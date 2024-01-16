Robby Shelton Betting Profile: The American Express
LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 17: Robby Shelton tees off on the eighth hole during the second round of The American Express tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West on January 17, 2020 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
Robby Shelton looks for a better result in the 2024 The American Express after he placed sixth shooting -23 in this tournament in 2023.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Over his last three trips to The American Express, Shelton has an average score of -23, with an average finish of sixth.
- In Shelton's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2023, he finished sixth after posting a score of -23.
- Jon Rahm finished with 1.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in the field), 4.03 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 SG: Putting (61st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Rahm's average driving distance was 315.8 (11th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (25th) en route to his win last year.
Shelton's Recent Performances
- Shelton has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Shelton has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Robby Shelton has averaged 303.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Shelton is averaging -1.192 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Shelton is averaging -1.294 Strokes Gained: Total.
Shelton's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Shelton put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.296 last season, which ranked 160th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (294.1 yards) ranked 151st, and his 59.1% driving accuracy average ranked 104th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Shelton ranked 80th on TOUR with a mark of 0.125.
- On the greens, Shelton's -0.123 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 121st last season, and his 28.76 putts-per-round average ranked 65th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|151
|294.1
|303.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|147
|65.49%
|76.74%
|Putts Per Round
|65
|28.76
|30.8
|Par Breakers
|131
|21.15%
|24.31%
|Bogey Avoidance
|107
|14.16%
|12.50%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Shelton's Best Finishes
- Shelton took part in 34 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 34 events, he made the cut 18 times.
- Last season Shelton's best performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he shot -7 and finished fourth.
- Shelton earned 467 points last season, which ranked him 92nd in the FedExCup standings.
Shelton's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Shelton posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at The Honda Classic, ranking 16th in the field at 2.261. In that event, he finished 21st.
- Shelton posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at The American Express (January 2023), ranking third in the field with a mark of 5.041.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Shelton produced his best effort last season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking fifth in the field at 4.516. In that event, he finished 15th.
- At The RSM Classic in November 2022, Shelton posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 4.863, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
- Shelton recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.131) at The RSM Classic (which ranked him third in the field). In that event, he finished 10th.
Shelton's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|160
|-0.296
|-0.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|80
|0.125
|0.907
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|35
|0.219
|-0.932
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|121
|-0.123
|-1.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|114
|-0.076
|-1.294
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Shelton's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|21
|67-70-74-69
|-8
|40
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|61
|71-70-73-70
|-4
|4
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|15
|68-63-68-70
|-15
|51
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|23
|63-66-73-71
|-11
|35
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|52
|71-68-73-71
|+3
|8
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|10
|68-70-65-65
|-14
|65
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|6
|66-68-65-66
|-23
|86
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|67
|70-74-75-76
|+7
|4
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|73-68-66-72
|-8
|38
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|21
|73-67-66-69
|-5
|39
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|39
|70-75-73-71
|+1
|13
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|15
|73-69-72-67
|-7
|49
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|43
|70-67-66-69
|-12
|11
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|66-67-76-71
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|70
|68-72-71-71
|-6
|3
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-66
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|19
|69-68-68-74
|-9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|4
|65-72-71-65
|-7
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|70-66-70-70
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Shelton as of the start of The American Express.
