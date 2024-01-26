Inside the Field: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The second Signature Event of the PGA TOUR season begins Thursday, Jan. 29, from Pebble Beach Golf Links, which plays host to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
The Signature Events will bring together the game’s top players, pitting them on historic courses to play for elevated purses and FedExCup points.
This year, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field is comprised of the top 50 in last season’s FedExCup standings, the top 10 finishers in the FedExCup Fall standings (Aon Next 10) and the top five FedExCup points earners in the Sony Open in Hawaii, The American Express and Farmers Insurance Open (Aon Swing 5). FedExCup champion Viktor Hovland and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will highlight the field at Pebble Beach. Inside the Field provides a closer look at the players scheduled to compete and how they earned their spot in the field.
Top 50 on prior year's FedExCup points list
Scottie Scheffler
Viktor Hovland
Rory McIlroy
Lucas Glover
Max Homa
Patrick Cantlay
Brian Harman
Wyndham Clark
Matt Fitzpatrick
Tommy Fleetwood
Russell Henley
Keegan Bradley
Rickie Fowler
Xander Schauffele
Tom Kim
Sungjae Im
Tony Finau
Corey Conners
Si Woo Kim
Taylor Moore
Nick Taylor
Adam Schenk
Collin Morikawa
Jason Day
Sam Burns
Emiliano Grillo
Tyrrell Hatton
Jordan Spieth
Sepp Straka
Sahith Theegala
Chris Kirk
Denny McCarthy
Justin Rose
Andrew Putnam
Kurt Kitayama
Adam Svensson
Harris English
J.T. Poston
Lee Hodges
Seamus Power
Cameron Young
Eric Cole
Byeong Hun An
Adam Hadwin
Tom Hoge
Brendon Todd
Cam Davis
Patrick Rodgers
Hideki Matsuyama
Mackenzie Hughes
Aon Next 10 (Nos. 51-60 in final 2023 FedExCup Fall standings)
Beau Hossler
Ludvig Åberg
Ben Griffin
Taylor Montgomery
Matt Kuchar
Nick Hardy
J.J. Spaun
Sam Ryder
Luke List
Alex Smalley
Leading finisher from the Race to Dubai, not otherwise exempt
Nicolai Højgaard
To be determined at completion of Farmers Insurance Open
Current-year tournament winners, not including additional events
Grayson Murray
Nick Dunlap
Top 30 Official World Golf Ranking
To be determined at completion of Farmers Insurance Open
Sponsor exemptions – Members not otherwise exempt
Peter Malnati
Maverick McNealy
Adam Scott
Webb Simpson
Players beyond No. 60 in final 2023 FedExCup Fall standings not otherwise exempt (if needed to fill field to 80 players)