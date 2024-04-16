The First Look: Corales Puntacana Championship

SPONSOR EXEMPTIONS: Alex Fitzpatrick is back in the field at a PGA TOUR event while his brother, Matt, defends his title at the RBC Heritage. Fitzpatrick finished in the top 20 in both the Zurich Classic of New Orleans (where he teamed with Matt) and at The Open Championship, where he finished T17. Fitzpatrick, who starred alongside Matt in the second season of Netflix’s “Full Swing” docuseries, has four top-25 finishes on the DP World Tour this season… Joseph Deraney earned his way into his second PGA TOUR event after winning the Devil’s Elbow Invitational by two shots last November. The native of Kentucky is the reigning Canadian Men’s Mid-Amateur champion. He also won the title in 2019, becoming just the second American in the tournament’s history to take the title… Thriston Lawrence, who has two runner-up results on the DP World Tour this season, will play his first TOUR event of 2024. He played six times last year, finding the weekend at both the PGA Championship and The Open Championship… There’s a foursome of Latin-American golfers teeing it up at Corales Puntacana as well, featuring Juan Jose Guerra, with Guillermo Pumarol and Julio Santos playing the event for the fifth time, while Hiram Silfa is playing it for the seventh time… Other sponsor exemptions include TOUR winners D.A. Points, Nick Watney, Jason Dufner and Wesley Bryan, alongwith George McNeill, Jeff Overton, Ricky Barnes and Erik Compton.