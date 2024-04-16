Power Rankings: Corales Puntacana Championship

Mark Hubbard … He’s cashed in all 10 starts in 2024 with a season-best T4 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am where he’s been teasing something special for a long time, notwithstanding his successful marriage proposal in 2015. Profiles best on shorter courses like those on that rota but he’s T5 in par-5 scoring and firing well enough on all cylinders in his prime to be a threat just about everywhere.

Rafael Campos … The native of Puerto Rico has been a long-time visitor to the Dominican Republic, so it’s not surprising at all that he’s never missed an edition of this tournament despite limited action as a PGA TOUR member. His career-best finish occurred at Corales Puntacana in 2021 when he fell one short of pushing Joel Dahmen into a playoff. With a similar ethos with which he’s familiar at home, it’s like a sixth major even though he’s never made a start in a defined major and the Puerto Rico Open (on paspalum) is the non-major nearest and dearest. It’s also where he recorded a season-best T18 a little over a month ago.

Chan Kim … After a few flashes of his potential sprinkled across six seasons, including nine starts in 2021-22 that eliminated his rookie eligibility as a first-time member in 2024, the 34-year-old has found a pocket that allows his ball-striking to shine. He’s cashed in seven straight upon arrival and eight overall with a T8 on paspalum at the Mexico Open at Vidanta and a pair of T14s, including his most recent start at the Valero Texas Open. A weapon has been his play with the cut line in view. Currently fifth on TOUR in second-round scoring average with nothing but scores of par and better contributing.