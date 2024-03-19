Scott Gutschewski Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
In his most recent competition, Scott Gutschewski missed the cut at the Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico. He'll be after a better result March 21-24 in the 2024 Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida.
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- This is Gutschewski's first time playing at the Valspar Championship in the past five years.
- Taylor Moore finished with 3.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.129 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Moore posted an average driving distance of 306.4 (10th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27.75 putts per round (31st).
Gutschewski's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Gutschewski finished outside the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.
- Gutschewski hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 58th.
- He finished with a score of +8 in his only recent appearance.
- In terms of driving distance, Scott Gutschewski has averaged 291.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Gutschewski is averaging -0.371 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Gutschewski is averaging -2.462 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gutschewski's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|278.5
|291.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|76.39%
|41.88%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.75
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|18.06%
|16.24%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|6.94%
|16.67%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gutschewski's Best Finishes
- Gutschewski participated in one tournament last season, and he did not finish in the top 10.
Gutschewski's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.154
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.528
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.283
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.371
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.462
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gutschewski's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-69-71
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gutschewski as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
