Harrison Endycott Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
Harrison Endycott looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta when he tees off in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- This is Endycott's first time competing at the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field) with a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th) and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).
Endycott's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Endycott has not finished in the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.
- Endycott has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He finished with a score of -17 in his only recent appearance.
- In terms of driving distance, Harrison Endycott has averaged 294.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Endycott has an average of -0.831 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Endycott is averaging -1.383 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Endycott's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Endycott posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.169 (140th) last season, while his average driving distance of 293.2 yards ranked 161st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Endycott had a -0.184 mark (145th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Endycott delivered a -0.113 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 115th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 92nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.98, and he ranked 89th by breaking par 22.03% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|161
|293.2
|294.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|127
|66.23%
|44.91%
|Putts Per Round
|92
|28.98
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|89
|22.03%
|21.76%
|Bogey Avoidance
|138
|14.67%
|10.65%
Endycott's Best Finishes
- Endycott, who participated in 32 tournaments last season, secured one win and two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 32 events, he made the cut 14 times (43.8%).
- Last season Endycott's best performance came at the RBC Canadian Open. He shot -11 and took home the title (his only win last season).
- Endycott's 282 points last season ranked him 132nd in the FedExCup standings.
Endycott's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Endycott's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in October 2022 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.661. He finished 69th in that event.
- Endycott's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The Honda Classic in February 2023, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 6.197.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Endycott put up his best performance last season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.949. In that tournament, he finished 59th.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, Endycott delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.015 (his best mark last season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
- Endycott recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.121) in June 2023 at the RBC Canadian Open, which ranked 12th in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
Endycott's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|140
|-0.169
|-0.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|145
|-0.184
|-0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|68
|0.111
|-0.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|115
|-0.113
|-0.831
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|150
|-0.355
|-1.383
Endycott's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|65
|72-71-73-75
|+7
|4
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|58
|75-69-71-72
|-1
|3
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|59
|74-66-71-75
|+2
|5
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|69-64-74-66
|-11
|6
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|12
|72-68-69-68
|-11
|58
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|66
|68-69-70-73
|-4
|4
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|67-65-74-72
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|56
|70-68-71-69
|-6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|70-68-62-71
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Endycott as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.