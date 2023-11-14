PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1D AGO

Betting Stat Pack: See the standout stats for Sea Island

2 Min Read

Golfbet News

    Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott

    The final act of the FedExCup Fall finishes this week as the PGA TOUR returns from a three-event international segment to wrap up the season at the Sea Island Golf Club on the Golden Isles of Georgia.

    Playing host since 2010, the Seaside course at Sea Island Golf Club will host three of the four tournament rounds. The entire field will get 18 holes on the Plantation course before the 36-hole cut is made. The two resort courses are tee-to-green Bermudagrass and provide big targets off the tee and into the greens.

    The field of 156 players will compete for a piece of the $8.4 million purse, plus 500 points and $1.512 million to the winner.

    Key Statistics

    Players listed are competing this week. Stats from the current 2022-23 season.

    Rounds in the 60s

    RankPlayer
    1Eric Cole
    2Stephan Jaeger
    T3Adam Svensson
    6Ben Griffin
    T7Mark Hubbard
    T9Adam Schenk
    T9J.J. Spaun
    T13K.H. Lee
    T13Brendon Todd
    16Brandon Wu

    Adam Svensson became the first champion of 13 in event history to post a round above 70. Of the previous 12 winners, 10 signed for all four rounds in the 60s. Only two players, Ben Crane and Tyler Duncan, had one round of 70 on the card. Since the introduction of Plantation for the 2015 event, the winning score has been 19-under or lower every year, minus 2017 when 17-under won.

    Greens in Regulation

    RankPlayer
    2Kevin Yu
    3Doug Ghim
    4Russell Knox
    6C.T. Pan
    7Will Gordon
    10Luke List
    11Akshay Bhatia
    12Dylan Wu
    13Stephan Jaeger
    14Brice Garnett

    Keeping up in a shootout involves creating as many chances as possible to score. The last seven of eight winners have registered in the top 10 in this category. With the rough height at two inches or less, recovery shots should have ample chances to catch a piece.

    Strokes Gained: Putting

    RankPlayer
    1Maverick McNealy
    2Taylor Montgomery
    3Denny McCarthy
    9Justin Suh
    12Sam Ryder
    14Brendon Todd
    17Eric Cole
    T18Harris English
    T18Peter Malnati
    21Brian Harman

    TifDwarf Bermuda running 12 feet or better will help identify the winner. Of the last eight champions five have posted a top 10 result on the greens. The other three registered in the top 24. Putts must be holed this week to win. Navigating the slope while marrying the speed is a needed quality to master these challenges.

    The PGA TOUR is committed to protecting our fans. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, the National Council on Problem Gambling operates a confidential toll-free hotline that you can reach by phone or text at 1-800-522-4700.

