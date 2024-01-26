Inside the Field: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

This year, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field is comprised of the top 50 in last season’s FedExCup standings, the top 10 finishers in the FedExCup Fall standings (Aon Next 10) and the top five FedExCup points earners in the Sony Open in Hawaii, The American Express and Farmers Insurance Open (Aon Swing 5). FedExCup champion Viktor Hovland and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will highlight the field at Pebble Beach. Inside the Field provides a closer look at the players scheduled to compete and how they earned their spot in the field.