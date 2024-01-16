PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
43M AGO

Robby Shelton Betting Profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 17: Robby Shelton tees off on the eighth hole during the second round of The American Express tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West on January 17, 2020 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

    Robby Shelton looks for a better result in the 2024 The American Express after he placed sixth shooting -23 in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Shelton at The American Express.

    The American Express Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 18-21, 2024
    • Location: La Quinta, California
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The American Express

    • Over his last three trips to The American Express, Shelton has an average score of -23, with an average finish of sixth.
    • In Shelton's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2023, he finished sixth after posting a score of -23.
    • Jon Rahm finished with 1.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in the field), 4.03 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 SG: Putting (61st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Rahm's average driving distance was 315.8 (11th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (25th) en route to his win last year.

    Shelton's Recent Performances

    • Shelton has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Shelton has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -8 those three times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Robby Shelton has averaged 303.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Shelton is averaging -1.192 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Shelton is averaging -1.294 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Shelton's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Shelton put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.296 last season, which ranked 160th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (294.1 yards) ranked 151st, and his 59.1% driving accuracy average ranked 104th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Shelton ranked 80th on TOUR with a mark of 0.125.
    • On the greens, Shelton's -0.123 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 121st last season, and his 28.76 putts-per-round average ranked 65th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance151294.1303.6
    Greens in Regulation %14765.49%76.74%
    Putts Per Round6528.7630.8
    Par Breakers13121.15%24.31%
    Bogey Avoidance10714.16%12.50%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Shelton's Best Finishes

    • Shelton took part in 34 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 34 events, he made the cut 18 times.
    • Last season Shelton's best performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he shot -7 and finished fourth.
    • Shelton earned 467 points last season, which ranked him 92nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Shelton's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Shelton posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at The Honda Classic, ranking 16th in the field at 2.261. In that event, he finished 21st.
    • Shelton posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at The American Express (January 2023), ranking third in the field with a mark of 5.041.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Shelton produced his best effort last season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking fifth in the field at 4.516. In that event, he finished 15th.
    • At The RSM Classic in November 2022, Shelton posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 4.863, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
    • Shelton recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.131) at The RSM Classic (which ranked him third in the field). In that event, he finished 10th.

    Shelton's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160-0.296-0.075
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green800.1250.907
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green350.219-0.932
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting121-0.123-1.192
    Average Strokes Gained: Total114-0.076-1.294

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Shelton's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship2167-70-74-69-840
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship6171-70-73-70-44
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open1568-63-68-70-1551
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda Championship2363-66-73-71-1135
    November 3-6World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open5271-68-73-71+38
    November 17-20The RSM Classic1068-70-65-65-1465
    January 12-15Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-71+4--
    January 19-22The American Express666-68-65-66-2386
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open6770-74-75-76+74
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2073-68-66-72-838
    February 23-26The Honda Classic2173-67-66-69-539
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3970-75-73-71+113
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-78+6--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC72-75+5--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open1573-69-72-67-749
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC70-75+3--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson4370-67-66-69-1211
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2966-67-76-71E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-75+6--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC74-75+5--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-74+3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7068-72-71-71-63
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-71+4--
    July 27-303M OpenMC74-66-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-75+7--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1969-68-68-74-9--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-69-1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP465-72-71-65-7--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5970-66-70-70-12--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-71-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Shelton as of the start of The American Express.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

