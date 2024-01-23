Vincent Norrman Betting Profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Last season Norrman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where his 4.478 mark ranked eighth in the field.

Norrman put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking 15th in the field at 4.294. In that tournament, he finished 24th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norrman's best performance last season was in July 2023 at the Barbasol Championship, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.728. He finished first in that tournament.

At the Barbasol Championship in July 2023, Norrman delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.193, his best mark last season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished first in that tournament).