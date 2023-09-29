Inside the Field: See who's teeing it up at the Sanderson Farms Championship
4 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scroll below for the Sanderson Farms Championship field list and updates.
Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
Webb Simpson
Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)
Kevin Kisner
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
Akshay Bhatia
Ryan Brehm
Cameron Champ
Joel Dahmen
Tyler Duncan
Brian Gay
Lanto Griffin
Emiliano Grillo
Nick Hardy
Lucas Herbert
Jim Herman
Garrick Higgo
Lee Hodges
Tom Hoge
Mackenzie Hughes
Martin Laird
Andrew Landry
K.H. Lee
Luke List
Trey Mullinax
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
Davis Riley
Robert Streb
Adam Svensson
Erik van Rooyen
Richy Werenski
Career money exemption
Jason Dufner
Ryan Moore
Brandt Snedeker
Jimmy Walker
* Sponsor exemption (Korn Ferry Tour Finals)
William McGirt
Camilo Villegas
Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
Ben Crane
D.J. Trahan
Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
Sam Bennett
Fred Biondi
Ford Clegg
Ross Steelman
PGA Section Champion\Player of the Year
Greg Sonnier
Top 30 on the FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Scott Stallings
Top 125 prior season's FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Point Lists
Keith Mitchell
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Troy Merritt
Alex Noren
Alex Smalley
Beau Hossler
Brandon Wu
Matthew NeSmith
Adam Long
Dylan Frittelli
Ryan Palmer
David Lipsky
Stephan Jaeger
Russell Knox
Kevin Streelman
Mark Hubbard
Peter Malnati
Hayden Buckley
C.T. Pan
Sam Ryder
Vince Whaley
Nate Lashley
Greyson Sigg
Scott Piercy
Callum Tarren
Max McGreevy
Chesson Hadley
Nick Watney
Doug Ghim
Kevin Tway
Matthias Schwab
Patton Kizzire
Kramer Hickok
Austin Smotherman
Justin Lower
Doc Redman
Kelly Kraft
# Major medical extension
Zac Blair
Top 10 and ties from the previous event
S.H. Kim
Eric Cole
2022 Top Finishers Korn Ferry Tour Finals Category reordered based upon year-to-date FedExCup Points
Samuel Stevens
Ben Taylor
Ben Griffin
Davis Thompson
Harry Hall
Joseph Bramlett
Robby Shelton
Will Gordon
Kevin Yu
Ben Martin
Carson Young
Tyson Alexander
MJ Daffue
Zecheng Dou
Harrison Endycott
Paul Haley II
Henrik Norlander
Ludvig Åberg
Ryan Armour
Carl Yuan
Tano Goya
Trevor Cone
Brice Garnett
Brent Grant
Augusto Núñez
Austin Cook
Matti Schmid
Kevin Roy
Trevor Werbylo
Scott Harrington
Brandon Matthews
Brian Stuard
Kyle Westmoreland
Michael Gligic
Nicholas Lindheim
Nos. 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List (reshuffled)
Andrew Novak
Dylan Wu
Harry Higgs
Cameron Percy
Charley Hoffman
Jonathan Byrd
Martin Trainer
Satoshi Kodaira
Hank Lebioda
$ Reshuffle within categories 39-44
Aaron Baddeley
Nicolai Hojgaard
Ryan Gerard
Peter Kuest
Cody Gribble
Sean O'Hair
Grayson Murray
S.Y. Noh
Chris Stroud
Kevin Chappell
Sung Kang
Jonas Blixt
Wesley Bryan
* = If all prior year Korn Ferry Tour graduates are eligible for event, exemptions become unrestricted
# = Latest medical extension information can be found here.
$ = Category breakdown can be found here.