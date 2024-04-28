George Bryan IV earns sponsor exemption for Myrtle Beach Classic

“It’s almost like a dream come true,” said Bryan in a video shared on the Myrtle Beach Classic X account, after learning of his spot. “Playing in a PGA TOUR event in my home state, and the first one … holy cow! I mean, when I finished out on 18 (at The Q), I really thought … I don’t know what to say. Because I know my game is good, and I’ve shown myself I can play well at a high level. But getting this chance to do it in Myrtle Beach is going to be something special.”