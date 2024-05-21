PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
60M AGO

Davis Thompson betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Davis Thompson of the United States plays his tee shot on the 16th hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Davis Thompson of the United States plays his tee shot on the 16th hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

    Davis Thompson enters the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge May 23-26 after a second-place finish in the Myrtle Beach Classic in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Thompson at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • This is Thompson's first time playing at the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
    • With numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second), Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023.
    • Grillo also posted numbers of 283.1 in average driving distance (66th in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 27.25 putts per round (18th).

    Thompson's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Thompson has finished in the top five once.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Thompson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 9-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Davis Thompson has averaged 306.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Thompson is averaging 0.472 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Thompson is averaging 4.153 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Thompson .

    Thompson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thompson has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.005 this season, which ranks 95th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.4 yards) ranks 54th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Thompson ranks 34th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.399, while he ranks 25th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.03%.
    • On the greens, Thompson's 0.074 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 85th this season, while he averages 28.88 putts per round (104th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance54302.4306.3
    Greens in Regulation %2569.03%66.36%
    Putts Per Round10428.8828.7
    Par Breakers830.00%21.60%
    Bogey Avoidance4613.47%9.88%

    Thompson's best finishes

    • Thompson has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, collecting one top-five finish.
    • In those 14 tournaments, he had a 71.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
    • As of now, Thompson has accumulated 357 points, which ranks him 81st in the FedExCup standings.

    Thompson's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.016 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he put up a 5.460 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thompson's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.846. He finished 47th in that tournament.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Thompson posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.309, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 57th in that event.
    • Thompson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.

    Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee95-0.0052.233
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green340.3990.130
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green430.2311.318
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting850.0740.472
    Average Strokes Gained: Total320.7004.153

    Thompson's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5672-75-76-73+86
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC67-70-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2470-69-68-67-1434
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3168-69-65-71-1124
    July 27-303M OpenMC69-71-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2268-66-69-69-837
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3070-68-69-74-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1667-70-70-69-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3564-73-69-67-11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1566-68-69-67-18--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5366-69-66-71-10--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5773-65-69-67-65
    January 18-21The American Express2167-67-66-68-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1569-67-70-67-1154
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2470-70-64-71-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4767-71-71-69-69
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2168-72-68-66-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4570-73-73-71-110
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1867-68-71-70-1228
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-68-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic265-68-67-68-16135

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.