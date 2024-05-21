Chris Gotterup betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

This season, Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.862. He finished 57th in that event.

Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 7.018 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gotterup's best performance this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.577.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Gotterup posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.489, which ranked him third in the field. He finished first in that event.