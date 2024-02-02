PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Inside the Field: WM Pheonix Open

Justin Thomas heads to TPC Scottsdale in great form. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

    The PGA TOUR season continues its West Coast Swing at the WM Phoenix Open, held at TPC Scottsdale. This Full-Field Event is a fan-favorite spectacle on TOUR, with the par-3 No. 16 a bucket-list item to witness for many professional golf fans.

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Scroll below to see the field list and updates.

    # = Latest medical extension information can be found here.

    Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
    Scottie Scheffler

    Winner of PGA Championship (five-year exemption)
    Wyndham Clark
    Matt Fitzpatrick
    Justin Thomas

    Winner of U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)
    Gary Woodland

    Winner of Masters Tournament (five-year exemption)
    Hideki Matsuyama

    Winner of Open Championship (five-year exemption)
    Shane Lowry

    Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)
    Billy Horschel
    Sam Burns

    Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational, Memorial Tournament and Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
    Viktor Hovland
    Kurt Kitayama
    Max Homa
    Adam Scott

    PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
    Daniel Berger
    Akshay Bhatia
    Ryan Brehm
    Cameron Champ
    Stewart Cink
    Corey Conners
    Nico Echavarria
    Harris English
    Rickie Fowler
    Lucas Glover
    Emiliano Grillo
    Nick Hardy
    Lee Hodges
    Tom Hoge
    Sungjae Im
    Si Woo Kim
    Tom Kim
    K.H. Lee
    Luke List
    Taylor Moore
    Grayson Murray
    Vincent Norrman
    J.T. Poston
    Seamus Power
    Chad Ramey
    Chez Reavie
    Davis Riley
    Xander Schauffele
    J.J. Spaun
    Jordan Spieth
    Adam Svensson
    Nick Taylor
    Sahith Theegala
    Brendon Todd
    Erik van Rooyen
    Camilo Villegas
    Matt Wallace

    Career money exemption
    Charley Hoffman
    Zach Johnson

    Sponsor exemption (DP World Tour/Korn Ferry Tour/PGA TOUR Q-School)
    Chris Gotterup

    Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
    Kevin Stadler

    Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
    Luke Donald
    Adrien Dumont de Chassart

    PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year.
    Jesse Mueller

    Top 30 on FedExCup Points List
    Adam Schenk
    Cameron Young
    Scott Stallings

    Top 70 on prior season's FedExCup through Playoffs
    Denny McCarthy
    Adam Hadwin
    Byeong Hun An
    Andrew Putnam
    Eric Cole
    Patrick Rodgers
    Taylor Montgomery
    Thomas Detry
    Brandon Wu
    Beau Hossler
    Hayden Buckley
    Sam Ryder
    Ben Griffin
    Keith Mitchell
    Samuel Stevens
    Matt Kuchar
    Mark Hubbard
    Aaron Rai
    Matthew NeSmith

    Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup Points List through the FedExCup Fall
    Alex Noren
    S.H. Kim
    Justin Suh
    Davis Thompson
    Austin Eckroat
    Joel Dahmen
    Tyler Duncan
    Michael Kim
    Ben Taylor
    Garrick Higgo
    Robby Shelton
    Callum Tarren
    Dylan Wu
    Harry Hall
    Nate Lashley
    Greyson Sigg
    Will Gordon
    David Lipsky
    Justin Lower
    Carson Young
    Tyson Alexander
    Kevin Streelman
    Chesson Hadley
    Christiaan Bezuidenhout
    Zac Blair
    Aaron Baddeley
    Joseph Bramlett
    Kevin Yu
    Martin Laird
    Ben Martin
    Ryan Moore
    Peter Malnati
    Matti Schmid
    Andrew Novak
    Doug Ghim
    Troy Merritt
    Carl Yuan

    Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup (non-member)
    Min Woo Lee

    Major Medical Extension
    Maverick McNealy
    Lanto Griffin
    Brandt Snedeker
    C.T. Pan
    Jhonattan Vegas
    Bud Cauley
    J.B. Holmes
    Vince Whaley

    Leading points winner from Korn Ferry Tour
    Ben Kohles

    Top 10 and ties from the Farmers Insurance Open
    Jake Knapp

    Players 2-10 from DP World Tour rankings
    Ryan Fox

