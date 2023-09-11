WiretoWire: The FedExCup Fall Commences

We’re back! The PGA TOUR kicks off the FedExCup Fall with the Fortinet Championship in Napa, California. Max Homa arrives as the defending champion, looking for a rare three-peat after beating Danny Willett last year with a chip-in for birdie on the 72nd hole to secure his second straight Fortinet title. This year’s field has its eye on the prize as the FedExCup Fall will determine the top 125 for 2024. Players ranked 51st and beyond in the FedExCup can continue to compete for points through the fall – beginning with the Fortinet. Additionally, the top 10 players on the FedExCup Points List at the conclusion of the FedExCup Fall who are not yet eligible for the Signature Events will get into the two that follow the season-opening The Sentry. Once again, Silverado Resort and Spa (North) will serve as the host course, but plenty of changes await the PGA TOUR’s best: The course routing has changed with 10 holes now in a different order. It remains a par 72 and still measures 7,123 yards. The course opened in 1955 and was redesigned by Robert Trent Jones Jr. when the resort added the South course. Multi-time TOUR winner Johnny Miller freshened up the layouts about a decade ago. This year marks the eighth playing of the Fortinet Championship at Silverado, which has hosted the event since 2014 and is located in the heart of California’s wine country.