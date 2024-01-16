Brandon Wu Betting Profile: The American Express

Last season Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.863 (he finished ninth in that tournament).

Wu's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at The Honda Classic in February 2023, as he produced a 7.525 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best mark last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship in September 2022, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.716.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, Wu delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.427 (his best mark last season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished third in that event.