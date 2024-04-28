George Bryan IV earns sponsor exemption for Myrtle Beach Classic
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
George Bryan IV narrowly missed a spot at the PGA TOUR’s inaugural Myrtle Beach Classic via “The Q,” an 18-hole, 16-player qualifier (for one spot) that featured a mix of golf YouTubers and South Carolinian pros. Bryan led by two strokes into the 18th hole, but he made bogey to Matt Atkins’ birdie. Atkins earned the spot with a birdie on the first playoff hole.
In a twist, Bryan will join Atkins in Myrtle Beach as well. Bryan, 36, has received a sponsor exemption into the Myrtle Beach Classic, the tournament announced this weekend.
“It’s almost like a dream come true,” said Bryan in a video shared on the Myrtle Beach Classic X account, after learning of his spot. “Playing in a PGA TOUR event in my home state, and the first one … holy cow! I mean, when I finished out on 18 (at The Q), I really thought … I don’t know what to say. Because I know my game is good, and I’ve shown myself I can play well at a high level. But getting this chance to do it in Myrtle Beach is going to be something special.”
Bryan made his TOUR debut at last year’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship, making the cut and finishing T69. The University of South Carolina alum has steadily built the “Bryan Bros Golf” YouTube channel in recent years, alongside younger brother Wesley (a TOUR winner who finished runner-up at the Corales Puntacana Championship earlier this month).
That finish will improve Wesley Bryan's position in the TOUR's reshuffle of conditional members (occurring after the Zurich Classic of New Orleans), to the point where he'll likely earn a spot in Myrtle Beach on his number.
It means the Bryan brothers are slated to play together for the second time on TOUR (Wesley finished T37 last year in Bermuda, meaning the younger Bryan currently has the 1-0 edge).
“Holy cow!” exclaimed the older Bryan in the Myrtle Beach Classic video. “Honestly, I don’t even know what to think right now. I’m still trying to … Holy cow! Let’s go.”
Last year, the Bryan brothers also met in a playoff at the Wyndham Championship’s Monday qualifier, with Wesley earning the spot. That appearance was a sign that the older Bryan can hang at this level, which he continued to prove in Bermuda. Now he’ll have a chance to prove it in Myrtle Beach as well.