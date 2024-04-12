PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Inside the Field: RBC Heritage

2 Min Read

Inside the Field

Loading...
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The PGA TOUR heads to Harbour Town Golf Links for the fifth Signature Event of the year.

    The Signature Events will bring together the game’s top players, pitting them on historic courses to play for elevated purses and FedExCup points.

    A few of the qualifying categories for this year's RBC Heritage include the top 50 in last season’s FedExCup standings, the Aon Next 10 and the Aon Swing 5 (the top points earners not already exempt from the previous four Full-Field events). FedExCup champion Viktor Hovland and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will highlight the field as Matt Fitzpatrick returns to defend his title. Scroll below to see the full field and all qualifying categories.

    Top 50 on prior year's FedExCup points list

    Viktor Hovland
    Xander Schauffele
    Wyndham Clark
    Rory McIlroy
    Patrick Cantlay
    Collin Morikawa
    Scottie Scheffler
    Tommy Fleetwood
    Matt Fitzpatrick
    Sam Burns
    Max Homa
    Keegan Bradley
    Adam Schenk
    Russell Henley
    Sepp Straka
    Rickie Fowler
    Lucas Glover
    Tony Finau
    Si Woo Kim
    Tom Kim
    Brian Harman
    Sungjae Im
    Nick Taylor
    Corey Conners
    Jordan Spieth
    Jason Day
    Emiliano Grillo
    Taylor Moore
    Sahith Theegala
    Chris Kirk
    Denny McCarthy
    Justin Rose
    Andrew Putnam
    Kurt Kitayama
    Adam Svensson
    Harris English
    J.T. Poston
    Lee Hodges
    Seamus Power
    Cameron Young
    Eric Cole
    Byeong Hun An
    Adam Hadwin
    Tom Hoge
    Brendon Todd
    Cam Davis
    Patrick Rodgers
    Mackenzie Hughes

    Aon Next 10 (projected through the Masters Tournament)

    Matthieu Pavon
    Ludvig Åberg
    Stephan Jaeger
    Akshay Bhatia
    Jake Knapp
    Will Zalatoris
    Christiaan Bezuidenhout
    Peter Malnati
    Austin Eckroat
    Thomas Detry

    Aon Swing 5 (projected through the Valero Texas Open)

    Brice Garnett
    Erik Barnes
    Chandler Phillips
    Alejandro Tosti
    Victor Perez

    Current-year tournament winners, not including additional events

    Nick Dunlap
    Grayson Murray

    Top 30 Official World Golf Ranking - PGA TOUR Members (projected through Masters)

    Justin Thomas

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.