PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Harrison Endycott Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Harrison Endycott Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

    Harrison Endycott looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta when he tees off in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico.

    Latest odds for Endycott at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
    • Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • This is Endycott's first time competing at the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
    • Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field) with a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th) and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).

    Endycott's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Endycott has not finished in the top 20.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Endycott has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He finished with a score of -17 in his only recent appearance.
    • In terms of driving distance, Harrison Endycott has averaged 294.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Endycott has an average of -0.831 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Endycott is averaging -1.383 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Endycott .

    Endycott's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Endycott posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.169 (140th) last season, while his average driving distance of 293.2 yards ranked 161st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Endycott had a -0.184 mark (145th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Endycott delivered a -0.113 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 115th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 92nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.98, and he ranked 89th by breaking par 22.03% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance161293.2294.8
    Greens in Regulation %12766.23%44.91%
    Putts Per Round9228.9829.6
    Par Breakers8922.03%21.76%
    Bogey Avoidance13814.67%10.65%

    Endycott's Best Finishes

    • Endycott, who participated in 32 tournaments last season, secured one win and two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 32 events, he made the cut 14 times (43.8%).
    • Last season Endycott's best performance came at the RBC Canadian Open. He shot -11 and took home the title (his only win last season).
    • Endycott's 282 points last season ranked him 132nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Endycott's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Endycott's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in October 2022 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.661. He finished 69th in that event.
    • Endycott's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The Honda Classic in February 2023, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 6.197.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Endycott put up his best performance last season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.949. In that tournament, he finished 59th.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, Endycott delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.015 (his best mark last season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
    • Endycott recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.121) in June 2023 at the RBC Canadian Open, which ranked 12th in the field. He finished 12th in that event.

    Endycott's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140-0.169-0.288
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green145-0.184-0.054
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green680.111-0.211
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting115-0.113-0.831
    Average Strokes Gained: Total150-0.355-1.383

    Endycott's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship6572-71-73-75+74
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship5875-69-71-72-13
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC74-73+3--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-71+1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship5974-66-71-75+25
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson5069-64-74-66-116
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-71+5--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open1272-68-69-68-1158
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic6668-69-70-73-44
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-68E--
    July 27-303M OpenMC68-76+2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC75-68+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2867-65-74-72-10--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5670-68-71-69-6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC71-70-1--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-68-3--
    January 18-21The American Express3970-68-62-71-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-74+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-70+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Endycott as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.