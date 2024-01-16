PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
35M AGO

Brandon Wu Betting Profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Brandon Wu of the United States lines up a putt during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Brandon Wu enters play January 18-21 in the 2024 The American Express at La Quinta Country Club following an 18th-place finish in the Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Wu at The American Express.

    The American Express Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 18-21, 2024
    • Location: La Quinta, California
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The American Express

    • Over the last two times Wu has entered The American Express, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of .
    • Wu missed the cut (with a score of -9) in his most recent go-round at The American Express in 2023.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st).
    • En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 315.8 (11th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (25th).

    Wu's Recent Performances

    • Wu has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • Wu has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -8.
    • Brandon Wu has averaged 297.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Wu is averaging -1.466 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Wu has an average of 2.658 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Wu .

    Wu's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Wu had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.159 last season, which ranked 70th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (295.7 yards) ranked 140th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Wu ranked 84th on TOUR with an average of 0.113 per round. Additionally, he ranked 49th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.65%.
    • On the greens, Wu registered a -0.161 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 135th on TOUR, while he ranked 79th with a putts-per-round average of 28.91. He broke par 22.95% of the time (56th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance140295.7297.0
    Greens in Regulation %4968.65%75.00%
    Putts Per Round7928.9129.5
    Par Breakers5622.95%24.44%
    Bogey Avoidance9113.86%10.56%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Wu's Best Finishes

    • Wu teed off in 34 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and collecting three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 34 tournaments, he had a 67.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (23 cuts made).
    • Last season Wu's best performance came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he shot -15 and finished second.
    • With 763 points last season, Wu ranked 55th in the FedExCup standings.

    Wu's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.863 (he finished ninth in that tournament).
    • Wu's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at The Honda Classic in February 2023, as he produced a 7.525 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best mark last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship in September 2022, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.716.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, Wu delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.427 (his best mark last season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished third in that event.
    • Wu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.643) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023. That ranked third in the field.

    Wu's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee700.1591.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green840.1132.583
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green115-0.0040.480
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting135-0.161-1.466
    Average Strokes Gained: Total980.1072.658

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Wu's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-77+6--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship3969-69-73-70-715
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open5672-65-69-68-106
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2968-69-66-72-525
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda Championship3571-64-70-70-917
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship3268-66-67-71-1222
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open6271-69-71-75+65
    November 17-20The RSM Classic5470-68-67-71-66
    January 12-15Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-70-1--
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC75-68-64-9--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am269-66-71-66-15245
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open5072-70-72-69-17
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC72-74+4--
    February 23-26The Honda Classic1471-68-70-65-651
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship1973-69-69-71-646
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC75-74+7--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open5871-72-73-74+25
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC72-71+1--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta366-64-67-68-19190
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson2370-68-67-64-1534
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-75+9--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-77+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open971-69-67-69-1275
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-72-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC75-67+2--
    July 27-303M Open5771-65-73-70-55
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5868-65-72-73-25
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3772-70-67-66-566
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship6265-74-73-71-5--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5172-69-73-71+5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5469-66-70-70-13--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3068-68-66-69-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5867-70-67-69-9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of The American Express.

