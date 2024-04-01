Inside the Field: Invites set for Masters Tournament
A scenic view of the approach to the 15th hole green at Augusta National host of the Masters Tournament. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The field that has qualified as of April 1, 2023 (qualifying categories in parentheses) ...
Ludvig Åberg (17, 19)
Keegan Bradley (17, 18, 19)
Sam Burns (18, 19)
Patrick Cantlay (18, 19)
# Wyndham Clark (2, 17, 18, 19)
# Eric Cole (19)
Corey Conners (18, 19)
Fred Couples (1)
Cameron Davis (16, 19)
Jason Day (15, 17, 18, 19)
#* Santiago de la Fuente (10)
Bryson DeChambeau (2, 16)
# Nick Dunlap (17)
# Austin Eckroat (17)
Harris English (19)
Tony Finau (17, 18, 19)
Matthew Fitzpatrick (2, 13, 17, 18, 19)
Tommy Fleetwood (18, 19)
Rickie Fowler (17, 18, 19)
Ryan Fox (19)
Sergio Garcia (1)
Lucas Glover (17, 18, 19)
Emiliano Grillo (17, 18, 19)
Adam Hadwin (19)
* Stewart Hagestad (11)
Brian Harman (3, 18, 19)
Tyrrell Hatton (18, 19)
Russell Henley (13, 18, 19)
#^ Ryo Hisatsune
# Lee Hodges (17)
# Nicolai Højgaard (19)
Max Homa (18, 19)
Viktor Hovland (13, 16, 17, 18, 19)
Sungjae Im (18, 19)
Stephan Jaeger (17, 20)
Dustin Johnson (1)
Zach Johnson (1)
Si Woo Kim (18, 19)
Tom Kim (15, 17, 18, 19)
Chris Kirk (17)
Kurt Kitayama (16, 19)
# Jake Knapp (17)
Brooks Koepka (4, 13, 19)
#* Christo Lamprecht (8)
Min Woo Lee (19)
Luke List (17)
Shane Lowry (3, 19)
# Peter Malnati (17)
Hideki Matsuyama (1, 17, 19)
# Denny McCarthy (19)
Rory McIlroy (14, 17, 18, 19)
Adrian Meronk (19)
Phil Mickelson (1, 4, 13)
Taylor Moore (18)
Collin Morikawa (3, 4, 13, 17, 18, 19)
# Grayson Murray (17)
^ Joaquin Niemann
Jose Maria Olazabal (1)
^ Thorbjørn Olesen
# Matthieu Pavon (17)
J.T. Poston (19)
Jon Rahm (1, 2, 15, 18, 19)
Patrick Reed (1, 13)
Justin Rose (19)
Xander Schauffele (13, 18, 19)
Scottie Scheffler (1, 5, 13, 14, 16, 17, 18, 19)
# Adam Schenk (18, 19)
Charl Schwartzel (1)
Adam Scott (1, 19)
#* Neal Shipley (7-B)
Vijay Singh (1)
Cameron Smith (3, 5, 14, 19)
Jordan Spieth (1, 13, 18, 19)
Sepp Straka (15, 17, 18, 19)
#* Jasper Stubbs (9)
Nick Taylor (17, 18)
Sahith Theegala (13, 17, 19)
Justin Thomas (4, 19)
Erik van Rooyen (17)
Camilo Villegas (17)
Bubba Watson (1)
Mike Weir (1)
Danny Willett (1)
Gary Woodland (2)
Tiger Woods (1)
Cameron Young (13, 19)
Will Zalatoris (19)
# Denotes first Masters
* Denotes Amateur
^ The Masters Committee, at its discretion, also invites international players not otherwise qualified.
Categories for 2024 Masters Tournament eligibility
1. Masters Tournament Champions (Lifetime)
2. U.S. Open Champions (Honorary, non-competing after five years)
3. The Open Champions (Honorary, non-competing after five years)
4. PGA Champions (Honorary, non-competing after five years)
5. Winners of THE PLAYERS Championship (Three years)
6. Current Olympic Gold Medalist (One Year)
7. Current U.S. Amateur Champion (7-A) (Honorary, non-competing after one year) and the runner-up (7-B) to the current U.S. Amateur Champion
8. Current The Amateur Champion (Honorary, non-competing after one year)
9. Current Asia-Pacific Amateur Champion (One year)
10. Current Latin America Amateur Champion (One year)
11. Current U.S. Mid-Amateur Champion (One year)
12. Current NCAA Division I Men's Individual Champion (One year)
13. The first 12 players, including ties, in the previous year's Masters Tournament
14. The first four players, including ties, in the previous year's U.S. Open
15. The first four players, including ties, in the previous year's The Open Championship
16. The first four players, including ties, in the previous year's PGA Championship
17. Individual winners of PGA TOUR events that award a full-point allocation for the season-ending TOUR Championship, from previous Masters to current Masters
18. Those qualifying for the previous year's season-ending TOUR Championship
19. The 50 leaders on the final Official World Golf Ranking for the previous calendar year
20. The 50 leaders on the final Official World Golf Ranking published during the week prior to the current Masters Tournament