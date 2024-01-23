K.H. Lee Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
In his last competition at The American Express in La Quinta, California, K.H. Lee ended the weekend at -19, good for a 25th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open January 24-27 looking for a higher finish.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Over Lee's last two trips to the the Farmers Insurance Open, he has failed to make the cut each time.
- Lee last participated in the Farmers Insurance Open in 2021, missing the cut with a score of +2.
- When Max Homa won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth).
- Homa also posted numbers of 293.8 in average driving distance (55th in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28.75 putts per round (17th).
Lee's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Lee has an average finish of 42nd.
- Lee has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -9 in his last five tournaments.
- K.H. Lee has averaged 302.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Lee is averaging -1.340 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lee has an average of 0.158 in his past five tournaments.
Lee's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Lee put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.035 last season, which ranked 90th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (300.7 yards) ranked 91st, and his 59.6% driving accuracy average ranked 98th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lee ranked 94th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.063, while he ranked 53rd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.59%.
- On the greens, Lee's -0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 101st last season, while he averaged 29.09 putts per round (109th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|91
|300.7
|302.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|53
|68.59%
|59.44%
|Putts Per Round
|109
|29.09
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|115
|21.50%
|25.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|62
|13.50%
|9.17%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Lee's Best Finishes
- Lee last season played 33 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 33 events, he made the cut 22 times.
- Last season Lee's best performance came at the Shriners Children's Open, where he shot -17 and finished seventh.
- Lee ranked 77th in the FedExCup standings with 567 points last season.
Lee's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.714 (he finished 37th in that tournament).
- Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where his 7.322 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best effort last season was in February 2023 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.575. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, Lee delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.642, his best mark last season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished eighth in that event).
- Lee recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.860) at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina (October 2022), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that event.
Lee's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|90
|0.035
|-0.559
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|94
|0.063
|0.923
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|26
|0.257
|1.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|101
|-0.010
|-1.340
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|73
|0.345
|0.158
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Lee's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|42
|73-68-71-70
|-2
|11
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-77
|+7
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|53
|70-75-74-71
|+2
|7
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|19
|74-68-75-66
|-1
|40
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|23
|74-67-74-72
|-1
|42
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|41
|71-69-69-69
|-6
|12
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|66-70-71-68
|-9
|73
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|70-68-68-67
|-11
|6
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|73-68-75-69
|+5
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|57
|68-69-75-73
|+5
|5
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|72
|65-70-70-77
|+2
|3
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|14
|70-67-69-71
|-11
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|69-64-66-68
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|68-76-72-67
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|67-70-73-65
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|70-67-70-66
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|69-68-66-68
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|65-64-74-66
|-19
|30
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.