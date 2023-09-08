PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Inside the Field: See who's teeing it up at the Fortinet Championship

Inside the Field

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Scroll below for the Fortinet Championship field list and updates.

    Winner of PGA Championship (five-year exemption)
    Justin Thomas

    Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exeemption)
    Webb Simpson

    Winner of World Golf Championships Event (three-year exemption)
    Kevin Kisner

    Winner of the Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
    Max Homa

    PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
    Akshay Bhatia
    Cameron Champ
    Stewart Cink
    Joel Dahmen
    Cam Davis
    Tyler Duncan
    Nico Echavarria
    Brian Gay
    Lanto Griffin
    Nick Hardy
    Lucas Herbert
    Jim Herman
    Garrick Higgo
    Mackenzie Hughes
    Matt Kuchar
    Martin Laird
    Andrew Landry
    K.H. Lee
    Luke List
    Chad Ramey
    Chez Reavie
    J.J. Spaun
    Robert Streb
    Brendon Todd
    Erik van Rooyen
    Richy Werenski
    Career Money Exemption.
    Jason Dufner
    Zach Johnson
    Ryan Moore
    Jimmy Walker

    Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
    Kevin Stadler
    D.J. Trahan

    Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
    Fred Biondi
    Morgan Deneen
    Yuxin Lin
    Chase Sienkiewicz

    PGA Section Champion / Player of the Year
    Tom Johnson

    Past Champion of Respective Event
    Kevin Tway

    Top 30 on prior season's FedExCup
    Sahith Theegala
    Scott Stallings

    Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup
    Andrew Putnam
    Taylor Pendrith
    Christiaan Bezuidenhout
    Troy Merritt
    Alex Noren
    Beau Hossler
    Matthew NeSmith
    Adam Long
    Dylan Frittelli
    Ryan Palmer
    David Lipsky
    Stephan Jaeger
    Russell Knox
    Kevin Streelman
    Mark Hubbard
    Peter Malnati
    C.T. Pan
    Sam Ryder
    Vince Whaley
    Nate Lashley
    James Hahn
    Greyson Sigg
    Scott Piercy
    Callum Tarren
    Max McGreevy
    Chesson Hadley
    Nick Watney
    Doug Ghim
    Matthias Schwab
    Patton Kizzire
    Kramer Hickok
    Austin Smotherman
    Justin Lower
    Doc Redman
    Kelly Kraft

    # Major medical extension
    Zac Blair
    J.B. Holmes

    Three-Victory Promotion via Korn Ferry Tour
    Justin Suh

    Korn Ferry Tour graduates via The 25 and The Finals 25 (reshuffled)
    Eric Cole
    Taylor Montgomery
    Austin Eckroat
    Samuel Stevens
    Ben Taylor
    Davis Thompson
    S.H. Kim
    Harry Hall
    Robby Shelton
    Will Gordon
    Kevin Yu
    Ben Martin
    Carson Young
    Tyson Alexander
    MJ Daffue
    Zecheng Dou
    Harrison Endycott
    Paul Haley II
    Henrik Norlander
    Ryan Armour
    Carl Yuan
    Tano Goya
    Trevor Cone
    Brice Garnett
    Brent Grant
    Augusto Núñez
    Austin Cook
    Matti Schmid
    Kevin Roy
    Trevor Werbylo
    Scott Harrington
    Brandon Matthews
    Brian Stuard
    Kyle Westmoreland
    Michael Gligic

    Nos. 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup (reshuffled)
    Andrew Novak
    Dylan Wu
    Harry Higgs
    Cameron Percy
    Charley Hoffman
    Jonathan Byrd
    Martin Trainer
    Satoshi Kodaira
    Hank Lebioda

    $ Reshuffle within categories 39-44
    Aaron Baddeley
    Ryan Gerard
    Peter Kuest
    Cody Gribble
    Sean O'Hair
    S.Y. Noh
    Chris Stroud
    Kevin Chappell
    Sung Kang
    Wesley Bryan
    William McGirt
    Ricky Barnes
    Geoff Ogilvy
    Tommy Gainey
    Ted Potter, Jr.
    Greg Chalmers
    Derek Ernst
    Derek Lamely
    Scott Brown
    Ben Crane
    Sangmoon Bae
    Kyle Stanley
    D.A. Points
    Arjun Atwal

    * = If all prior year Korn Ferry Tour graduates are eligible for event, exemptions become unrestricted

    # = Latest medical extension information can be found here.

    $ = Category breakdown can be found here.

