bramlett, Joseph
    Yu, Kevin
    Reavie, Chez
    Laird, Martin
    Martin, Ben
    Moore, Ryan
    Echavarria, Nico
    Schmid, Matti
    Novak, Andrew
    Ghim, Doug
    Merritt, Troy
    Yuan, Carl

    Major medical extension
    McNealy, Maverick
    Pan, C.T.

    Below 10th from year-to-date FedExCup points list
    Hoffman, Charley
    Kohles, Ben
    Valimaki, Sami
    Kim, Chan
    Phillips, Chandler
    Skinns, David
    Barnes, Erik
    Tway, Kevin
    Hisatsune, Ryo
    Stanger, Jimmy
    Tosti, Alejandro
    Trainer, Martin
    Perez, Victor
    Silverman, Ben
    Campos, Rafael

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.