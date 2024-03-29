Inside the Field: Valero Texas Open
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
A staple on the PGA TOUR, the Valero Texas Open was established in 1922. The event is the third oldest event on TOUR behind only the BMW Championship (1899; founded as the Western Open) and the RBC Canadian Open (1904). TPC San Antonio will play host as it has since the tournament moved to the course in 2010. Corey Conners is the defending champion and a two-time winner of the event, having also won the 2019 version of the Valero Texas Open.
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
Rory McIlroy
Webb Simpson
Winner of PGA or U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)
Matt Fitzpatrick
Collin Morikawa
Winner of Masters Tournament (five-year exemption)
Hideki Matsuyama
Winner of The Open (five-year exemption)
Brian Harman
Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)
Billy Horschel
Winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday or The Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
Max Homa
Adam Scott
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
Ludvig Åberg
Akshay Bhatia
Ryan Brehm
Cameron Champ
Stewart Cink
Corey Conners
Nico Echavarria
Austin Eckroat
Harris English
Rickie Fowler
Lucas Glover
Nick Hardy
Russell Henley
Lee Hodges
Tom Kim
Kevin Kisner
K.H. Lee
Grayson Murray
Vincent Norrman
Seamus Power
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
Davis Riley
J.J. Spaun
Jordan Spieth
Adam Svensson
Brendon Todd
Erik van Rooyen
Camilo Villegas
Matt Wallace
Career money exemption
Charley Hoffman
Zach Johnson
Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
Luke Donald
Jimmy Walker
Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
Kevin Chappell
Padraig Harrington
Ryan Palmer
Joe Sullivan
PGA Section Champion\Player of the Year
Ben Willman
Past champion
Andrew Landry
Top 30 in FedExCup Points List
Tommy Fleetwood
Adam Schenk
Scott Stallings
Top 70 in prior year's FedExCup Points List through the FedExCup Playoffs
Denny McCarthy
Byeong Hun An
Andrew Putnam
Eric Cole
Patrick Rodgers
Taylor Montgomery
Alex Smalley
Thomas Detry
Stephan Jaeger
Brandon Wu
Beau Hossler
Hayden Buckley
Sam Ryder
Ben Griffin
Keith Mitchell
Samuel Stevens
Matt Kuchar
Mark Hubbard
Aaron Rai
Matthew NeSmith
Top 125 in prior season's FedExCup Points List through the FedExCup Fall
Alex Noren
S.H. Kim
Davis Thompson
Joel Dahmen
Tyler Duncan
Michael Kim
Ben Taylor
Garrick Higgo
Robby Shelton
Taylor Pendrith
Callum Tarren
Dylan Wu
Harry Hall
Nate Lashley
Greyson Sigg
David Lipsky
Justin Lower
Carson Young
Tyson Alexander
Kevin Streelman
Chesson Hadley
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Zac Blair
Aaron Baddeley
Joseph Bramlett
Kevin Yu
Martin Laird
Ben Martin
Ryan Moore
Matti Schmid
Andrew Novak
Doug Ghim
Troy Merritt
Carl Yuan
Top 125 (Prior Season Nonmember)
Nicolai Højgaard
# Major Medical Extension
Maverick McNealy
C.T. Pan
Lanto Griffin
Brandt Snedeker
Jhonattan Vegas
Bud Cauley
J.B. Holmes
Vince Whaley
Leading Points Winner from Korn Ferry Tour
Ben Kohles
Players 2-10 from DP World Tour rankings
Ryan Fox
Victor Perez
Thorbjørn Olesen
Alexander Björk
Jorge Campillo
Ryo Hisatsune
Players 2-30 from prior year's Korn Ferry Tour Points List
Chan Kim
Alejandro Tosti
Richard Hoey
Ben Silverman
Pierceson Coody
Paul Barjon
Max Greyserman
Chandler Phillips
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
David Skinns
Jacob Bridgeman
Jimmy Stanger
Norman Xiong
Nicholas Lindheim
Joe Highsmith
Patrick Fishburn
McClure Meissner
Tom Whitney
Kevin Dougherty
Chris Gotterup
William Furr
Parker Coody
Josh Teater
Ryan McCormick
Scott Gutschewski
Roger Sloan
Rafael Campos
Top-five finishers and ties from PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Harrison Endycott
# Latest medical extension information can be found here.