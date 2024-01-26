PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Inside the Field: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

2 Min Read

Inside the Field

Loading...
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The second Signature Event of the PGA TOUR season begins Thursday, Jan. 29, from Pebble Beach Golf Links, which plays host to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The Signature Events will bring together the game’s top players, pitting them on historic courses to play for elevated purses and FedExCup points.

    This year, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field is comprised of the top 50 in last season’s FedExCup standings, the top 10 finishers in the FedExCup Fall standings (Aon Next 10) and the top five FedExCup points earners in the Sony Open in Hawaii, The American Express and Farmers Insurance Open (Aon Swing 5). FedExCup champion Viktor Hovland and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will highlight the field at Pebble Beach. Inside the Field provides a closer look at the players scheduled to compete and how they earned their spot in the field.

    Top 50 on prior year's FedExCup points list

    Scottie Scheffler
    Viktor Hovland
    Rory McIlroy
    Lucas Glover
    Max Homa
    Patrick Cantlay
    Brian Harman
    Wyndham Clark
    Matt Fitzpatrick
    Tommy Fleetwood
    Russell Henley
    Keegan Bradley
    Rickie Fowler
    Xander Schauffele
    Tom Kim
    Sungjae Im
    Tony Finau
    Corey Conners
    Si Woo Kim
    Taylor Moore
    Nick Taylor
    Adam Schenk
    Collin Morikawa
    Jason Day
    Sam Burns
    Emiliano Grillo
    Tyrrell Hatton
    Jordan Spieth
    Sepp Straka
    Sahith Theegala
    Chris Kirk
    Denny McCarthy
    Justin Rose
    Andrew Putnam
    Kurt Kitayama
    Adam Svensson
    Harris English
    J.T. Poston
    Lee Hodges
    Seamus Power
    Cameron Young
    Eric Cole
    Byeong Hun An
    Adam Hadwin
    Tom Hoge
    Brendon Todd
    Cam Davis
    Patrick Rodgers
    Hideki Matsuyama
    Mackenzie Hughes

    Aon Next 10 (Nos. 51-60 in final 2023 FedExCup Fall standings)

    Beau Hossler
    Ludvig Åberg
    Ben Griffin
    Taylor Montgomery
    Matt Kuchar
    Nick Hardy
    J.J. Spaun
    Sam Ryder
    Luke List
    Alex Smalley

    Leading finisher from the Race to Dubai, not otherwise exempt

    Nicolai Højgaard

    Aon Swing 5 (click here for current projected standings)

    To be determined at completion of Farmers Insurance Open

    Current-year tournament winners, not including additional events

    Grayson Murray
    Nick Dunlap

    Top 30 Official World Golf Ranking

    To be determined at completion of Farmers Insurance Open

    Sponsor exemptions – Members not otherwise exempt

    Peter Malnati
    Maverick McNealy
    Adam Scott
    Webb Simpson

    Players beyond No. 60 in final 2023 FedExCup Fall standings not otherwise exempt (if needed to fill field to 80 players)

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.