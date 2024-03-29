Inside the Field: Valero Texas Open

A staple on the PGA TOUR, the Valero Texas Open was established in 1922. The event is the third oldest event on TOUR behind only the BMW Championship (1899; founded as the Western Open) and the RBC Canadian Open (1904). TPC San Antonio will play host as it has since the tournament moved to the course in 2010. Corey Conners is the defending champion and a two-time winner of the event, having also won the 2019 version of the Valero Texas Open.