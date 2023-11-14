Betting Stat Pack: See the standout stats for Sea Island
Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott
The final act of the FedExCup Fall finishes this week as the PGA TOUR returns from a three-event international segment to wrap up the season at the Sea Island Golf Club on the Golden Isles of Georgia.
Playing host since 2010, the Seaside course at Sea Island Golf Club will host three of the four tournament rounds. The entire field will get 18 holes on the Plantation course before the 36-hole cut is made. The two resort courses are tee-to-green Bermudagrass and provide big targets off the tee and into the greens.
The field of 156 players will compete for a piece of the $8.4 million purse, plus 500 points and $1.512 million to the winner.
Key Statistics
Players listed are competing this week. Stats from the current 2022-23 season.
|Rank
|Player
|1
|Eric Cole
|2
|Stephan Jaeger
|T3
|Adam Svensson
|6
|Ben Griffin
|T7
|Mark Hubbard
|T9
|Adam Schenk
|T9
|J.J. Spaun
|T13
|K.H. Lee
|T13
|Brendon Todd
|16
|Brandon Wu
Adam Svensson became the first champion of 13 in event history to post a round above 70. Of the previous 12 winners, 10 signed for all four rounds in the 60s. Only two players, Ben Crane and Tyler Duncan, had one round of 70 on the card. Since the introduction of Plantation for the 2015 event, the winning score has been 19-under or lower every year, minus 2017 when 17-under won.
|Rank
|Player
|2
|Kevin Yu
|3
|Doug Ghim
|4
|Russell Knox
|6
|C.T. Pan
|7
|Will Gordon
|10
|Luke List
|11
|Akshay Bhatia
|12
|Dylan Wu
|13
|Stephan Jaeger
|14
|Brice Garnett
Keeping up in a shootout involves creating as many chances as possible to score. The last seven of eight winners have registered in the top 10 in this category. With the rough height at two inches or less, recovery shots should have ample chances to catch a piece.
|Rank
|Player
|1
|Maverick McNealy
|2
|Taylor Montgomery
|3
|Denny McCarthy
|9
|Justin Suh
|12
|Sam Ryder
|14
|Brendon Todd
|17
|Eric Cole
|T18
|Harris English
|T18
|Peter Malnati
|21
|Brian Harman
TifDwarf Bermuda running 12 feet or better will help identify the winner. Of the last eight champions five have posted a top 10 result on the greens. The other three registered in the top 24. Putts must be holed this week to win. Navigating the slope while marrying the speed is a needed quality to master these challenges.
