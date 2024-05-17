Inside the Field: Charles Schwab Challenge
3 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The PGA TOUR returns to Texas for the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club where the PGA TOUR's best will take on a historic Fort Worth course that was recently renovated to restore its original character..
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scroll below to see the field list and updates.
Former winners of the Charles Schwab Challenge
Berger, Daniel
Browne, Olin
Grillo, Emiliano
Kirk, Chris
Rose, Justin
Scott, Adam
Spieth, Jordan
THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
Scheffler, Scottie
U.S. Open (five-year exemption)
Woodland, Gary
PGA Championship (five-year exemption)
Morikawa, Collin
The Open Championship (five-year exemption)
Harman, Brian
FedExCup Champion (five-year exemption)
Hovland, Viktor
Winner of the Memorial Tournament (three-year exemption)
Horschel, Billy
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
Bhatia, Akshay
Bradley, Keegan
Dunlap, Nick
Eckroat, Austin
Fowler, Rickie
Glover, Lucas
Gotterup, Chris
Hodges, Lee
Jaeger, Stephan
Kim, Tom
List, Luke
Malnati, Peter
Murray, Grayson
Norrman, Vincent
Straka, Sepp
Villegas, Camilo
Member of most recent U.S. Ryder Cup team
Homa, Max
Member of most recent European Ryder Cup team
Højgaard, Nicolai
MacIntyre, Robert
Member of most recent U.S.Presidents Cup team
Finau, Tony
Kisner, Kevin
Member of most recent International Presidents Cup team
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Davis, Cam
Im, Sungjae
Kim, Si Woo
Lee, K.H.
Players selected by winners of Charles Schwab Challenge
Coody, Parker
Greyserman, Max
Top 15 and ties from previous year's Charles Schwab Challenge
Schenk, Adam
Hall, Harry
Haley II, Paul
Kim, Michael
Hubbard, Mark
Streelman, Kevin
English, Harris
Ramey, Chad
Rai, Aaron
Sponsor's exemption (DP World Tour/Korn Ferry Tour/Q-School)
Coody, Pierceson
Springer, Hayden
Sponsor's exemption (unrestricted)
Block, Michael
Johnson, Zach
Meissner, Mac
Simpson, Webb
Sponsor's exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
Palmer, Ryan
Sabbatini, Rory
Smotherman, Austin
Snedeker, Brandt
Walker, Jimmy
Whitney, Tom
Top 50 in Official World Golf Ranking
McCarthy, Denny
Lee, Min Woo
Cole, Eric
Poston, J.T.
Top 125 on prior year's FedExCup points list
Moore, Taylor
Putnam, Andrew
Svensson, Adam
Hoge, Tom
Todd, Brendon
Rodgers, Patrick
Hossler, Beau
Griffin, Ben
Kuchar, Matt
Hardy, Nick
Spaun, J.J.
Ryder, Sam
Smalley, Alex
Detry, Thomas
Wu, Brandon
Riley, Davis
Kim, S.H.
Mitchell, Keith
Buckley, Hayden
NeSmith, Matt
Suh, Justin
Stevens, Sam
Thompson, Davis
Dahmen, Joel
Duncan, Tyler
Taylor, Ben
Higgo, Garrick
Shelton, Robby
Tarren, Callum
Wu, Dylan
Lashley, Nate
Sigg, Greyson
Lipsky, David
Lower, Justin
Young, Carson
Alexander, Tyson
Hadley, Chesson
Blair, Zac
Bramlett, Joseph
Yu, Kevin
Reavie, Chez
Laird, Martin
Martin, Ben
Moore, Ryan
Echavarria, Nico
Schmid, Matti
Novak, Andrew
Ghim, Doug
Merritt, Troy
Yuan, Carl
Major medical extension
McNealy, Maverick
Pan, C.T.
Below 10th from year-to-date FedExCup points list
Hoffman, Charley
Kohles, Ben
Valimaki, Sami
Kim, Chan
Phillips, Chandler
Skinns, David
Barnes, Erik
Tway, Kevin
Hisatsune, Ryo
Stanger, Jimmy
Tosti, Alejandro
Trainer, Martin
Perez, Victor
Silverman, Ben
Campos, Rafael