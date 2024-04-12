Inside the Field: RBC Heritage
The PGA TOUR heads to Harbour Town Golf Links for the fifth Signature Event of the year.
The Signature Events will bring together the game’s top players, pitting them on historic courses to play for elevated purses and FedExCup points.
A few of the qualifying categories for this year's RBC Heritage include the top 50 in last season’s FedExCup standings, the Aon Next 10 and the Aon Swing 5 (the top points earners not already exempt from the previous four Full-Field events). FedExCup champion Viktor Hovland and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will highlight the field as Matt Fitzpatrick returns to defend his title. Scroll below to see the full field and all qualifying categories.
Top 50 on prior year's FedExCup points list
Viktor Hovland
Xander Schauffele
Wyndham Clark
Rory McIlroy
Patrick Cantlay
Collin Morikawa
Scottie Scheffler
Tommy Fleetwood
Matt Fitzpatrick
Sam Burns
Max Homa
Keegan Bradley
Adam Schenk
Russell Henley
Sepp Straka
Rickie Fowler
Lucas Glover
Tony Finau
Si Woo Kim
Tom Kim
Brian Harman
Sungjae Im
Nick Taylor
Corey Conners
Jordan Spieth
Jason Day
Emiliano Grillo
Taylor Moore
Sahith Theegala
Chris Kirk
Denny McCarthy
Justin Rose
Andrew Putnam
Kurt Kitayama
Adam Svensson
Harris English
J.T. Poston
Lee Hodges
Seamus Power
Cameron Young
Eric Cole
Byeong Hun An
Adam Hadwin
Tom Hoge
Brendon Todd
Cam Davis
Patrick Rodgers
Mackenzie Hughes
Aon Next 10 (projected through the Masters Tournament)
Matthieu Pavon
Ludvig Åberg
Stephan Jaeger
Akshay Bhatia
Jake Knapp
Will Zalatoris
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Peter Malnati
Austin Eckroat
Thomas Detry
Aon Swing 5 (projected through the Valero Texas Open)
Brice Garnett
Erik Barnes
Chandler Phillips
Alejandro Tosti
Victor Perez
Current-year tournament winners, not including additional events
Nick Dunlap
Grayson Murray
Top 30 Official World Golf Ranking - PGA TOUR Members (projected through Masters)
Justin Thomas