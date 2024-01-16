Brandon Wu Betting Profile: The American Express
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Brandon Wu of the United States lines up a putt during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Brandon Wu enters play January 18-21 in the 2024 The American Express at La Quinta Country Club following an 18th-place finish in the Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii his last time in competition.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Over the last two times Wu has entered The American Express, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of .
- Wu missed the cut (with a score of -9) in his most recent go-round at The American Express in 2023.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st).
- En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 315.8 (11th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (25th).
Wu's Recent Performances
- Wu has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- Wu has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -8.
- Brandon Wu has averaged 297.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Wu is averaging -1.466 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Wu has an average of 2.658 in his past five tournaments.
Wu's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Wu had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.159 last season, which ranked 70th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (295.7 yards) ranked 140th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Wu ranked 84th on TOUR with an average of 0.113 per round. Additionally, he ranked 49th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.65%.
- On the greens, Wu registered a -0.161 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 135th on TOUR, while he ranked 79th with a putts-per-round average of 28.91. He broke par 22.95% of the time (56th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|140
|295.7
|297.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|49
|68.65%
|75.00%
|Putts Per Round
|79
|28.91
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|56
|22.95%
|24.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|91
|13.86%
|10.56%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Wu's Best Finishes
- Wu teed off in 34 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and collecting three top-10 finishes.
- In those 34 tournaments, he had a 67.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (23 cuts made).
- Last season Wu's best performance came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he shot -15 and finished second.
- With 763 points last season, Wu ranked 55th in the FedExCup standings.
Wu's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.863 (he finished ninth in that tournament).
- Wu's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at The Honda Classic in February 2023, as he produced a 7.525 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best mark last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship in September 2022, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.716.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, Wu delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.427 (his best mark last season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished third in that event.
- Wu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.643) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023. That ranked third in the field.
Wu's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|70
|0.159
|1.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|84
|0.113
|2.583
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|115
|-0.004
|0.480
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|135
|-0.161
|-1.466
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|98
|0.107
|2.658
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Wu's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|39
|69-69-73-70
|-7
|15
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|56
|72-65-69-68
|-10
|6
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|29
|68-69-66-72
|-5
|25
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|35
|71-64-70-70
|-9
|17
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|32
|68-66-67-71
|-12
|22
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|62
|71-69-71-75
|+6
|5
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|54
|70-68-67-71
|-6
|6
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|75-68-64
|-9
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|2
|69-66-71-66
|-15
|245
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|50
|72-70-72-69
|-1
|7
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|14
|71-68-70-65
|-6
|51
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|73-69-69-71
|-6
|46
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|71-72-73-74
|+2
|5
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|66-64-67-68
|-19
|190
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|23
|70-68-67-64
|-15
|34
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|9
|71-69-67-69
|-12
|75
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|75-67
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|57
|71-65-73-70
|-5
|5
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|58
|68-65-72-73
|-2
|5
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|72-70-67-66
|-5
|66
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|62
|65-74-73-71
|-5
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|72-69-73-71
|+5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|69-66-70-70
|-13
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|68-68-66-69
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|67-70-67-69
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of The American Express.
