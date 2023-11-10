PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
20H AGO

Inside the Field: See who's heading to St. Simons Island for The RSM Classic

3 Min Read

Inside the Field

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Ever wondered how a PGA TOUR field gets filled?

    With a limited number of spots – and demand that far outpaces supply – tournaments use pre-determined criteria to decide who gets to tee it up each week.

    Each week, this file will provide a detailed look at who is playing and how they got into the field. It also will be updated with field changes and updates that occur after the entry deadline.

    Click here for more information on the PGA TOUR Priority Ranking, which is used to determine spots in all full-field events. Please note that an additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    (Note: "Reshuffled" categories have been re-ordered based on current-year FedExCup standings; * = if all prior-year Korn Ferry Tour graduates are eligible for event, restricted sponsor exemptions become unrestricted; # = latest medical extension information can be found here)

    Scroll below for The RSM Classic field list.

    Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship prior to 1996
    Si Woo Kim
    Webb Simpson

    Winner of Open Championship (five-year exemption)
    Brian Harman
    Francesco Molinari

    Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)
    Billy Horschel
    Kevin Kisner

    PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
    Akshay Bhatia
    Ryan Brehm
    Cameron Champ
    Stewart Cink
    Corey Conners
    Tyler Duncan
    Nico Echavarria
    Harris English
    Brian Gay
    Lanto Griffin
    Nick Hardy
    Russell Henley
    Jim Herman
    Mackenzie Hughes
    Chris Kirk
    Matt Kuchar
    Martin Laird
    Andrew Landry
    K.H. Lee
    Luke List
    J.T. Poston
    Chad Ramey
    Davis Riley
    J.J. Spaun
    Robert Streb
    Adam Svensson
    Brendon Todd
    Richy Werenski

    Career money exemption
    Jason Dufner
    Zach Johnson
    Ryan Moore
    Jimmy Walker

    * Sponsor exemption (Korn Ferry Tour Finals)
    Ben Kohles
    Josh Teater

    Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
    Camilo Villegas

    Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
    Fred Biondi
    Ben Carr
    David Ford
    Maxwell Ford

    PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year
    Jacob Tilton

    Past Champion member
    Davis Love III

    Top 30 on prior season's FedExCup
    Cameron Young
    Scott Stallings

    Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup
    Denny McCarthy
    Maverick McNealy
    Keith Mitchell
    Taylor Pendrith
    Troy Merritt
    Alex Noren
    Alex Smalley
    Brandon Wu
    Matthew NeSmith
    Adam Long
    Dylan Frittelli
    Ryan Palmer
    David Lipsky
    Adam Schenk
    Aaron Rai
    Stephan Jaeger
    Russell Knox
    Kevin Streelman
    Mark Hubbard
    Peter Malnati
    Hayden Buckley
    C.T. Pan
    Sam Ryder
    Vince Whaley
    Nate Lashley
    Greyson Sigg
    Scott Piercy
    Callum Tarren
    Max McGreevy
    Chesson Hadley
    Nick Watney
    Doug Ghim
    Kevin Tway
    Matthias Schwab
    Patton Kizzire
    Kramer Hickok
    Austin Smotherman
    Justin Lower
    Doc Redman
    Kelly Kraft

    # Major medical extension
    Zac Blair

    Korn Ferry Tour points winners (The 25 and The Finals 25)
    Justin Suh

    Korn Ferry Tour graduates via The 25 and The Finals 25 (reshuffled)
    Eric Cole
    Taylor Montgomery
    Thomas Detry
    Austin Eckroat
    Samuel Stevens
    Ben Taylor
    Ben Griffin
    Davis Thompson
    David Lingmerth
    Robby Shelton
    Will Gordon
    Kevin Yu
    Ben Martin
    Carson Young
    Tyson Alexander
    MJ Daffue
    Zecheng Dou
    Harrison Endycott
    Paul Haley II
    Henrik Norlander
    Ludvig Åberg
    Ryan Armour
    Carl Yuan
    Tano Goya
    Trevor Cone
    Brice Garnett
    Brent Grant
    Augusto Núñez
    Austin Cook
    Matti Schmid
    Kevin Roy
    Trevor Werbylo
    Scott Harrington
    Brian Stuard
    Kyle Westmoreland
    Michael Gligic
    Nicholas Lindheim

    Nos. 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List (reshuffled)
    Andrew Novak
    Dylan Wu
    Harry Higgs

