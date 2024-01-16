Robby Shelton Betting Profile: The American Express

Last season Shelton posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at The Honda Classic, ranking 16th in the field at 2.261. In that event, he finished 21st.

Shelton posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at The American Express (January 2023), ranking third in the field with a mark of 5.041.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Shelton produced his best effort last season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking fifth in the field at 4.516. In that event, he finished 15th.

At The RSM Classic in November 2022, Shelton posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 4.863, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.