Garrick Higgo Betting Profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.064.

Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he put up a 5.544 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 16th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgo's best mark this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.224.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Higgo recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.480). That ranked fifth in the field.