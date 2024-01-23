Vincent Norrman Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Vincent Norrman placed 44th in the Farmers Insurance Open in 2023, shooting a +2 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher January 24-27 at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in San Diego, California.
The Farmers Insurance Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 24-27, 2024
- Location: San Diego, California
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Max Homa
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Norrman has played the Farmers Insurance Open once of late, in 2023. He finished 44th, posting a score of +2.
- When Max Homa won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (31st in the field), 8.383 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.595 SG: Putting (ninth).
- Homa averaged 293.8 yards off the tee (55th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 73.61% (third), and attempted 28.75 putts per round (17th) in that victory a year ago.
Norrman's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Norrman has an average finish of 49th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -2 those three times he's made the cut.
- Vincent Norrman has averaged 314.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Norrman is averaging -3.655 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Norrman has an average of -6.520 in his past five tournaments.
Norrman's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Norrman delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.469 last season, which ranked 23rd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (314.2 yards) ranked ninth, and his 57.8% driving accuracy average ranked 126th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Norrman ranked 90th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.084, while he ranked 43rd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 69.02%.
- On the greens, Norrman registered a -0.283 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 157th on TOUR, while he ranked 153rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.39. He broke par 23.20% of the time (47th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|9
|314.2
|314.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|43
|69.02%
|65.28%
|Putts Per Round
|153
|29.39
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|47
|23.20%
|17.71%
|Bogey Avoidance
|100
|14.05%
|16.32%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Norrman's Best Finishes
- Norrman, who took part in 27 tournaments last season, secured one win and two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 15 times, a success rate of 55.6%.
- Last season Norrman's best performance came at the Barbasol Championship, where he won the title with a score of -33.
- Norrman ranked 68th in the FedExCup standings with 636 points last season.
Norrman's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Norrman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where his 4.478 mark ranked eighth in the field.
- Norrman put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking 15th in the field at 4.294. In that tournament, he finished 24th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norrman's best performance last season was in July 2023 at the Barbasol Championship, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.728. He finished first in that tournament.
- At the Barbasol Championship in July 2023, Norrman delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.193, his best mark last season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished first in that tournament).
- Norrman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.339) at the Barbasol Championship in July 2023. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Norrman's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|23
|0.469
|0.576
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|90
|0.084
|-3.532
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|124
|-0.030
|-0.575
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|157
|-0.283
|-3.655
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|80
|0.240
|-6.520
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Norrman's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|44
|67-71-77-75
|+2
|10
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|71-74-75
|+5
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|63
|72-69-70-71
|+2
|4
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|21
|69-69-69-71
|-10
|23
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|16
|71-70-66-70
|-11
|29
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|18
|67-71-67-68
|-11
|44
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|8
|68-66-65-66
|-19
|80
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|48
|70-71-71-70
|+2
|9
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|24
|71-69-69-65
|-14
|34
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|1
|66-67-67-66
|-33
|300
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|50
|66-70-73-68
|-7
|8
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|58
|66-72-68-72
|-2
|5
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|49
|67-69-69-72
|-3
|34
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|38
|72-71-68-71
|+2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|59
|73-70-74-69
|-6
|9
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Norrman as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.