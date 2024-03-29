PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Inside the Field: Valero Texas Open

4 Min Read

Inside the Field

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    A staple on the PGA TOUR, the Valero Texas Open was established in 1922. The event is the third oldest event on TOUR behind only the BMW Championship (1899; founded as the Western Open) and the RBC Canadian Open (1904). TPC San Antonio will play host as it has since the tournament moved to the course in 2010. Corey Conners is the defending champion and a two-time winner of the event, having also won the 2019 version of the Valero Texas Open.

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Scroll below to see the field list and updates.

    Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
    Rory McIlroy
    Webb Simpson

    Winner of PGA or U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)
    Matt Fitzpatrick
    Collin Morikawa

    Winner of Masters Tournament (five-year exemption)
    Hideki Matsuyama

    Winner of The Open (five-year exemption)
    Brian Harman

    Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)
    Billy Horschel

    Winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday or The Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
    Max Homa
    Adam Scott

    PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
    Ludvig Åberg
    Akshay Bhatia
    Ryan Brehm
    Cameron Champ
    Stewart Cink
    Corey Conners
    Nico Echavarria
    Austin Eckroat
    Harris English
    Rickie Fowler
    Lucas Glover
    Nick Hardy
    Russell Henley
    Lee Hodges
    Tom Kim
    Kevin Kisner
    K.H. Lee
    Grayson Murray
    Vincent Norrman
    Seamus Power
    Chad Ramey
    Chez Reavie
    Davis Riley
    J.J. Spaun
    Jordan Spieth
    Adam Svensson
    Brendon Todd
    Erik van Rooyen
    Camilo Villegas
    Matt Wallace

    Career money exemption
    Charley Hoffman
    Zach Johnson

    Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
    Luke Donald
    Jimmy Walker

    Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
    Kevin Chappell
    Padraig Harrington
    Ryan Palmer
    Joe Sullivan

    PGA Section Champion\Player of the Year
    Ben Willman
    Past champion
    Andrew Landry

    Top 30 in FedExCup Points List
    Tommy Fleetwood
    Adam Schenk
    Scott Stallings

    Top 70 in prior year's FedExCup Points List through the FedExCup Playoffs
    Denny McCarthy
    Byeong Hun An
    Andrew Putnam
    Eric Cole
    Patrick Rodgers
    Taylor Montgomery
    Alex Smalley
    Thomas Detry
    Stephan Jaeger
    Brandon Wu
    Beau Hossler
    Hayden Buckley
    Sam Ryder
    Ben Griffin
    Keith Mitchell
    Samuel Stevens
    Matt Kuchar
    Mark Hubbard
    Aaron Rai
    Matthew NeSmith

    Top 125 in prior season's FedExCup Points List through the FedExCup Fall
    Alex Noren
    S.H. Kim
    Davis Thompson
    Joel Dahmen
    Tyler Duncan
    Michael Kim
    Ben Taylor
    Garrick Higgo
    Robby Shelton
    Taylor Pendrith
    Callum Tarren
    Dylan Wu
    Harry Hall
    Nate Lashley
    Greyson Sigg
    David Lipsky
    Justin Lower
    Carson Young
    Tyson Alexander
    Kevin Streelman
    Chesson Hadley
    Christiaan Bezuidenhout
    Zac Blair
    Aaron Baddeley
    Joseph Bramlett
    Kevin Yu
    Martin Laird
    Ben Martin
    Ryan Moore
    Matti Schmid
    Andrew Novak
    Doug Ghim
    Troy Merritt
    Carl Yuan

    Top 125 (Prior Season Nonmember)
    Nicolai Højgaard

    # Major Medical Extension
    Maverick McNealy
    C.T. Pan
    Lanto Griffin
    Brandt Snedeker
    Jhonattan Vegas
    Bud Cauley
    J.B. Holmes
    Vince Whaley

    Leading Points Winner from Korn Ferry Tour
    Ben Kohles

    Players 2-10 from DP World Tour rankings
    Ryan Fox
    Victor Perez
    Thorbjørn Olesen
    Alexander Björk
    Jorge Campillo
    Ryo Hisatsune

    Players 2-30 from prior year's Korn Ferry Tour Points List
    Chan Kim
    Alejandro Tosti
    Richard Hoey
    Ben Silverman
    Pierceson Coody
    Paul Barjon
    Max Greyserman
    Chandler Phillips
    Adrien Dumont de Chassart
    David Skinns
    Jacob Bridgeman
    Jimmy Stanger
    Norman Xiong
    Nicholas Lindheim
    Joe Highsmith
    Patrick Fishburn
    McClure Meissner
    Tom Whitney
    Kevin Dougherty
    Chris Gotterup
    William Furr
    Parker Coody
    Josh Teater
    Ryan McCormick
    Scott Gutschewski
    Roger Sloan
    Rafael Campos

    Top-five finishers and ties from PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
    Harrison Endycott

    # Latest medical extension information can be found here.

