Inside the Field: See who's teeing it up at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Scroll below for the Sanderson Farms Championship field list and updates.

    Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
    Webb Simpson

    Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)
    Kevin Kisner

    PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
    Akshay Bhatia
    Ryan Brehm
    Cameron Champ
    Joel Dahmen
    Tyler Duncan
    Brian Gay
    Lanto Griffin
    Emiliano Grillo
    Nick Hardy
    Lucas Herbert
    Jim Herman
    Garrick Higgo
    Lee Hodges
    Tom Hoge
    Mackenzie Hughes
    Martin Laird
    Andrew Landry
    K.H. Lee
    Luke List
    Trey Mullinax
    Chad Ramey
    Chez Reavie
    Davis Riley
    Robert Streb
    Adam Svensson
    Erik van Rooyen
    Richy Werenski

    Career money exemption
    Jason Dufner
    Ryan Moore
    Brandt Snedeker
    Jimmy Walker

    * Sponsor exemption (Korn Ferry Tour Finals)
    William McGirt
    Camilo Villegas

    Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
    Ben Crane
    D.J. Trahan

    Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
    Sam Bennett
    Fred Biondi
    Ford Clegg
    Ross Steelman

    PGA Section Champion\Player of the Year
    Greg Sonnier

    Top 30 on the FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
    Scott Stallings

    Top 125 prior season's FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Point Lists
    Keith Mitchell
    Christiaan Bezuidenhout
    Troy Merritt
    Alex Noren
    Alex Smalley
    Beau Hossler
    Brandon Wu
    Matthew NeSmith
    Adam Long
    Dylan Frittelli
    Ryan Palmer
    David Lipsky
    Stephan Jaeger
    Russell Knox
    Kevin Streelman
    Mark Hubbard
    Peter Malnati
    Hayden Buckley
    C.T. Pan
    Sam Ryder
    Vince Whaley
    Nate Lashley
    Greyson Sigg
    Scott Piercy
    Callum Tarren
    Max McGreevy
    Chesson Hadley
    Nick Watney
    Doug Ghim
    Kevin Tway
    Matthias Schwab
    Patton Kizzire
    Kramer Hickok
    Austin Smotherman
    Justin Lower
    Doc Redman
    Kelly Kraft

    # Major medical extension
    Zac Blair

    Top 10 and ties from the previous event
    S.H. Kim
    Eric Cole

    2022 Top Finishers Korn Ferry Tour Finals Category reordered based upon year-to-date FedExCup Points
    Samuel Stevens
    Ben Taylor
    Ben Griffin
    Davis Thompson
    Harry Hall
    Joseph Bramlett
    Robby Shelton
    Will Gordon
    Kevin Yu
    Ben Martin
    Carson Young
    Tyson Alexander
    MJ Daffue
    Zecheng Dou
    Harrison Endycott
    Paul Haley II
    Henrik Norlander
    Ludvig Åberg
    Ryan Armour
    Carl Yuan
    Tano Goya
    Trevor Cone
    Brice Garnett
    Brent Grant
    Augusto Núñez
    Austin Cook
    Matti Schmid
    Kevin Roy
    Trevor Werbylo
    Scott Harrington
    Brandon Matthews
    Brian Stuard
    Kyle Westmoreland
    Michael Gligic
    Nicholas Lindheim

    Nos. 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List (reshuffled)
    Andrew Novak
    Dylan Wu
    Harry Higgs
    Cameron Percy
    Charley Hoffman
    Jonathan Byrd
    Martin Trainer
    Satoshi Kodaira
    Hank Lebioda

    $ Reshuffle within categories 39-44
    Aaron Baddeley
    Nicolai Hojgaard
    Ryan Gerard
    Peter Kuest
    Cody Gribble
    Sean O'Hair
    Grayson Murray
    S.Y. Noh
    Chris Stroud
    Kevin Chappell
    Sung Kang
    Jonas Blixt
    Wesley Bryan

