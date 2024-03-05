Harrison Endycott Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

Last season Endycott's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in October 2022 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.661. He finished 69th in that event.

Endycott's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The Honda Classic in February 2023, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 6.197.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Endycott put up his best performance last season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.949. In that tournament, he finished 59th.

At the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, Endycott delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.015 (his best mark last season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.