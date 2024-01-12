Inside the Field: The American Express
Justin Thomas will make his 2024 season debut at The American Express. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
The PGA TOUR season hits the West Coast for The American Express, held across three diverse courses at the PGA West grounds of La Quinta, California. This Full-Field Event will feature plenty of young talent joined by some of the biggest names in the game all vying for FedExCup points.
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
Scottie Scheffler
Justin Thomas
Winner of U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)
Wyndham Clark
Winner of The Open Championship (five-year exemption)
Shane Lowry
Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)
Sam Burns
Billy Horschel
Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, and The Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
Patrick Cantlay
Member of most recent U.S. Ryder Cup team
Rickie Fowler
Xander Schauffele
Member of most recent European Ryder Cup team
Robert MacIntyre
Member of most recent U.S. Presidents Cup team
Tony Finau
Kevin Kisner
Member of most recent International Presidents Cup team
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Cam Davis
Sungjae Im
Si Woo Kim
Tom Kim
K.H. Lee
Taylor Pendrith
Career money exemption
Charley Hoffman
Zach Johnson
Past Champion member
Jason Dufner
Bill Haas
Andrew Landry
Adam Long
PGA Section Champion
Michael Block
Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
Patton Kizzire
Ryan Palmer
Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
Nick Dunlap
Yuxin Lin
John Pak
Taiga Semikawa
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
Daniel Berger
Akshay Bhatia
Ryan Brehm
Cameron Champ
Jason Day
Nico Echavarria
Lee Hodges
Tom Hoge
Chris Kirk
J.T. Poston
Seamus Power
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
Davis Riley
Nick Taylor
Erik van Rooyen
Camilo Villegas
Matt Wallace
Will Zalatoris
Top 70 on prior season's FedExCup points list through the Playoffs
Adam Schenk
Denny McCarthy
Adam Hadwin
Andrew Putnam
Eric Cole
Taylor Montgomery
Alex Smalley
Thomas Detry
Stephan Jaeger
Brandon Wu
Beau Hossler
Hayden Buckley
Sam Ryder
Ben Griffin
Keith Mitchell
Samuel Stevens
Matt Kuchar
Mark Hubbard
Aaron Rai
Matthew NeSmith
Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup points list through the FedExCup Fall
Alex Noren
S.H. Kim
Justin Suh
Davis Thompson
Austin Eckroat
Joel Dahmen
Tyler Duncan
Michael Kim
Ben Taylor
Garrick Higgo
Robby Shelton
Callum Tarren
Dylan Wu
Harry Hall
David Lingmerth
Nate Lashley
Greyson Sigg
Will Gordon
David Lipsky
Justin Lower
Carson Young
Tyson Alexander
Kevin Streelman
Chesson Hadley
Zac Blair
Aaron Baddeley
Joseph Bramlett
Kevin Yu
Scott Stallings
Martin Laird
Ben Martin
Ryan Moore
Peter Malnati
Matti Schmid
Andrew Novak
Doug Ghim
Troy Merritt
Carl Yuan
Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup points list through the FedExCup Fall (non-member)
Min Woo Lee
# Major medical extension
Maverick McNealy
Lanto Griffin
Brandt Snedeker
Jhonattan Vegas
J.B. Holmes
Tyler McCumber
Vince Whaley
Leading points winner from Korn Ferry Tour
Ben Kohles
Players 2-10 from DP World Tour rankings
Alexander Björk
Sami Valimaki
Matthieu Pavon
Ryo Hisatsune
Players 2-30 from prior year's Korn Ferry Tour points list
Chan Kim
Alejandro Tosti
Richard Hoey
Ben Silverman
Pierceson Coody
Grayson Murray
Paul Barjon
Max Greyserman
Chandler Phillips
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
David Skinns
Jake Knapp
Jacob Bridgeman
Jimmy Stanger
Norman Xiong
Nicholas Lindheim
Joe Highsmith
Patrick Fishburn
McClure Meissner
Tom Whitney
Kevin Dougherty
Chris Gotterup
William Furr
Parker Coody
Josh Teater
Ryan McCormick
Scott Gutschewski
Roger Sloan
Rafael Campos
Top 5 and ties from PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Harrison Endycott
Trace Crowe
Blaine Hale, Jr.
# = Latest medical extension information can be found here.