Inside the Field: See who's teeing it up at the Fortinet Championship

The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scroll below for the Fortinet Championship field list and updates.
Winner of PGA Championship (five-year exemption)
Justin Thomas
Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exeemption)
Webb Simpson
Winner of World Golf Championships Event (three-year exemption)
Kevin Kisner
Winner of the Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
Max Homa
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
Akshay Bhatia
Cameron Champ
Stewart Cink
Joel Dahmen
Cam Davis
Tyler Duncan
Nico Echavarria
Brian Gay
Lanto Griffin
Nick Hardy
Lucas Herbert
Jim Herman
Garrick Higgo
Mackenzie Hughes
Matt Kuchar
Martin Laird
Andrew Landry
K.H. Lee
Luke List
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
J.J. Spaun
Robert Streb
Brendon Todd
Erik van Rooyen
Richy Werenski
Career Money Exemption.
Jason Dufner
Zach Johnson
Ryan Moore
Jimmy Walker
Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
Kevin Stadler
D.J. Trahan
Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
Fred Biondi
Morgan Deneen
Yuxin Lin
Chase Sienkiewicz
PGA Section Champion / Player of the Year
Tom Johnson
Past Champion of Respective Event
Kevin Tway
Top 30 on prior season's FedExCup
Sahith Theegala
Scott Stallings
Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup
Andrew Putnam
Taylor Pendrith
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Troy Merritt
Alex Noren
Beau Hossler
Matthew NeSmith
Adam Long
Dylan Frittelli
Ryan Palmer
David Lipsky
Stephan Jaeger
Russell Knox
Kevin Streelman
Mark Hubbard
Peter Malnati
C.T. Pan
Sam Ryder
Vince Whaley
Nate Lashley
James Hahn
Greyson Sigg
Scott Piercy
Callum Tarren
Max McGreevy
Chesson Hadley
Nick Watney
Doug Ghim
Matthias Schwab
Patton Kizzire
Kramer Hickok
Austin Smotherman
Justin Lower
Doc Redman
Kelly Kraft
# Major medical extension
Zac Blair
J.B. Holmes
Three-Victory Promotion via Korn Ferry Tour
Justin Suh
Korn Ferry Tour graduates via The 25 and The Finals 25 (reshuffled)
Eric Cole
Taylor Montgomery
Austin Eckroat
Samuel Stevens
Ben Taylor
Davis Thompson
S.H. Kim
Harry Hall
Robby Shelton
Will Gordon
Kevin Yu
Ben Martin
Carson Young
Tyson Alexander
MJ Daffue
Zecheng Dou
Harrison Endycott
Paul Haley II
Henrik Norlander
Ryan Armour
Carl Yuan
Tano Goya
Trevor Cone
Brice Garnett
Brent Grant
Augusto Núñez
Austin Cook
Matti Schmid
Kevin Roy
Trevor Werbylo
Scott Harrington
Brandon Matthews
Brian Stuard
Kyle Westmoreland
Michael Gligic
Nos. 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup (reshuffled)
Andrew Novak
Dylan Wu
Harry Higgs
Cameron Percy
Charley Hoffman
Jonathan Byrd
Martin Trainer
Satoshi Kodaira
Hank Lebioda
$ Reshuffle within categories 39-44
Aaron Baddeley
Ryan Gerard
Peter Kuest
Cody Gribble
Sean O'Hair
S.Y. Noh
Chris Stroud
Kevin Chappell
Sung Kang
Wesley Bryan
William McGirt
Ricky Barnes
Geoff Ogilvy
Tommy Gainey
Ted Potter, Jr.
Greg Chalmers
Derek Ernst
Derek Lamely
Scott Brown
Ben Crane
Sangmoon Bae
Kyle Stanley
D.A. Points
Arjun Atwal
* = If all prior year Korn Ferry Tour graduates are eligible for event, exemptions become unrestricted
# = Latest medical extension information can be found here.
$ = Category breakdown can be found here.