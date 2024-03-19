Garrick Higgo Betting Profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
When he hits the links March 21-24, Garrick Higgo will aim to build upon his last performance in the Valspar Championship. In 2023, he shot +4 and placed 58th at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course).
The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 21-24, 2024
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Taylor Moore
At the Valspar Championship
- Higgo finished 58th (with a score of +4) in his lone appearance at the Valspar Championship in recent years (in 2023).
- With numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth), Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023.
- Moore also posted numbers of 306.4 in average driving distance (10th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27.75 putts per round (31st).
Higgo's Recent Performances
- Higgo has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Higgo has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -7 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Garrick Higgo has averaged 306.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Higgo has an average of 1.777 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Higgo is averaging 0.503 Strokes Gained: Total.
Higgo's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Higgo owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.118 (114th) this season, while his average driving distance of 306.4 yards ranks 13th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Higgo ranks 139th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.346. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Higgo has registered a 0.300 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 43rd on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|13
|306.4
|306.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|71.24%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|25.16%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.44%
Higgo's Best Finishes
- Higgo has taken part in eight tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those eight tournaments, he had a 62.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- Currently, Higgo sits 118th in the FedExCup standings with 76 points.
Higgo's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.064.
- Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he put up a 5.544 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 16th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgo's best mark this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.224.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Higgo recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.480). That ranked fifth in the field.
- Higgo posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.
Higgo's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|114
|-0.118
|0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|139
|-0.346
|-0.232
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|123
|-0.184
|-1.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|43
|0.300
|1.777
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|121
|-0.349
|0.503
Higgo's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|64
|69-73-77-75
|+6
|4
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|48
|73-66-73-67
|-5
|9
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|30
|69-68-68-65
|-14
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|71-73-71-75
|+2
|26
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|50
|71-69-72-73
|-3
|8
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|71-69-68-68
|-12
|20
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|65-66-71-69
|-13
|39
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|67-69-70-68
|-6
|42
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|68-69-68-66
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-66-75-65
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|72-66-68-69
|-9
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|MC
|82
|+12
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|80
|72-66-76-68
|+2
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-69-70
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|73-67-66-73
|-5
|8
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|70-70-68-75
|-1
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|67-65-73-68
|-11
|49
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|66-71-69-71
|-11
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.