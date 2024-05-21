Chris Gotterup betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
In his most recent tournament, Chris Gotterup missed the cut at the PGA Championship. He'll be after a better outcome May 23-26 in Fort Worth, TX, at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In the past five years, this is Gotterup's first time competing at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
- With numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second), Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Grillo's average driving distance was 283.1 (66th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (18th).
Gotterup's recent performances
- Gotterup has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Gotterup has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -19 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Chris Gotterup has averaged 311.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Gotterup has an average of 1.424 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Gotterup is averaging 3.956 Strokes Gained: Total.
Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings
- Gotterup has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.213 this season (65th on TOUR). His average driving distance (312.5 yards) ranks sixth, while his 47.8% driving accuracy average ranks 183rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Gotterup ranks 134th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.254, while he ranks 66th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.83%.
- On the greens, Gotterup has registered a 0.419 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 26th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 108th with a putts-per-round average of 28.91, and he ranks 74th by breaking par 25.87% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|6
|312.5
|311.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|66
|66.83%
|67.46%
|Putts Per Round
|108
|28.91
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|74
|25.87%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|67
|13.97%
|11.11%
Gotterup's best finishes
- Gotterup has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, coming away with one win .
- In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
- As of now, Gotterup has accumulated 399 points, which ranks him 75th in the FedExCup standings.
Gotterup's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.862. He finished 57th in that event.
- Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 7.018 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gotterup's best performance this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.577.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Gotterup posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.489, which ranked him third in the field. He finished first in that event.
- Gotterup delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (17.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished first.
Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|65
|0.213
|0.692
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|134
|-0.254
|-0.367
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|47
|0.202
|2.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|26
|0.419
|1.424
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|43
|0.580
|3.956
Gotterup's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|77-68-66
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|68-71-75-72
|-2
|7
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|69
|-2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|70-69-70-67
|-8
|19
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|61
|68-73-75-70
|+2
|5
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|67-74-70-69
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|67-69-65-68
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|1
|66-64-65-67
|-22
|300
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-71
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.