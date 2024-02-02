Inside the Field: WM Pheonix Open
The PGA TOUR season continues its West Coast Swing at the WM Phoenix Open, held at TPC Scottsdale. This Full-Field Event is a fan-favorite spectacle on TOUR, with the par-3 No. 16 a bucket-list item to witness for many professional golf fans.
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scroll below to see the field list and updates.
# = Latest medical extension information can be found here.
Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
Scottie Scheffler
Winner of PGA Championship (five-year exemption)
Wyndham Clark
Matt Fitzpatrick
Justin Thomas
Winner of U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)
Gary Woodland
Winner of Masters Tournament (five-year exemption)
Hideki Matsuyama
Winner of Open Championship (five-year exemption)
Shane Lowry
Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)
Billy Horschel
Sam Burns
Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational, Memorial Tournament and Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
Viktor Hovland
Kurt Kitayama
Max Homa
Adam Scott
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
Daniel Berger
Akshay Bhatia
Ryan Brehm
Cameron Champ
Stewart Cink
Corey Conners
Nico Echavarria
Harris English
Rickie Fowler
Lucas Glover
Emiliano Grillo
Nick Hardy
Lee Hodges
Tom Hoge
Sungjae Im
Si Woo Kim
Tom Kim
K.H. Lee
Luke List
Taylor Moore
Grayson Murray
Vincent Norrman
J.T. Poston
Seamus Power
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
Davis Riley
Xander Schauffele
J.J. Spaun
Jordan Spieth
Adam Svensson
Nick Taylor
Sahith Theegala
Brendon Todd
Erik van Rooyen
Camilo Villegas
Matt Wallace
Career money exemption
Charley Hoffman
Zach Johnson
Sponsor exemption (DP World Tour/Korn Ferry Tour/PGA TOUR Q-School)
Chris Gotterup
Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
Kevin Stadler
Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
Luke Donald
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year.
Jesse Mueller
Top 30 on FedExCup Points List
Adam Schenk
Cameron Young
Scott Stallings
Top 70 on prior season's FedExCup through Playoffs
Denny McCarthy
Adam Hadwin
Byeong Hun An
Andrew Putnam
Eric Cole
Patrick Rodgers
Taylor Montgomery
Thomas Detry
Brandon Wu
Beau Hossler
Hayden Buckley
Sam Ryder
Ben Griffin
Keith Mitchell
Samuel Stevens
Matt Kuchar
Mark Hubbard
Aaron Rai
Matthew NeSmith
Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup Points List through the FedExCup Fall
Alex Noren
S.H. Kim
Justin Suh
Davis Thompson
Austin Eckroat
Joel Dahmen
Tyler Duncan
Michael Kim
Ben Taylor
Garrick Higgo
Robby Shelton
Callum Tarren
Dylan Wu
Harry Hall
Nate Lashley
Greyson Sigg
Will Gordon
David Lipsky
Justin Lower
Carson Young
Tyson Alexander
Kevin Streelman
Chesson Hadley
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Zac Blair
Aaron Baddeley
Joseph Bramlett
Kevin Yu
Martin Laird
Ben Martin
Ryan Moore
Peter Malnati
Matti Schmid
Andrew Novak
Doug Ghim
Troy Merritt
Carl Yuan
Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup (non-member)
Min Woo Lee
Major Medical Extension
Maverick McNealy
Lanto Griffin
Brandt Snedeker
C.T. Pan
Jhonattan Vegas
Bud Cauley
J.B. Holmes
Vince Whaley
Leading points winner from Korn Ferry Tour
Ben Kohles
Top 10 and ties from the Farmers Insurance Open
Jake Knapp
Players 2-10 from DP World Tour rankings
Ryan Fox