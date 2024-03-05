Hayden Springer Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
Hayden Springer enters play March 7-10 in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Country Club following a 38th-place finish in the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which was his most recent competition.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- This is Springer's first time competing at the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
- When Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 316.4 (seventh in the field), 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).
Springer's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Springer has finished first once.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Springer has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of -11 in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Hayden Springer has averaged 309.1 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Springer is averaging 1.183 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Springer is averaging 2.619 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Springer's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|310.5
|309.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|63.89%
|39.54%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.50
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|72.22%
|27.45%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|36.11%
|14.38%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Springer's Best Finishes
- Springer took part in two tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
- In those two events, he made the cut one time (50%).
- Last season Springer had his best performance at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course). He shot -5 and finished 33rd (eight shots back of the winner).
Springer's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Springer's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, as he posted a 0.668 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Springer's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Fortinet Championship, where his 0.012 mark ranked in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Springer's best effort last season was at the Fortinet Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.522 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- At the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, Springer recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (-3.579). That ranked in the field.
- Springer delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-2.377) at the Fortinet Championship, which was held in September 2023. That performance ranked in the field (he missed the cut in that tournament).
Springer's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|2.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.796
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.183
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|2.619
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Springer's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|64-70-71
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|73-67-73-70
|-5
|22
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|69-70-69-69
|-7
|15
All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
