K.H. Lee Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.714 (he finished 37th in that tournament).

Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where his 7.322 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best effort last season was in February 2023 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.575. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, Lee delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.642, his best mark last season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished eighth in that event).