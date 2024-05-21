Davis Thompson betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

This season, Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.016 (he missed the cut in that event).

Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he put up a 5.460 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thompson's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.846. He finished 47th in that tournament.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Thompson posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.309, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 57th in that event.