Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

This season, Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.480. He finished 33rd in that event.

Hisatsune delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 3.460.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hisatsune's best mark this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.314.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Hisatsune delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.972, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 30th in that event.