Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Ryo Hisatsune will compete in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge from May 23-26 after an 18th-place finish at the PGA Championship.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- This is Hisatsune's first time playing at the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
- Emiliano Grillo finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Grillo averaged 283.1 yards off the tee (66th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.
Hisatsune's recent performances
- Hisatsune has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Hisatsune has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those three times he's made the cut.
- Ryo Hisatsune has averaged 293.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hisatsune is averaging 0.954 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Hisatsune is averaging 2.215 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings
- Hisatsune owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.141 (124th) this season, while his average driving distance of 293.1 yards ranks 128th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hisatsune ranks 67th on TOUR with a mark of 0.212.
- On the greens, Hisatsune's 0.077 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 83rd on TOUR this season, and his 28.83 putts-per-round average ranks 94th. He has broken par 25.93% of the time (73rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|128
|293.1
|293.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|33
|68.39%
|67.36%
|Putts Per Round
|94
|28.83
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|73
|25.93%
|20.49%
|Bogey Avoidance
|51
|13.62%
|13.54%
Hisatsune's best finishes
- Hisatsune has played 14 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 14 tournaments, he had a 64.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
- As of now, Hisatsune has compiled 317 points, which ranks him 87th in the FedExCup standings.
Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.480. He finished 33rd in that event.
- Hisatsune delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 3.460.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hisatsune's best mark this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.314.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Hisatsune delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.972, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 30th in that event.
- Hisatsune posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which ranked 13th in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|124
|-0.141
|-0.410
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|67
|0.212
|0.596
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|33
|0.286
|1.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|83
|0.077
|0.954
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|54
|0.434
|2.215
Hisatsune's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|58
|70-69-71-71
|-7
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|69-71-68-66
|-6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|69-68-66-68
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|11
|65-67-68-65
|-23
|65
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|65-75-73-70
|-5
|22
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|48
|69-71-72-67
|-5
|9
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|65-67-74-69
|-13
|28
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|68-71-72-71
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|78
|71-74-72-77
|+6
|2
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|78-78
|+12
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|70-65-68-64
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|71-68-67-67
|-11
|100
All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.