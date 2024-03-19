PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Garrick Higgo Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    When he hits the links March 21-24, Garrick Higgo will aim to build upon his last performance in the Valspar Championship. In 2023, he shot +4 and placed 58th at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course).

    Latest odds for Higgo at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 21-24, 2024
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,340 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Taylor Moore

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Higgo finished 58th (with a score of +4) in his lone appearance at the Valspar Championship in recent years (in 2023).
    • With numbers of 3.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 5.129 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 4.864 in SG: Putting (ninth), Taylor Moore won this tournament in 2023.
    • Moore also posted numbers of 306.4 in average driving distance (10th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27.75 putts per round (31st).

    Higgo's Recent Performances

    • Higgo has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Higgo has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of -7 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Garrick Higgo has averaged 306.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Higgo has an average of 1.777 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Higgo is averaging 0.503 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Higgo's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Higgo owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.118 (114th) this season, while his average driving distance of 306.4 yards ranks 13th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Higgo ranks 139th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.346. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Higgo has registered a 0.300 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 43rd on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance13306.4306.9
    Greens in Regulation %1%71.24%
    Putts Per Round129.6
    Par Breakers1%25.16%
    Bogey Avoidance1%11.44%

    Higgo's Best Finishes

    • Higgo has taken part in eight tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those eight tournaments, he had a 62.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
    • Currently, Higgo sits 118th in the FedExCup standings with 76 points.

    Higgo's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.064.
    • Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he put up a 5.544 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 16th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgo's best mark this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.224.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Higgo recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.480). That ranked fifth in the field.
    • Higgo posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.

    Higgo's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee114-0.1180.054
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green139-0.346-0.232
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green123-0.184-1.096
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting430.3001.777
    Average Strokes Gained: Total121-0.3490.503

    Higgo's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open6469-73-77-75+64
    April 13-16RBC Heritage4873-66-73-67-59
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC68-74E--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3069-68-68-65-1426
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-75+8--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3071-73-71-75+226
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open5071-69-72-73-38
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC74-72+6--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3371-69-68-68-1220
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2165-66-71-69-1339
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1967-69-70-68-642
    July 27-303M Open1368-69-68-66-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1670-66-75-65-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4672-66-68-69-9--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPMC82+12--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii8072-66-76-68+22
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-69-70-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4973-67-66-73-58
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta6070-70-68-75-15
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1667-65-73-68-1149
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3266-71-69-71-1112
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

