Inside the Field: The American Express

Justin Thomas will make his 2024 season debut at The American Express. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The PGA TOUR season hits the West Coast for The American Express, held across three diverse courses at the PGA West grounds of La Quinta, California. This Full-Field Event will feature plenty of young talent joined by some of the biggest names in the game all vying for FedExCup points.

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Scroll below to see the field list and updates.

    Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
    Scottie Scheffler
    Justin Thomas

    Winner of U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)
    Wyndham Clark

    Winner of The Open Championship (five-year exemption)
    Shane Lowry

    Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)
    Sam Burns
    Billy Horschel

    Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, and The Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
    Patrick Cantlay

    Member of most recent U.S. Ryder Cup team
    Rickie Fowler
    Xander Schauffele

    Member of most recent European Ryder Cup team
    Robert MacIntyre

    Member of most recent U.S. Presidents Cup team
    Tony Finau
    Kevin Kisner

    Member of most recent International Presidents Cup team
    Christiaan Bezuidenhout
    Cam Davis
    Sungjae Im
    Si Woo Kim
    Tom Kim
    K.H. Lee
    Taylor Pendrith

    Career money exemption
    Charley Hoffman
    Zach Johnson

    Past Champion member
    Jason Dufner
    Bill Haas
    Andrew Landry
    Adam Long

    PGA Section Champion
    Michael Block

    Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
    Patton Kizzire
    Ryan Palmer

    Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
    Nick Dunlap
    Yuxin Lin
    John Pak
    Taiga Semikawa

    PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
    Daniel Berger
    Akshay Bhatia
    Ryan Brehm
    Cameron Champ
    Jason Day
    Nico Echavarria
    Lee Hodges
    Tom Hoge
    Chris Kirk
    J.T. Poston
    Seamus Power
    Chad Ramey
    Chez Reavie
    Davis Riley
    Nick Taylor
    Erik van Rooyen
    Camilo Villegas
    Matt Wallace
    Will Zalatoris

    Top 70 on prior season's FedExCup points list through the Playoffs
    Adam Schenk
    Denny McCarthy
    Adam Hadwin
    Andrew Putnam
    Eric Cole
    Taylor Montgomery
    Alex Smalley
    Thomas Detry
    Stephan Jaeger
    Brandon Wu
    Beau Hossler
    Hayden Buckley
    Sam Ryder
    Ben Griffin
    Keith Mitchell
    Samuel Stevens
    Matt Kuchar
    Mark Hubbard
    Aaron Rai
    Matthew NeSmith

    Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup points list through the FedExCup Fall
    Alex Noren
    S.H. Kim
    Justin Suh
    Davis Thompson
    Austin Eckroat
    Joel Dahmen
    Tyler Duncan
    Michael Kim
    Ben Taylor
    Garrick Higgo
    Robby Shelton
    Callum Tarren
    Dylan Wu
    Harry Hall
    David Lingmerth
    Nate Lashley
    Greyson Sigg
    Will Gordon
    David Lipsky
    Justin Lower
    Carson Young
    Tyson Alexander
    Kevin Streelman
    Chesson Hadley
    Zac Blair
    Aaron Baddeley
    Joseph Bramlett
    Kevin Yu
    Scott Stallings
    Martin Laird
    Ben Martin
    Ryan Moore
    Peter Malnati
    Matti Schmid
    Andrew Novak
    Doug Ghim
    Troy Merritt
    Carl Yuan

    Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup points list through the FedExCup Fall (non-member)
    Min Woo Lee

    # Major medical extension
    Maverick McNealy
    Lanto Griffin
    Brandt Snedeker
    Jhonattan Vegas
    J.B. Holmes
    Tyler McCumber
    Vince Whaley

    Leading points winner from Korn Ferry Tour
    Ben Kohles

    Players 2-10 from DP World Tour rankings
    Alexander Björk
    Sami Valimaki
    Matthieu Pavon
    Ryo Hisatsune

    Players 2-30 from prior year's Korn Ferry Tour points list
    Chan Kim
    Alejandro Tosti
    Richard Hoey
    Ben Silverman
    Pierceson Coody
    Grayson Murray
    Paul Barjon
    Max Greyserman
    Chandler Phillips
    Adrien Dumont de Chassart
    David Skinns
    Jake Knapp
    Jacob Bridgeman
    Jimmy Stanger
    Norman Xiong
    Nicholas Lindheim
    Joe Highsmith
    Patrick Fishburn
    McClure Meissner
    Tom Whitney
    Kevin Dougherty
    Chris Gotterup
    William Furr
    Parker Coody
    Josh Teater
    Ryan McCormick
    Scott Gutschewski
    Roger Sloan
    Rafael Campos

    Top 5 and ties from PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
    Harrison Endycott
    Trace Crowe
    Blaine Hale, Jr.

    # = Latest medical extension information can be found here.

