Inside the Field: See who's heading to St. Simons Island for The RSM Classic
3 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Ever wondered how a PGA TOUR field gets filled?
With a limited number of spots – and demand that far outpaces supply – tournaments use pre-determined criteria to decide who gets to tee it up each week.
Each week, this file will provide a detailed look at who is playing and how they got into the field. It also will be updated with field changes and updates that occur after the entry deadline.
Click here for more information on the PGA TOUR Priority Ranking, which is used to determine spots in all full-field events. Please note that an additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
(Note: "Reshuffled" categories have been re-ordered based on current-year FedExCup standings; * = if all prior-year Korn Ferry Tour graduates are eligible for event, restricted sponsor exemptions become unrestricted; # = latest medical extension information can be found here)
Scroll below for The RSM Classic field list.
Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship prior to 1996
Si Woo Kim
Webb Simpson
Winner of Open Championship (five-year exemption)
Brian Harman
Francesco Molinari
Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)
Billy Horschel
Kevin Kisner
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
Akshay Bhatia
Ryan Brehm
Cameron Champ
Stewart Cink
Corey Conners
Tyler Duncan
Nico Echavarria
Harris English
Brian Gay
Lanto Griffin
Nick Hardy
Russell Henley
Jim Herman
Mackenzie Hughes
Chris Kirk
Matt Kuchar
Martin Laird
Andrew Landry
K.H. Lee
Luke List
J.T. Poston
Chad Ramey
Davis Riley
J.J. Spaun
Robert Streb
Adam Svensson
Brendon Todd
Richy Werenski
Career money exemption
Jason Dufner
Zach Johnson
Ryan Moore
Jimmy Walker
* Sponsor exemption (Korn Ferry Tour Finals)
Ben Kohles
Josh Teater
Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
Camilo Villegas
Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
Fred Biondi
Ben Carr
David Ford
Maxwell Ford
PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year
Jacob Tilton
Past Champion member
Davis Love III
Top 30 on prior season's FedExCup
Cameron Young
Scott Stallings
Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup
Denny McCarthy
Maverick McNealy
Keith Mitchell
Taylor Pendrith
Troy Merritt
Alex Noren
Alex Smalley
Brandon Wu
Matthew NeSmith
Adam Long
Dylan Frittelli
Ryan Palmer
David Lipsky
Adam Schenk
Aaron Rai
Stephan Jaeger
Russell Knox
Kevin Streelman
Mark Hubbard
Peter Malnati
Hayden Buckley
C.T. Pan
Sam Ryder
Vince Whaley
Nate Lashley
Greyson Sigg
Scott Piercy
Callum Tarren
Max McGreevy
Chesson Hadley
Nick Watney
Doug Ghim
Kevin Tway
Matthias Schwab
Patton Kizzire
Kramer Hickok
Austin Smotherman
Justin Lower
Doc Redman
Kelly Kraft
# Major medical extension
Zac Blair
Korn Ferry Tour points winners (The 25 and The Finals 25)
Justin Suh
Korn Ferry Tour graduates via The 25 and The Finals 25 (reshuffled)
Eric Cole
Taylor Montgomery
Thomas Detry
Austin Eckroat
Samuel Stevens
Ben Taylor
Ben Griffin
Davis Thompson
David Lingmerth
Robby Shelton
Will Gordon
Kevin Yu
Ben Martin
Carson Young
Tyson Alexander
MJ Daffue
Zecheng Dou
Harrison Endycott
Paul Haley II
Henrik Norlander
Ludvig Åberg
Ryan Armour
Carl Yuan
Tano Goya
Trevor Cone
Brice Garnett
Brent Grant
Augusto Núñez
Austin Cook
Matti Schmid
Kevin Roy
Trevor Werbylo
Scott Harrington
Brian Stuard
Kyle Westmoreland
Michael Gligic
Nicholas Lindheim
Nos. 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List (reshuffled)
Andrew Novak
Dylan Wu
Harry Higgs