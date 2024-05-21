Davis Thompson betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Davis Thompson of the United States plays his tee shot on the 16th hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
Davis Thompson enters the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge May 23-26 after a second-place finish in the Myrtle Beach Classic in his last tournament.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- This is Thompson's first time playing at the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
- With numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second), Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023.
- Grillo also posted numbers of 283.1 in average driving distance (66th in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 27.25 putts per round (18th).
Thompson's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Thompson has finished in the top five once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Thompson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 9-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Davis Thompson has averaged 306.3 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Thompson is averaging 0.472 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Thompson is averaging 4.153 Strokes Gained: Total.
Thompson's advanced stats and rankings
- Thompson has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.005 this season, which ranks 95th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.4 yards) ranks 54th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Thompson ranks 34th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.399, while he ranks 25th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.03%.
- On the greens, Thompson's 0.074 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 85th this season, while he averages 28.88 putts per round (104th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|54
|302.4
|306.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|25
|69.03%
|66.36%
|Putts Per Round
|104
|28.88
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|8
|30.00%
|21.60%
|Bogey Avoidance
|46
|13.47%
|9.88%
Thompson's best finishes
- Thompson has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, collecting one top-five finish.
- In those 14 tournaments, he had a 71.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
- As of now, Thompson has accumulated 357 points, which ranks him 81st in the FedExCup standings.
Thompson's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.016 (he missed the cut in that event).
- Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he put up a 5.460 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thompson's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.846. He finished 47th in that tournament.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Thompson posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.309, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 57th in that event.
- Thompson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|95
|-0.005
|2.233
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|34
|0.399
|0.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|43
|0.231
|1.318
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|85
|0.074
|0.472
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|32
|0.700
|4.153
Thompson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|56
|72-75-76-73
|+8
|6
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|67-70
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|24
|70-69-68-67
|-14
|34
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|31
|68-69-65-71
|-11
|24
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|68-66-69-69
|-8
|37
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|70-68-69-74
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-70-70-69
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|64-73-69-67
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|66-68-69-67
|-18
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|53
|66-69-66-71
|-10
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|73-65-69-67
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|67-67-66-68
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|15
|69-67-70-67
|-11
|54
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|70-70-64-71
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|67-71-71-69
|-6
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|68-72-68-66
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|70-73-73-71
|-1
|10
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|18
|67-68-71-70
|-12
|28
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|2
|65-68-67-68
|-16
|135
All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.