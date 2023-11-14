Betting Stat Pack: See the standout stats for Sea Island

Adam Svensson became the first champion of 13 in event history to post a round above 70. Of the previous 12 winners, 10 signed for all four rounds in the 60s. Only two players, Ben Crane and Tyler Duncan, had one round of 70 on the card. Since the introduction of Plantation for the 2015 event, the winning score has been 19-under or lower every year, minus 2017 when 17-under won.

